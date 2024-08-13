The two main electric toothbrush brands, Oral-B and Philips have more toothbrushes than you have teeth in your mouth. There’s a bewildering selection to choose from, ranging from the sub-£20 Philips One to the premium Oral-B iO9 and Philips Sonicare 9900. But what’s the difference between all of these brushes? Why are some of them so expensive? And are there any alternatives?

The best electric toothbrush for you isn’t necessarily the most expensive model with the most advanced features. You probably don’t need a Bluetooth-enabled coaching app to tell you how to brush your teeth properly, and you might not need a faux-leather travel case that doubles as a charger.

We asked Dr Praveen Sharma – a specialist in restorative dentistry and scientific advisor to the British Dental Association – which important features to look out for. The expert recommends an electric toothbrush that’s rechargeable and has a timer, medium-stiffness bristles and a small brush head. “Don’t let the cost of really expensive brushes put you off,” says Dr Sharma. “Even the most reasonably priced ones can have the features listed above. Other features are in the category of ‘nice to have but not essential’.

“Whether you use a manual or an electric toothbrush, the most effective way to clean teeth is to use the correct technique, brushing all surfaces of the teeth for at least two minutes, with a fluoride toothpaste,” says Dr Sharma. “Your dentist or dental hygienist will be happy to advise on individualised oral hygiene regime/aids, including tooth-brushing training.”

Most of the brushes we’ve featured have all of these basic necessities included, and many come with extra features, such as pressure sensors, that you may find useful. Where there are exceptions, we’ve pointed them out. We’ve also tested some more environmentally sustainable electric toothbrushes, which aim to reduce plastic waste by using recyclable brush heads.

How we tested the best electric toothbrushes

We tested a wide range of electric toothbrushes in the real world, by asking our testers to swap out their regular brush for each of the models featured below. Using these models for several weeks, our testers paid close attention to how well each toothbrush removed plaque and lingering food debris, as well as how comfortable each brush felt to hold, how user-friendly each model’s app was, how long each brush lasted on a single charge, and how easy they were to recharge.

open image in gallery We considered the price of each electric toothbrush versus the ongoing cost of replacing the brush heads ( The Independent )

The brushes in our round-up were tested on a variety of mouths, including family and friends going through teeth-straightening with invisible braces and those with implants and sensitivity. We asked testers to rate the brushes on how thoroughly they felt their teeth had been cleaned after one- and two-minute intervals, as well as ranking them for battery life, portability and comfort.

We also considered the price of each electric toothbrush versus the ongoing cost of replacing the brush heads. Some of the more-premium brushes require expensive replacement brush heads, but it’s worth shopping around online for off-brand replacements, particularly for the most popular toothbrush brands. There’s no quality guarantee when buying third-party brush heads but, during testing, we noticed no difference in results.

The best electric toothbrushes for 2024 are: