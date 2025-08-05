The Ordo sonic+ electric toothbrush might be the best value model I’ve tested

Design and ergonomics

The first thing you’ll notice about the Ordo sonic + is that it’s incredibly light, compared with many smart brushes. Obviously, this is because it doesn’t have all the gyroscopes, accelerometers and axis sensors packed into the handle to feed data back to an app.

There’s also no pressure sensor adding weight (more on that later), which means it’s very easy to move around the mouth, with a nicely profiled brush head that covers all the quadrants, including the molars at the back.

The handle has a similar tactile feel to a brush from the Philips Sonicare range and doesn’t have that clumsy characteristic that makes you wonder how you’re going to keep hold of it once it gets wet.

Cleaning

The Ordo sonic + brushes sonically, moving rapidly from side to side over the surface of the teeth, backed up by sonic vibrations that have an agitating effect on the mixture of toothpaste and fluids in the mouth.

The brush head looks similar to Sonicare’s offerings and I liked the W-shaped bristle profile, which let me cover all the exposed surfaces of my teeth. The brush head also has a cross in the middle of the bristles, made from silicone, which helps whiten and polish the teeth as you brushed, and I felt this addition was very effective in getting rid of longer-term stains.

Although it employs the same technology as brushes in the Sonicare range, there are actually fewer strokes per second – 40,000, compared with Sonicare’s 62,000.

The much initial clean mode (only 31,000 strokes per minute) is much gentler than I was used to, and I ended up switching to the white mode to get that proper teeth-cleaning feeling.

However, even on this mode, the reduced pulsing meant the clean didn’t feel quite as intense and thorough as when using a Sonicare or oscillating product. I had no doubt my teeth were thoroughly cleaned, but there wasn’t that fresh-from-the-hygienist feeling you get when using a brush with a higher-intensity pulse pattern.

I didn’t miss checking to see a brushing breakdown either, and I felt pretty confident I’d both achieved good coverage and a total clean without the need for any in-app affirmations.

One feature that was missed was an in-handle sensor that lights up to let you know when you’re applying the right amount of pressure to the teeth – something that you do get from the Oral-B iO range. This was one real-time feature I rely on when brushing.

Battery life

The charging dock is basic and, instead of being plugged into a bathroom shaver socket, it has a USB connector, so you’ll have to take it out of the bathroom and find an electrical socket or laptop to charge the brush.

The brush can be fully charged overnight and can then sit quite happily in your bathroom for almost four weeks, brushing twice daily for two minutes.

Value for money

Like I said at the outset, the Ordo sonic+ is one of the cheapest sonic brushes available, although it doesn’t come with any replacement heads, unlike, for example, the Spotlight Oral Care sonic brush. Four replacement heads cost £18, compared with the Spotlight’s three replacement heads for £25, so you’ll need to factor that into your purchasing decision.