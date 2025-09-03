The best washable rugs that are easy to clean and look great

The right rug can completely transform a room, softening hard floors, anchoring furniture, and adding warmth. But with high traffic, muddy paws, the odd spilt coffee and everything else daily life throws at your interiors, a high-maintenance rug can quickly lose its charm.

That’s where washable rugs shine. They’re practical, low-fuss alternatives that won’t compromise on texture, colour or design. The best washable rugs will lie flat without curling at the corners (nothing more annoying) and stay in place without needing constant adjustment. Most importantly, you can bung them in the washing machine and get them back to their best without them fading or losing their colour.

Most of the rug designs featured here can be popped in the washing machine on a 30-40C cycle, and several can be tumble dried on low – a game-changer if you’ve got pets or kids. You’ll want to check your machine capacity, though. While the thinnest rugs can go in with your towels, anything larger than a 160cm x 230cm might need a trip to the launderette or a machine with a roomy drum.

When putting the rugs to the test, we were looking for designs that didn’t just wash well but held their shape, colour and feel, wash after wash – no fading, fraying or awkward bunching. Our favourite? The Hug Rug midnight paisley eco-washable rug. However, everyone has a different interior style, so we’ve found a range of rugs to suit every home.

How we tested

We tested the rugs across a range of hard floor types ( Ali Howard/The Independent )

We tested a range of washable rugs across different rooms and floor types – from hallway runners to living room centrepieces – while assessing comfort, quality and practicality. Bonus points went to the washable rugs that made the house look pulled together, were stylish, stress-free and built for real life. Some feel plush and wool-like underfoot, while others are lighter and better suited laying over an existing carpet. We put each washable rug through its paces in real home settings.

During testing, shoes were left on, pets were allowed, and spills actually welcomed – all in the name of research – while we paid close attention to the following criteria:

Washability : Each rug was laundered at least once, following the care label instructions. We noted how easy they were to clean, how quickly they dried, and whether they kept their shape and colour after going through the wash.

: Each rug was laundered at least once, following the care label instructions. We noted how easy they were to clean, how quickly they dried, and whether they kept their shape and colour after going through the wash. Feel: We considered how the rugs felt underfoot, and whether this changed after weeks of foot traffic or after it had been washed.

We considered how the rugs felt underfoot, and whether this changed after weeks of foot traffic or after it had been washed. Look: We examined whether they remained flat or started to curl or bunch up, and how well they stayed in place on hard floors. We also considered which rug works for which room, and which rug is best suited to different interior styles.

The Independent’s reviews section, IndyBest’s expert product testers scrutinise products to see if they really live up to their marketing.

Interiors expert Ali Howard has years of experience in design and homeware. She has examined a huge range of furniture for IndyBest over the years, testing everything from sofas and storage beds to wardrobes and reading lights.

Product testing pro Helen Wilson-Beevers has tested a vast range of different products for IndyBest, including furniture like the Simba Hybrid Luxe mattress.

The best washable rugs for 2025 are: