14 best teeth whitening kits: Strips, gels, powders and pens, tried and tested

Teeth whitening kit FAQs

What are the main types of teeth whitening kits?

Teeth whitening kits can include whitening pens, powders, gels and classic teeth whitening strips. Strips are applied straight onto your teeth after you’ve finished brushing them, while powders can be applied with a toothbrush. Alternatively, pens contain a teeth whitening formula while also boasting portability and the benefit of being easy to use when you’re on the go. Some whitening treatments will come with a mouth tray and an LED light, which work to break down the peroxide, helping to speed up the whitening effect.

What ingredients should you look for in a teeth whitening kit?

This will mostly depend on your preferences, but common active ingredients to look for are hydrogen peroxide and carbamide peroxide, used for their bleaching effect on the teeth. While at-home kits contain lower concentrations of peroxide than teeth whitening treatments carried out by dentists, some people may be wary of the risks of using peroxide at home. These can include issues around sensitivity, which are caused by damage to the tooth enamel. If you want to go peroxide-free, look at using formulas with other active ingredients, such as PAP (phthalimidoperoxycaproic acid), pentasodium triphosphate, sodium chlorite or coconut oil among others.

Does whitening damage teeth?

To make sure your at-home teeth whitening is safe, follow the directions carefully. Don’t leave the solution – be that gel or strips – on longer than the brand advises, as this may irritate gums. If the latter does happen at any stage of the process, it’s recommended you stop the treatment.

After whitening, avoid acidic drinks, dark or strongly coloured liquids, such as tea, coffee or red wine, and food with natural or added colourings. To be on the safe side, it’s recommended pregnant women or those who are breastfeeding should not use teeth whitening kits.

How does LED teeth whitening work?

Light emitting diode (LED) is a type of light that works to activate teeth-whitening agents – gels, for example – and is said to make them work faster.

How long will it take to whiten my teeth?

The amount of time it will take to whiten teeth will depend on the product and the amount of stain on your teeth. Generally speaking, if you apply the solution regularly for a specified period of time, you’ll likely notice a difference after two weeks.

Are there any natural alternatives to teeth whitening?

Yes, there are more natural alternatives to using hydrogen peroxide, such as activated charcoal, for example. However, we opted to not review a teeth whitening product using the ingredient, as some sources say charcoal’s abrasive texture could wear down tooth enamel, therefore harming rather than improving the aesthetic of your teeth.

How often can you whiten your teeth?

It’s always wise to ask your dentist what kit they’d recommend. Most at-home kits will whiten your teeth within seven to 14 days of daily use. After this, you can opt for touch-ups when you feel the effect has started to fade. How long this will take depends on your diet and dental care. Do always check the instructions on the package, as each kit is different, and overuse of whitening kits can cause tooth sensitivity, inflamed gums and teeth enamel erosion.

The verdict: Teeth whitening kits

For a visible transformation, we recommend the My Sweet Smile teeth whitening powder, as it was an easy addition to our night-time oral hygiene routine and left us with minimal irritation and sensitivity issues. If money is no object, we were thoroughly impressed with the results of CurrentBody’s skin teeth whitening kit, too.

