First impressions

The brush is styled well and comes in three colour schemes: black, light blue, and light pink.

The handles are finished top and bottom with a chrome cuff, and at the top, just beneath this cuff, is an easily visible light ring that glows red to tell you that you’re brushing too hard and green when you’ve got it just right.

In hand, there’s plenty to like, with good ergonomics and a handle material which never feels like it’s going to slip, even when it’s wet; although it doesn’t have the addition of rubber grips, which some users will look for to give some extra friction.

Considering the handle contains the motor and its attendant parts, as well as a gyro sensor and accelerometer that feeds data to the AI of the app, the brush is impressively lightweight to pick up and use.

There’s plenty to like about the iO9 when it’s up and running, too. This is largely thanks to the addition of springs and a counterweight, which protects the hand from any vibration from the iO9’s powerful magnetic motor.

The user interface features a full colour OLED display recessed into the handle between the two large buttons – one for turning the brush on/off and the other to toggle between the seven different brushing modes: daily clean, whitening, sensitive, super sensitive, gum care, tongue clean and intense.

The iO makes full use of the OLED screen, greeting you with a brightly coloured image of a sun and a “hello” when you first turn it on each day and every cleaning mode has an appropriate coloured image (a feather for sensitive, a diamond for whitening etc), after which the timer will track your dentist-recommended two minutes on screen.

When you’re done, the display shows you the remaining battery life, and you’ll get feedback for your brushing in the form of a smiley or sad face. Whether you want your toothbrush to be imbued with this kind of personality will vary with each user.

User-experience

Before your first outing with the iO9 and to get the most out of the connected experience, you’ll need to download the app and sync it up, via Bluetooth, to your phone. The aforementioned gyro sensor and accelerometer communicate with the app, and the AI interprets the data as you brush in real-time, so the virtual mouth that you’ll see on your phone’s screen will continue to light up until you reach 100 per cent coverage.

This means that if you’re using the software, you might be going longer than just two minutes in order to make the app happy and achieve total coverage.

Anecdotally, I’ve heard that some users experienced a disconnect between where the brush was in the mouth and the location in-app, but I didn’t have any issues with this, and the sophisticated AI (which was six years in development) worked extremely accurately.

The app also records brushing history, an overall percentage score, and there are some gamified elements, like badges and awards, that will appeal to some. Finally, the app will alert you when you need to replace the brush head after three months of usage.

Cleaning

Of course, all the quantification and tracking are wasted if the cleaning power and efficiency of the brush itself aren’t up to scratch. The typical Oral-B round brush head has been adapted for the iO series and boasts more bristles, which are designed to get to the areas of the teeth where bacteria hide. In combination, the short, long and twisted groupings feel like they’re doing a good job of covering more surface area than a manual brush head.

Equally important is the fact that the brush head works in combination with the motor by transferring all the energy to the bristles themselves rather than the entire head, which is why some electric toothbrushes can feel too powerful and might do more harm than good. If you do have sensitive gums or are making the switch to electric brushing for the first time, we would advise that you start off brushing in sensitive mode and keep a close eye on the pressure sensor and app to guide your technique, then step it up to daily clean mode when you have more control.

Battery life

From a full charge, I managed to get around 10 days' worth of brushing out of the battery, but that was reduced if we opted for the longer cleaning modes or spent too long fiddling with the OLED display, which clearly saps battery life.

However, if you always replace the brush in the magnetic charger after your morning session, then you won’t have to think about the battery, especially as Oral-B have included a failsafe to keep it from overcharging and damaging the battery.