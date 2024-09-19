16 best Bluetooth speakers for epic audio, tried and tested

These days, you don’t have to compromise on quality when opting for portable audio, as many of the best Bluetooth speakers havespecs that rival larger speakers designed for use at home.

Whether you want a Bluetooth speaker for when you’re lounging in the garden or camping with family or friends, there are a few things to consider when choosing the right one. The frequency response, which refers to the device’s ability to replicate the musical range, is something that’s often overlooked. Most frequency responses range between 20 and 20,000Hz. Love a bit of bass? Go low – speakers that can accommodate lower frequency responses indicate that it can reproduce the deepest sub-bass.

And if you’re taking it outdoors, it’s worth paying attention to the speaker’s IP rating. This comprises the letters IP followed by two digits, the first of which indicates the level of protection against solid matter such as dust. This ranges from 0, which indicates no protection, to 6, which suggests it’s fully dust-proof. The second number represents the level of protection against liquids, and ranges from 0 (which indicates no water resistance) to nine, which means the gadget can withstand high-pressure jet sprays and can survive being under water for 30 minutes.

With Bluetooth speakers, the first digit will often be an X, which means no information relating to protection from solid items is available. However, this isn’t unusual, and doesn’t necessarily mean the speaker won’t stand up to wear and tear – it just means this aspect wasn’t tested. Instead, look for features such as powder coatings, which are resistant to rust and UV light.

We recommend opting for a Bluetooth speaker with a battery life of no less than 10 hours. A growing number of the best Bluetooth speakers will even double as battery packs, providing extra charge for mobile phones, which can be incredibly useful. Additional features worth considering include the ability to pair your Bluetooth speaker with others, for a DIY surround-sound setup; dedicated phone apps, and voice prompts.

How we tested

We tested these top-quality Bluetooth speakers in multiple scenarios – in damp camping grounds, on sandy beaches, in our back gardens (in a thunderstorm, no less) and during long bike rides, with speakers dangling from our backpacks and handlebars. We also tested every aspect of their controls, pairing them with apps and with each other, while evaluating how easy it was to tweak aspects such as volume, bass and power levels.

The speakers below are, in our opinion, the best of the best. In an era when there are so many to choose from, it’s understandable that we’ve all got different priorities when it comes to speakers, and the ones we’ve chosen might well appeal to different people, or excel in different areas, but we’re firm believers that none will disappoint.

The best Bluetooth speakers for 2024 are: