The best washable rugs that are easy to clean and look great
Spills, dust and mucky paws are no match for these durable designs
The right rug can completely transform a room, softening hard floors, anchoring furniture, and adding warmth. But with high traffic, muddy paws, the odd spilt coffee and everything else daily life throws at your interiors, a high-maintenance rug can quickly lose its charm.
That’s where washable rugs shine. They’re practical, low-fuss alternatives that won’t compromise on texture, colour or design. The best washable rugs will lie flat without curling at the corners (nothing more annoying) and stay in place without needing constant adjustment. Most importantly, you can bung them in the washing machine and get them back to their best without them fading or losing their colour.
Most of the rug designs featured here can be popped in the washing machine on a 30-40C cycle, and several can be tumble dried on low – a game-changer if you’ve got pets or kids. You’ll want to check your machine capacity, though. While the thinnest rugs can go in with your towels, anything larger than a 160cm x 230cm might need a trip to the launderette or a machine with a roomy drum.
When putting the rugs to the test, we were looking for designs that didn’t just wash well but held their shape, colour and feel, wash after wash – no fading, fraying or awkward bunching. Our favourite? The Hug Rug midnight paisley eco-washable rug. However, everyone has a different interior style, so we’ve found a range of rugs to suit every home.
How we tested
We tested a range of washable rugs across different rooms and floor types – from hallway runners to living room centrepieces – while assessing comfort, quality and practicality. Bonus points went to the washable rugs that made the house look pulled together, were stylish, stress-free and built for real life. Some feel plush and wool-like underfoot, while others are lighter and better suited laying over an existing carpet. We put each washable rug through its paces in real home settings.
During testing, shoes were left on, pets were allowed, and spills actually welcomed – all in the name of research – while we paid close attention to the following criteria:
- Washability: Each rug was laundered at least once, following the care label instructions. We noted how easy they were to clean, how quickly they dried, and whether they kept their shape and colour after going through the wash.
- Feel: We considered how the rugs felt underfoot, and whether this changed after weeks of foot traffic or after it had been washed.
- Look: We examined whether they remained flat or started to curl or bunch up, and how well they stayed in place on hard floors. We also considered which rug works for which room, and which rug is best suited to different interior styles.
The best washable rugs for 2025 are:
- Best overall – Hug Rug midnight paisley eco-washable rug: From £148.75, Laredoute.co.uk
- Best budget buy – Dunelm Gabriella washable rug in red: From £20, Dunelm.com
- Best deep-pile rug – Buddy washable plain rug in ivory: From £39.99, Rugsdirect.co.uk
- Best floral design – Ruggable garden party blue flatwoven rug: From £99, Ruggable.co.uk
1Hug Rug midnight paisley washable rug
- Best: Washable rug overall
- Fabric: Nylon
- Dimensions: 120cm x 170cm, 160cm x 230cm, 185cm x 275cm
- How to wash: Machine wash at 30C on a gentle cycle; air dry flat
- Why we love it
- Super soft
- Lies flat without curling
- Durable colour and texture
- Take note
- No tumble drying, so the dense pile may take longer to dry
With a dense, velvety feel that’s genuinely luxurious underfoot, this rug stood out for its softness. It’s not shaggy but has a thick microfibre pile that gives it a sink-in comfort that’s rare to find in a washable rug. It rolls up easily when needed, but once down, it lies flat with no curling or slipping – even on hard floors. We tested the 120cmx185cm version, but it’s also available in larger 160x230cm sizes and 185x275cm sizes.
We’ll admit we were sceptical about how well something this soft would wash, but it handled a 30C cycle with no issue. The texture bounced back, and there was no loss of shape or colour, even with its deep blue and green pigments. If you’re after something that feels indulgent but still fits into a low-maintenance routine, this rug nails the brief.
2Dunelm gabriella washable rug in red
- Best: Budget washable rug
- Fabric: Polyester and cotton
- Dimensions: 60cm x 150cm, 80cm x 150cm, 120cm x 170cm, 160cm x 230cm, 200cm x 290cm, 240cm x 340cm
- How to wash: Wash on a 30C cycle and air dry flat
- Why we love it
- Available in six sizes
- Super-soft
- Take note
- Not as luxurious as some other options
This cotton and polyester rug is available in red, sage, blue, multicolour, monochrome, and natural versions, so there’s bound to be an option that will work with your interiors. There are six sizes available, too, with prices starting from as little as £20 for the runner version. For testing purposes, we plumped for the larger 160cm x 230cm size. We noticed immediately how soft the rug felt to touch, and its faded aesthetic contributed a classic vibe to our lounge. We sampled the warm red shade, and we found any dirt or marks didn’t show up easily. The rug was simple to machine wash and air dry, too.
You can also buy a separate anti-slip mat (from £5, Dunelm.co.uk) to go underneath the rug if you’re placing it on a hard floor, but we found this extra mat wasn’t necessary when layering the rug over carpet, as the Gabriella still held its shape well, with minimal curling.
3Ruggable garden party blue flatwoven rug
- Best: Floral washable rug
- Fabric: Polyester
- Dimensions: 60cm x 90cm, 75cm x 215cm, 75cm x 305cm, 75cm x 365cm, 90cm x 150cm, 120cm x 185cm, 150cm x 215cm, 185cm x 275cm, 200cm x 290cm, 245cm x 305cm, 275cm x 365cm, 305cm x 425cm, 185cm circle, 245cm circle
- How to wash: Peel cover off pad, machine wash at 30C, tumble dry on low heat or air dry, reattach to pad
- Why we love it
- User-friendly rug cover/pad system
- Lies flat and stays in place on hard floors
- Timeless floral design
- Take note
- Pricey
This vintage-style floor rug comes in a range of sizes, from doormats to full-scale living room centrepieces, but we tested the 75cm x 215cm runner, which is ideal for narrow hallways or kitchens. The design, part of a collaboration with tablescaping queen Mrs Alice, is pretty but grown-up, with a soft blue palette and a classic floral print. It arrives in two parts: a lightweight rug cover and a separate pad that sticks down with Velcro-style grips.
When you want to wash the rug, removing it from the pad couldn’t be easier – just peel, roll and pop it in the machine at 30C. Ours came out without any shrinkage, fading or awkward bunching. The rug feels soft underfoot, sits flat, and stays put on hard floors, especially with the standard Ruggable pad underneath. Low-maintenance, practical and surprisingly chic, this washable rug is a winner for busy homes.
4Louis De Poortere liberty gold rug
- Best: Luxury washable rug
- Fabric: 100% polyester jacquard flatweave (3 mm pile)
- Dimensions: 80cm x 150cm, 140cm x 200cm, 170cm x 240cm, 200cm x 280cm, 240cm x 340cm, 280cm x 390cm
- How to wash: Machine wash at 30C on gentle cycle, max 600 rpm spin, air dry flat, do not tumble dry
- Why we love it
- Plush underfoot feel
- Premium woven texture
- Sustainable take-back scheme
- Take note
- Must follow care instructions exactly
- Pricey
You wouldn’t guess this rug was washable at first glance. It feels good too, with a rich, plush feel underfoot that puts it firmly in the high-end bracket. The golden palette is warm and grounding, and the woven jacquard finish gives it that classic, top-tier texture that elevates everything around it. It’s the kind of rug you’d expect to tiptoe around, not chuck in the washing machine – but that’s exactly what makes it so impressive.
It’s listed as unwashable on some websites, but don’t be put off – we spoke to the brand to confirm that it can definetely be machine washed. Follow the care instructions closely: remove the label first (you’ll need it for their take-back scheme), machine wash on a gentle 30C cycle with reduced spin, and avoid tumble drying. We found the rug holds its colour and softness without a hint of compromise after washing. This one’s properly premium, but built for real life.
5Buddy washable plain rug in ivory
- Best: Deep-pile washable rug
- Fabric: 100 per cent polypropylene yarn
- Dimensions: 60cm x 100cm, 80cm x 120cm, 67cm x 150cm, 100cm x 100cm (circle), 67cm x 200cm, 100cm x 150cm, 67cm x 300cm, 140cm x 200cm
- How to wash: Wash on a 40C cycle; line dry
- Why we love it
- Highly durable
- Stain-resistant
- Take note
- Can't be tumble-dried
This is a soft and fluffy deep-pile rug made from 100 per cent polypropylene yarn, which is a man-made fibre that’s highly durable. In fact, the rug is stain-resistant and doesn’t shed. For a washable rug, it’s surprisingly dense, but we found it will happily go through a 40C machine cycle.
The rug’s non-slip rubber backing means it can’t be tumble dried, but we found that its synthetic materials dry in no time. The plain rug comes in a huge range of sizes and colours, but we tried for the least forgiving to stains – ivory – and were pleasantly surprised to find it washed really well.
6Terrys frieze outdoor/indoor washable rug
- Best: Graphic washable rug
- Fabric: Polypropylene-style woven polyester
- Dimensions: 120cm x 170cm
- How to wash: Machine wash at 30C on gentle; drip/flat dry
- Why we love it
- Great price
- Summery pattern
- Lies flat with no curling
- Take note
- Only one size available
This one really surprised us. The frieze washable rug feels soft underfoot – softer than you'd expect for the style and price – and it’s got a lovely artisanal quality to it. The pattern takes its cue from a sun-soaked journey through the Greek Islands, with digitally printed blues that feel both breezy and bold.
The 120cm x 170cm size worked well in a small sitting room, but it’s light enough to move around or roll up when you need the floor space back. That said, it doesn’t feel at all flimsy – it sits flat with no annoying curling at the edges. It’s refreshingly low-fuss but looks much more premium than the price suggests. It’s definitely one we’d pick up again.
What is the best washable rug?
Our top pick is the Hug Rug midnight paisley design, which is incredibly soft underfoot, impressively durable, and washes like a dream. For a lightweight, decorative option, the Terrys frieze rug brings breezy, Greek-inspired charm and holds its shape beautifully. If you’re after something a little more luxe, Louis De Poortere’s liberty gold has the plush feel of a high-end rug with the bonus of being fully machine washable.
