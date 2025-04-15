It’s remarkable that radio still exists in the age of streaming. With devices like smart speakers and the ever-present mobile phone on the scene, it seemed unlikely that standalone radios would survive. In fact, not only have they survived, but the market is growing, with dozens of brilliant radios for listening to old-school audio.

DAB (digital audio broadcasting) radio uses digital encoding to bring a clearer signal and potentially greater choice of stations than analogue FM or AM broadcasts. It continues to go from strength to strength as new receivers are built into cars and radio fans upgrade their equipment.

Analogue radio in the UK is due to be scrapped in the 2030s to make the switch to digital, so why not get ahead of the game and join the DAB radio revolution? Once you do, you’ll enjoy the improved sound quality and choice offered by digital stations.

If your FM radio is looking and sounding a little dated, consider one of the DAB models included here – they all impressed us when we put them to the test.

How we tested

During testing, we also looked at the extra features of each radio ( Ian Evenden )

We set up each of the DAB radios in our own homes. We tuned in to multiple speech and music stations and tried out any extra features the radios had. In the case of portable models, we took them with us on trips to gauge how well they worked on the move.

Ian Evenden is a writer and editor specialising in science and technology. Ian has been contributing to IndyBest since 2021, applying his key eye for detail and high standards to reviews of the best Chromebooks, keyboards and more. Ian offers his honest opinions on each item tested, to help inform your shopping decisions, and will only recommend products he believes are worth your time and money.

