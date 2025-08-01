The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. Why trust us?
The Oral-B iO6 might be the best mid-range electric toothbrush I’ve tried
The app gives detailed information about your clean and the five modes are enough to suit fussy flossers
Oral-B’s iO range covers everything from super-simple brushes like the all-new Oral-B iO2, released earlier this year, to the frankly over-the-top Oral-B iO10, but sitting pretty in the middle is the Oral-B iO6, a model that strikes the best balance between price and features.
At around £130, it’s much cheaper compared to the iO10’s £350-plus price tag, but still includes five brushing modes, app connectivity and a bright LED display. I’ve tested almost every iO model over the years, and the iO6 continues to stand out as one of the best electric toothbrushes and the best value pick in Oral-B’s iO stable.
I love that the Oral-B iO6 gives me the opportunity to fine-tune my brushing with the Oral-B app, has a nice, clear LED display and more than enough modes to suit even the fussiest flosser. Plus, it’s the last model in the iO line-up to use Oral-B’s original charger, rather than the fancy magnetic base, making it easier to upgrade if you’re coming from an older model.
How I tested
The Oral-B iO6 has been in my bathroom ever since I first reviewed it in 2021, which is more than enough time to assess its features and its ability to give me clean teeth and healthy gums. My daughter and I have tested it across several years, comparing it with more premium models in the iO range to see whether it’s still worth a place on my bathroom counter. During that time, I’ve paid close attention to the following:
- Battery life: Oral-B says the iO6 offers around two weeks of battery life on a full charge. I used the brush daily for a year to see whether it lived up to that claim, and tracked how long it took to charge fully. I also noted whether the charger and case made it practical for travel.
- Ease of use: I focused on how intuitive the brush was to operate, which meant looking at how easy it was to cycle through the five brushing modes using the LED display, how clearly the pressure sensor gave feedback and whether the brush felt comfortable and balanced in the hand. I also checked how easy it was to sync with the Oral-B app and whether the smart coaching actually improved my brushing technique.
- Long-term effects: Over repeated use, I looked at how well the iO6 performed at removing plaque and freshening breath, and whether it helped promote healthier gums. I also tested whether certain modes (like sensitive or whitening) made a noticeable difference over time, and kept an eye out for any signs of irritation or tooth sensitivity.
Why you can trust IndyBest reviews
Jon Axworthy is a writer with nearly three decades of experience. He has a personal interest in tech and how dental companies apply this to the best electric toothbrushes. He’s been testing electric toothbrushes since 2021 and has consulted experts on what features are best to look out for in these devices, making him the best person for this review of Oral-B’s iO6 electric toothbrush.
Oral-B iO6 electric toothbrush
- Modes: Five
- Battery type: Li-ion
- Accessories included: Travel case
- Battery life: 14 days
- Returns: 30-day money back guarantee
- App connectivity: Yes
Oral-B iO6 electric toothbrush ergonomics
The brush is very easy to get to grips with and has a lovely chunky handle with a plastic coating that makes it very easy to hold, even when it’s wet. Similarly, the two rubberised buttons make the brush easy to control in wet or dry.
This thicker profile also translates to the brush head, so it doesn’t feel quite as subtle in the mouth as some of the more tapered sonic brushes, and the round brush head feels perfect for cleaning when it’s brushing the top portion of the tooth, but less so when cleaning the sides.
Oral-B iO6 electric toothbrush in operation
There is something about the calibration of the round, oscillating head that makes it feel quite rough in the mouth, and once it’s oscillating, it feels a little bit like a blunt instrument, although you certainly won’t be in any doubt that your gnashers are getting a thorough clean.
One of the things I’m not too keen on when it comes to the iO 6 is that it doesn’t automatically power down once you’ve completed the required amount of time that makes up your chosen mode.
Instead, you have to try to find the power button while the toothbrush is still in your mouth, so you don’t risk getting a face full of toothpaste. I much prefer the convenience of having a brush that automatically shuts down.
Read more: Oral-B iO9 electric toothbrush review
What I still like about the iO6 is that it was one of the first iO brushes with a personality, in that emojis appear on the LCD when you first pick it up in the morning, when you complete your brushing mode, or when you don’t – the kind of face you get will depend on how long you’ve brushed for.
Now, I share the brush with my daughter, using different heads (changing heads is super straightforward), and although I rarely look at the emoji, my daughter, who’s 12, genuinely seems to look forward to getting her smiley face at the end of her allotted time.
In fact, the brush has got so much personality, my daughter has called it Barry, leading to many confusing episodes of a school morning, when she’s rushing around shouting: “You’ve moved Barry, Dad! Where is he?”
Read more: The best SAD lamps to banish the winter blues
She was slightly lax in her brushing BB (Before Barry), but ever since, her dental hygiene has improved dramatically. Compared with brushes specifically targeted at children that are app-enabled with points, games, rewards and level-ups in-app, there is something about the immediacy of the feedback and the universal language of the emoji that has really struck a chord with her and motivated her to brush better and more regularly.
In this way, I think the iO6 is a very good brush for pre-teens. It’s clearly a grown-up brush, but it has retained some of the personality that kids respond well to, so it seems to be a by-product that I’m not sure was entirely intentional from Oral-B.
Read more: Foreo issa 3 toothbrush review
In terms of other features, there is a two-minute timer and a quadrant pacer, which we all expect from our electric brushes these days, but the standout feature for me was the excellent pressure sensor. This, in combination with a light ring around the neck of the brush handle, very clearly shows if you are brushing with the correct amount of pressure, by lighting up green. Brush too hard and it will turn red; too soft and it will turn white.
This is another feature that both my daughter and I agree is something we really like about the brush and is particularly important for kids, to teach them good brushing habits and let them know exactly how much pressure they should be applying.
Oral-B iO6 electric toothbrush app
The app’s setup and Bluetooth connectivity were good, and there is a certain amount of customisation available – for example, the pressure sensor white light can be changed, or you can tailor the order of the cleaning modes.
If you do open up the app during cleaning, it will show you where the brush is in your mouth (although a mirror will do pretty much the same thing), but your virtual teeth will change from blue to white as the app registers the data from the brush as it moves around your mouth.
Read more: Best DAB radios for kitchen discos and garden parties
You will probably begin with good intentions and use the app, which is very informative. But if your mornings are a little rushed (like mine), you may find, like me, you use it less and less over time – now, I just rely on the oral cues that I get from the brush itself, which is plenty for me.
However, the app was a winner with my daughter from day one, which suggests its appeal for pre-teens is much greater, because it has just the right amount of interactivity to prompt a pause, albeit brief, from Snapchat.
The verdict on the Oral-B iO 6 electric toothbrush
If you like oscillating brushes, I think the Oral-B iO 6 occupies a very attractive sweet spot in the iO range. It doesn’t have some of the bells and whistles of later incarnations, like the interactive display turning coloured, as well as magnetic fast charging and 3D teeth surface tracking. But do I miss these things? No, not really.
The more basic functionality is clearly reflected in the lower price, which just adds to the brush’s appeal, as it was one of the first brushes in the range to be fitted with some of the features that we have grown to really like about the iO MO.
As a bonus, for any parent who wants to encourage better and more regular brushing from pre-teens in the house, the iO6 has the right kind of features to attract them in the first place and keep them coming back to establish a good brushing routine.