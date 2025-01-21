When it comes to oral care, along with straighter teeth, there’s a huge demand for whiter, brighter smiles. However, at-home teeth whitening can be dicey – homemade remedies can destroy enamel, while blue LED light kits, when used too often, increase tooth sensitivity and gum irritation (not to mention how pricey they can be). This makes the best whitening toothpaste a safer and more reliable option when it comes to combating stains caused by some of the best things life has to offer: coffee and wine.

Aesthetic dentist and co-founder of toothpaste tablets brand Pärla, Dr Rhona Eskander explains that, when it comes to the shade of your teeth: “Stains are either extrinsic (aka surface stains) or intrinsic (aka stains that occur inside the tooth). Toothpaste containing silica, an abrasive ingredient, removes extrinsic stains by scrubbing the surface of your teeth. Those that also contain bleaching agent hydrogen peroxide can whiten extrinsic and intrinsic stains.”

Dr Eskander also shares that, while teeth whitening toothpastes are designed to remove more stains than regular toothpastes that focus solely on improving oral health, they are not miracle workers, and there is a limit to how white your teeth can go (and should go).

“Everyone has a baseline, not to mention the actives in whitening toothpaste are not as strong as those you can get from a dentist,” she says. “Moreover, if your teeth have lost enamel, then dentine, which is the supportive structure of our teeth, that lies immediately underneath our enamel becomes visible. It’s more yellow in colour and less prone to effective whitening.”

Keeping this in mind helped us have realistic expectations during testing, so, we were pleasantly surprised by what our top picks could do.

How we tested

We tested each of these teeth whitening kits for a month at a time. We brushed day and night, for the recommended two minutes a session, using the Oral-B iO 9 ultimate clean electric toothbrush, to ensure consistency. When it came to our final score, we took price, taste, fresh-breath factor, sensitivity, and whitening into account, helping us decide which are the best whitening toothpastes.

Why you can trust us

Amerley Ollennu is an award-winning beauty and lifestyle writer. She has a particular interest in the intersection between beauty and health, often covering topics such as stigmas around weight loss, adult acne and hair health. That’s why you can trust she looked as closely at the ingredients of the whitening toothpastes as she did at the final results.

The best whitening toothpastes for 2025 are: