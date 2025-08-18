Let’s get straight into it – one of my favourite things about this vacuum is that you can label rooms and designate virtual no-go zones. And, because the Roomba knows where it is in the home, you can tell it to skip the room it’s currently cleaning if you find it getting under your feet while you cook or work. Other robot vacuums I’ve tested don’t differentiate between rooms, so if the device is bothering you your only choice is to end the entire cleaning run.

The Combo j7+ works with all of the main voice assistants too, so you can say things like “ask the Roomba to clean around my desk” to have it tidy up your lunchtime crumbs on command. Meanwhile scheduling allows you to have the Roomba set off at the same time, every day, automatically.

While it can hoover all day long by returning to its base station to recharge and empty its bin as often as needed, the water tank it uses for mopping has to be manually topped up. It’s a small 210ml tank integrated into the dustbin, which is just about enough for a two bedroom flat if you choose the mop’s eco-mode.

The in-built navigation system learns to avoid obstacles after mapping (Steve Hogarty / The Independent)

This mode uses less water, but you can create zones in the iRobot app for the robot to focus its mopping energy on, such as around the toilet, the dishwasher or your pet’s food bowl. After a few cleaning runs the app starts to suggest these zones automatically as it identifies particularly grubby areas of your home. Testing it at Christmas, it recognised our tree and offered to create a zone around its base, where it would hoover in two passes to catch every last needle.

So, how well does it clean? Like all robot hoovers, the Combo j7+ is never going to clean or wash your floors better than you could do manually, but that’s hardly the point. What it is excellent at is keeping floors at a generally decent baseline level of tidiness between more thorough cleans, and with almost zero involvement on your part, especially when it comes to the hoovering aspect. After four or five cleaning runs, depending on how hairy your home is, you’ll have to pop the rollers out to clean them by hand and remove any tangled debris or caked-in dust.

The Combo j7+ is basically the original j7+ with a mop on top: so like that model, it excels at vacuuming on hard floors and has a wide-radius spinning brush to get into corners. The large grippy wheels allow it to ride up onto thick shag rugs and over bumpy room thresholds without losing its way, and the round body makes it less likely to get stuck in corners or between chair legs.

Hard floors and carpets were tackled well by the Combo j7+ (Steve Hogarty / The Independent)

On carpets the Combo j7+ cleans exceptionally well too, the dual rollers and powerful suction readily picking up our test dirt – flour, pet hair and pea-sized bits of kibble – without leaving any visible traces. Corners and awkward nooks are where the Combo j7+ tends to miss some dirt, though that’s not a problem specific to this brand.

Object detection can be a little over-cautious in small spaces, forcing the robot to avoid spots it could have reached, but it can be “trained” to understand which objects are safe to approach by reviewing images of the objects in the iRobot app.

The mopping function is less vigorous than you might expect. The Combo j7+ doesn’t scrub the floor, but drags a wet mopping attachment along behind it. It’s about as effective as lightly running a wet jaycloth over a surface, just enough to stop dirt building up over time and to lightly de-grease the floor as it goes. The Combo j7+ won’t tackle a dried-in sauce stain, even over repeated runs, but it will clean up any small splashes of liquid and keep the bathroom floor from getting dull and grubby during the week.

The mopping function was not as effective as we expected (Steve Hogarty / The Independent)

The small water tank means you’re either limited to only mopping certain areas of the home, mopping infrequently, running the robot in eco-mode, or stepping in to refill its tank at least once per cleaning run. Topping it up is simple enough, assuming you’re at home, but the Combo j7+ is smart enough to finish its run using just the vacuum mode if it runs out of water.

The Combo j7+ comes with a small amount of concentrated floor-cleaning solution in the box, but you’ll find cheap refills easily enough online. The Roomba itself doesn’t use a dustbag, but the base station it empties itself into does. These bags are big enough to hold the dirt from six or seven cleaning runs of a two-bedroom flat, and they’re reusable. iRobot recommends replacing these bags once in a while, along with the robot’s rollers and spinning brush, but besides that, the Combo j7+ doesn’t have any ongoing running costs.