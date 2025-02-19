We all know that sinking feeling when your phone’s about to die, and you’re nowhere near a charger. It’s enough to have you legging it home early, just to keep your phone alive. Sound familiar? It’s probably time you invested in one of the best power banks or portable chargers to banish that feeling for good.

Power banks and portable chargers have come a long way since the days of those ugly, heavy charging units seen in the early 2000s. Nowadays, you can get slimline, featherlight and ultra-fast-charging power banks that can charge your laptop, tablet and phone at the same time, and at ultra-fast speeds.

Some have wireless charging built-in, some have an in-built Bluetooth tracker, so you can find them whenever they get lost, and some even double up as Bluetooth speakers. Many of the best high-capacity power banks can also recharge within minutes, instead of half a day, which is how long older models used to take.

We’ve been testing the very best power banks and portable chargers, to find the ones that won’t leave you in the lurch.

How we tested

open image in gallery We tested a whole host of portable chargers ( Alex Lee/The Independent )

We tested power banks and portable chargers for speed, weight, portability, power, design and extra features. We timed how fast they could revive a dead phone, tablet and laptop, checking if they lived up to their fast-charging claims. We also looked at weight and size – whether they were easy to slip into a pocket or better suited for chucking in a bag. For power, we checked the battery capacity (mAh) and how many full charges they could manage before needing a top-up themselves.

Design was another key factor, from overall sturdiness to whether they felt like they’d survive being knocked about in a bag. We also considered extras such as built-in cables, wireless charging and digital displays. To see how they held up in real life, we took them on holiday, relying on them as our only source of power. While there are lots of new brands popping up, we still found the best power banks came from Anker and Belkin.

Why you can trust us

Alex Lee is a senior tech critic at The Independent. He’s been reviewing gadgets since 2017, and has a particular interest in charging technology. Always tinkering with new fast-charging tech, he’s been reviewing the best power banks and portable chargers for IndyBest since 2021.

The best power banks for 2025 are: