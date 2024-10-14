The best electric scooters are rated for their reliability, comfort, range and – above all – their safety. But while they might all look the same at first, not all electric scooters are created equal.

Despite their booming popularity, local laws have been slow to adapt to this emergent form of green transport. There are plans in the UK to regulate and authorise the use of private scooters on public streets, but until these new rules are implemented – and depending on where in the world you are – the e-scooters in our list are only permitted for use on private land. So always scoot responsibly.

Finding the best electric scooter for your needs depends on a range of factors. Does it have enough range to go the distance? Does it have durable tyres to cope with the road surfaces you ride on? Can the motor handle steep hills? Does it fold up easily and fit in the back of a Smart Fortwo?

Our list of the best electric scooters includes models to suit most riders: scooters with impeccable all-round performance, affordable models that don’t cut corners when it comes to quality and safety, and long-range models for those who want to ride for longer.

How we tested the best electric scooters

A big part of why electric scooters still occupy a legal grey area is simple regulation. There are real safety concerns too, as cheap and modified scooters from shady brands pose a fire risk. That’s why the e-scooters in our list are models we’ve tested from brands we know and trust, so you can be sure you’re making the right choice.

We’ve tested eight of the best electric scooters on the market, taking into consideration the range, comfort, portability and safety of each. Bear in mind that the ranges stated below are given by the manufacturer and measured under ideal conditions. Things like hills, the weight of the rider, your speed and the weather conditions can all make a big dent in the actual range. If we’ve found that the real-world range differs significantly from the advertised one, we’ll point it out.

The best electric scooter in 2024 is: