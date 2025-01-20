14 best teeth whitening kits: Strips, gels, powders and pens, tried and tested

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in
The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. Why trust us?
We’ve spent months testing products for brighter pearly whites – here are the ones that impressed us the most
Teeth whitening appears to be a beauty trend sticking around for 2025, as we all aim to attain the perfect smile. With this in mind, we’ve been putting the best teeth whitening kits to the test, be that gels, powders or strips.
Teeth discolouration is never fun and can affect people’s confidence. We’ve all been there, right? It’s a problem caused by years of drinking tea, coffee, juice and wine, and can even be caused by some medicines.
Many people go to their dentist for a spot of teeth whitening but if you’re someone who finds this a slightly more extreme way of getting pearly whites, you’ll be glad to hear there are some quick and easy DIY teeth whitening kits available to use at home.
However, due to restrictions on hydrogen peroxide concentrations (0.1 per cent or less), at-home solutions aren’t going to deliver quite the same results as a trip to the dentist (dental professionals can use up to 6 per cent). Considering hydrogen peroxide is the source of many sensitivity issues, you may be happier using a lower percentage. In fact, many of the teeth whitening kits we’ve tried and tested avoid the ingredient altogether.
Whether you’d prefer a gel pen or classic teeth whitening strips, keep reading to find out which are the best on the market.
We tested a variety of teeth whitening treatments over the course of many months. Brightening and whitening our teeth was the number one priority, but we also kept a close eye on how sensitive our teeth were during each treatment. Some of the products we tested include hydrogen peroxide, while others omit this ingredient, which is preferable if you suffer from sensitivity.
Amira Arasteh has previously been assistant eCommerce editor at The Independent. While working across IndyBest, she covered a range of topics, from beauty to tech. Her experience as a reviewer means she’s always on the lookout for high-quality ingredients, effective results and affordable price points, to bring you the best products on the market.
MySweetSmile claims its teeth whitening powder helps remove built-up stains, yellowing and plaque caused from food, drink and even smoking. Dentist-approved (100 per cent fluoride and peroxide-free, as well as being non-abrasive), the powder combines pentasodium triphosphate and calcium carbonate in order to remove plaque and keep teeth squeaky clean and pearly white.
At first, we thought the powder might be messy to use but it wasn’t at all. It involved a quick process of dipping our toothbrush into the powder before brushing for four minutes. Compared with most products that recommend you use the whitening products nightly, the time frame for this one is twice a week, which was easy to fit into our routine.
It was actually pleasant to use, with no issues of sensitivity – thanks to the inclusion of strontium chloride – and we found it gave us a naturally upgraded white smile after just a couple of weeks’ use.
The first thing that drew us to these teeth whitening strips was the price. However, it is worth noting the price is only for seven strips, with the brand recommending a course of 28 treatments.
Out of all of the strips we tested, we did find Morclean’s “no-slip grip” aspect worked – these stayed on with no issue for the course of 30 minutes. Although, there was mild sensitivity sensations. Morclean recommends a minimum of 30 minutes but suggest these strips can be left on for up to two hours, should you really want to dazzle with your smile.
While it initially took a week of use to notice a brightened smile, after that, we saw a whiter gleam with each single use.
Safe and easy to use (thanks to the exclusion of hydrogen peroxide), these teeth whitening strips are very thin and come mint-flavoured. They get to work quickly and are said to start whitening teeth upon first contact. The brand advises leaving them on for 15 to 30 minutes – we saw a better result after the full half hour – to see your smile turn whiter.
Working to dissolve the stains on your teeth, the strips themselves got a little gooey during use, however, we felt zero sensitivity and did see results after just one use.
We were drawn to Glo32 teeth whitening treatments due to the formula including coconut oil. We’ve previously pulled stains from our teeth with the natural OG (brushing our teeth with coconut oil alone), so we were intrigued to put these strips to the test.
The 28 strips cater for a 14-day treatment, with Glo32 recommending any excess gel be brushed away after use. We were more hesitant to use the strips on the go, as these strips were slightly messier than most. However, it wasn’t a huge issue, as we tended to do our teeth whitening treatments morning and night.
In terms of results, we saw similar to the other teeth whitening treatments we’ve tested, proving that natural methods come at no compromise in that department. We were left with a naturally whitened smile, too, compared with a drastic change as some other methods provide (although whether or not you prefer this is down to personal preference). There were no sensitivity issues, either.
This teeth whitening pen works by aiming to reverse discolouration caused by food and drinks. And, with Colgate being an OG oral hygiene brand, expectations were high.
Our minds were put at ease by the fact this pen is enamel safe, and we found it pretty easy to use. For the first use, you may need to click the pen up to 20 times before a small drop appears on the brush but, after that, it’s pretty simple – just remember to wipe the brush clean with a dry tissue after using it.
Applied at night, before going to bed, after about a month’s consecutive use, we did find less discolouration to our teeth. It’s a great option to take when travelling, too.
However, one thing we didn’t love was the thin layer of gel left on our teeth the next morning. It wasn’t the most comfortable feeling and required a bit more aggressive brushing than usual to remove it.
Claiming to make your teeth up to 10 shades whiter after just six daily treatments, this CurrentBody LED device is well worth a look. It uses PAP whitening technology to break down stains and is also good for gum health – it increases oxygen by using clinically proven light wavelengths to help stimulate cell production – as well as contributing to overall oral health.
The device was very easy to use and was one of our favourites, as we had no issues with sensitivity or irritation (thanks to the neutral pH of the product and the calcium, aloe vera and vitamin E in the gel). Unlike some other teeth whitening treatments, this one’s peppermint flavour also meant there were no problems with taste either.
Sure enough, we did begin to see results after the first six-day course of treatment. However, this device is a lot more expensive than other kits on the market, so it’s something to bear in mind when making your purchase.
Another thing to note is the device itself feels slightly more invasive when placed in the mouth for 20 minutes, compared with other treatments we tried.
This oral healthcare brand, which just so happens to be loved by celebrities such as Kim K herself, has developed peroxide-free teeth whitening strips that aim to cause zero disturbance during use.
After testing these strips, we can confirm we felt nothing but a nice cooling effect – thank you, menthol. Plus, despite these strips not being flavoured like the brand’s innovative range of toothpastes (£11 Boots.com), they were, by far, the most pleasant-tasting strips we sampled. Don’t worry, we didn’t start nibbling away but, considering these strips are in your mouth for 30 minutes, a sweet, minty taste is much appreciated.
We noticed an immediate brightness to our smile, after just one use, and have been using them ever since for a continued whitening effect.
This teeth whitening set contains a toothpaste and strips, and the key seems to be using a balance of the two products. We were slightly unnerved by the fact both contain hydrogen peroxide – especially as the strips are required to be applied to dry teeth for an hour at a time – but we were still willing to give the kit a go.
We tested both products over the course of a few weeks and found that the toothpaste was more of an enhancer to the primary effects of the teeth whitening strips. Wearing the strips for so long was irritating at first but we felt it was worth the slight discomfort, as the treatment delivered quick results.
There were some slight sensitivity issues but we found that using the strips for less than an hour helped a little, while still delivering a dazzling smile.
Read the full Spotlight Oral Care teeth whitening system set review
Designed to deliver results in just six days, this teeth whitening kit is formulated with PAP to ensure your smile is as white and bright as possible. Featuring an LED light and mouth tray, a shade guide and three gel syringes, each kit offers a total of six treatments.
We experienced fewer sensitivity issues with this device, compared with using strips or gel pens, thanks to the PAP (and lack of peroxide), which ensures teeth are whitened minus any pain or sensitivity. This treatment is a lot less time-consuming than some others, too, as it takes only 10 minutes out of your day.
Overall, we found this kit easy to use and we were impressed with the results – not only did we notice a difference, we had comments from other people, too.
While this brand also offers its own LED device, toothpaste, whitening strips and more, we were intrigued by the coconut oil pulling sachets, and drawn to the idea of it being a more natural solution.
These sachets aim to whiten teeth, detox the mouth, kill bad breath and remove plaque, plus, they’re on the cheaper end of the spectrum. Cold pressed coconut, peppermint and spearmint oils all have powerful antioxidants to remove toxins from the mouth, while coconut oil has long been a natural teeth whitening fix.
While this did take a bit longer than some of the other methods and products tried in this review, we had zero issues with sensitivity and felt a lot more reassured using a natural product.
It’s was also easy to add into your daily oral hygiene regime – simply warm the sachet in your hands or under water, to soften the oil, then use it as a mouthwash for between five and 15 minutes every day.
These strips are applied to teeth for about 15 minutes but you don’t really need to time this, as they will start to dissolve on their own. We didn’t love the taste of these (they missed the nautral, peppermint or spearmint taste of some other products) but have to admit they’re very handy, and we will certainly be adding a few to our handbag, ready for emergency touch-ups.
The visibility of whiter teeth took a bit longer to come about but, after a couple of weeks, we saw less yellowing.
What sets this LED teeth whitening device apart is the application. While you’ll still need to use the device for 20 minute a day, this is split into two sessions (one in the morning, one in the evening). While the overall usage time is still comparable with other models, we felt more relaxed knowing we need only keep this device in our mouth for 10 minutes at a time.
If you have the cash to splash on this kit from Colgate, you’ll also benefit from the fact it includes the Colgate teeth whitening pen we praised earlier in this article. This is ideal should you need any touch-ups.
While we did notice the whitening effect of using the LED device, the same niggles remain with the pen – there was a slightly filmy sensation left on our teeth the next morning. All easily rinsed away, of course, but something to note should this be a dealbreaker for you.
We definitely saw a brightness and whiteness to our teeth after two weeks’ continued use of the LED device – however, it is important to note a key active ingredient in this particular application is hydrogen peroxide, and it is fair to say there was a (minimal) level of discomfort.
Overall, we definitely rate this product for delivering fast and sparkling results, however, there are many products on the market that allow you to maintain and improve your pearly whites without the use of hydrogen peroxide.
Easy to use and perfect for transporting when away for the weekend, this teeth whitening pen from Polished London is ideal for touch-ups. The brand’s own peroxide-free PAP Pro (phthalimidoperoxycaproic acid) formula works to dissolve the stains on your teeth, leaving you with a glossy, white smile.
The dissolving nature was very gentle and we experienced no irritation. We also found this teeth whitening pen was easy to slot into our daily routine and had a smooth finish, which was a surprise since the application means you leave the product on your teeth.
As you need to wait 30 minutes before eating after application, we primarily stuck to applying this teeth whitening treatment first thing in the morning and before we went to bed. However, as it’s a very slim and unobtrusive item, it can easily be used while on the go, too.
This kit claims to make your teeth 10 shades whiter in just seven days. Vegan-friendly and cruelty-free, the treatment uses a high concentration of PAP (18 per cent, compared with the more common 12 per cent) for sparkling results. We did wonder if this would affect sensitivity issues, however, we found the treatment to be pain-free.
The kit includes seven days’ worth of teeth whitening gel, a mouth tray, an LED light, instructions and a digital shade guide, so you can monitor the shade of white you wish to achieve.
Our teeth were certainly left with a newfound brightness after just a few uses, however, to get an even whiteness across all our pearly whites, we did need to finish the seven-day course, as advised. This device was easy enough to use and allowed for a fuss-free transformation.
Teeth whitening kits can include whitening pens, powders, gels and classic teeth whitening strips. Strips are applied straight onto your teeth after you’ve finished brushing them, while powders can be applied with a toothbrush. Alternatively, pens contain a teeth whitening formula while also boasting portability and the benefit of being easy to use when you’re on the go. Some whitening treatments will come with a mouth tray and an LED light, which work to break down the peroxide, helping to speed up the whitening effect.
This will mostly depend on your preferences, but common active ingredients to look for are hydrogen peroxide and carbamide peroxide, used for their bleaching effect on the teeth. While at-home kits contain lower concentrations of peroxide than teeth whitening treatments carried out by dentists, some people may be wary of the risks of using peroxide at home. These can include issues around sensitivity, which are caused by damage to the tooth enamel. If you want to go peroxide-free, look at using formulas with other active ingredients, such as PAP (phthalimidoperoxycaproic acid), pentasodium triphosphate, sodium chlorite or coconut oil among others.
To make sure your at-home teeth whitening is safe, follow the directions carefully. Don’t leave the solution – be that gel or strips – on longer than the brand advises, as this may irritate gums. If the latter does happen at any stage of the process, it’s recommended you stop the treatment.
After whitening, avoid acidic drinks, dark or strongly coloured liquids, such as tea, coffee or red wine, and food with natural or added colourings. To be on the safe side, it’s recommended pregnant women or those who are breastfeeding should not use teeth whitening kits.
Light emitting diode (LED) is a type of light that works to activate teeth-whitening agents – gels, for example – and is said to make them work faster.
The amount of time it will take to whiten teeth will depend on the product and the amount of stain on your teeth. Generally speaking, if you apply the solution regularly for a specified period of time, you’ll likely notice a difference after two weeks.
Yes, there are more natural alternatives to using hydrogen peroxide, such as activated charcoal, for example. However, we opted to not review a teeth whitening product using the ingredient, as some sources say charcoal’s abrasive texture could wear down tooth enamel, therefore harming rather than improving the aesthetic of your teeth.
It’s always wise to ask your dentist what kit they’d recommend. Most at-home kits will whiten your teeth within seven to 14 days of daily use. After this, you can opt for touch-ups when you feel the effect has started to fade. How long this will take depends on your diet and dental care. Do always check the instructions on the package, as each kit is different, and overuse of whitening kits can cause tooth sensitivity, inflamed gums and teeth enamel erosion.
For a visible transformation, we recommend the My Sweet Smile teeth whitening powder, as it was an easy addition to our night-time oral hygiene routine and left us with minimal irritation and sensitivity issues. If money is no object, we were thoroughly impressed with the results of CurrentBody’s skin teeth whitening kit, too.
Want to add extra oomph to your smile? These are the best teeth whitening toothpastes
Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in