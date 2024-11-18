9 best reading lamps for cosying up with a good book

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in
From the student-friendly to the stylish, we’re putting our favourite designs in the limelight
Whether you’re curling up with a book before bed or working late into the night, the best reading lights will offer the perfect balance of practicality and design, creating a cosy, well-lit atmosphere.
Quality is key – they should provide focused, adjustable light that reduces eye strain. Look for lamps with dimmable features or multiple brightness settings so you can tailor the light to your needs, and avoid harsh glare. LED bulbs are also popular – they are energy-efficient and produce a bright, clear light that mimics natural daylight. For those who like to read before bed, opt for a lamp with warm, soft lighting to help create a relaxing ambience, while being easy on the eyes.
The next thing to consider is adjustability. A real game changer is a reading lamp that can be tilted, twisted or bent to direct the light exactly where you need it. Gooseneck designs, swing arms and fully adjustable stands offer versatility, especially if you use the lamp for different purposes, such as reading, working or crafting.
Of course, style matters, too. A reading lamp doesn’t have to be purely functional – it can also enhance your interiors. For a sleek, modern look, opt for minimalist designs in metallic finishes such as brass or matte black. For something a little more vintage-inspired, there are plenty of lamps with curved silhouettes or antique-style detailing that bring character to a space.
We tested a good range of reading lamps across a diverse selection of styles and price points, looking for lighting quality, great functionality, and nifty design. We considered size, too, as well as portability – those that we were able to pick up and move around the house with ease gave us the flexibility to sit down with a good book practically anywhere. We also considered whether the lamps gave us good directional lighting, and, if not, the size and quality of the static pool of light.
This is one sleek, modern lighting solution that boasts chic functionality. Its minimalistic design, featuring a smooth cylindrical shape and subtle detailing, will fit in with any décor, while the lamp’s cordless feature is a practical highlight, making it both versatile and perfectly portable. You don’t have to have a dedicated reading spot with this one, and it’s both lightweight and dinky enough to take it with you wherever you want to get stuck into your next chapter. We love the simple push button on the top and the fact it creates a soft, warm, dimmable glow that’s ideal for reading, without causing any strain on the eyes.
This little table lamp offers a stylish fusion of luxury and modernity. The plush velvet shade in a rich emerald hue pairs beautifully with the sleek brass-tone base, offering a refined look that’s both elegant and contemporary. At 52cm tall (with the shade), it’s perfectly sized for a side table, providing a warm, ambient glow. The lamp’s understated design enables it to fit seamlessly into various interior schemes, too, from classic to contemporary. A tactile and visually appealing piece, the lamp effortlessly elevates any room, making it a versatile, timeless, practical – not to mention affordable – addition.
The Alice is not only a stylish addition to your workspace, but it excels as a reading light too. Its adjustable arm and head provide focused, directional lighting, making it ideal for reading when the overhead light is off – we found this lamp’s warm glow helps to reduce eye strain, even during long reading sessions. Its sleek design, finished in antique brass, adds a sophisticated touch, without overwhelming the desk or bedside table. With its combination of practical functionality and timeless design, it works brilliantly as an effective and stylish reading light.
This one’s seriously handsome. With its industrial-inspired design and sleek gunmetal finish, it demands attention. The adjustable arm enables you to direct light exactly where it’s needed, making it ideal for late-night reading or detailed tasks. The dome-shaped shade provides a focused beam, ensuring clear, bright illumination, without being overly harsh. Compact yet robust, it brings a vintage feel to any reading nook or desk, combining classic aesthetics with practical functionality – an excellent choice for both style and substance.
This diminutive table lamp offers the perfect blend of style and convenience for any invested bookworm. Its cordless design makes it super easy to move around, while the brass base adds a lovely vintage touch. We opted to pair it with Pooky’s green marble paper shade (£36, Pooky.com), which offers a soft, cosy glow, just right for relaxed reading sessions. Though small, the lamp provides plenty of light, without feeling too harsh. Plus, being rechargeable, it’s super practical and eco-friendly (the rechargeable cell comes included), making it a great option for those who want a portable yet stylish lamp that works in any space.
This is a practical choice for any avid reader who values convenience. The lightweight, cordless design enables this lamp to be moved easily from room to room, making it perfect for creating cosy reading spots anywhere in the home. With an integrated LED light, it offers a bright, clear beam, ideal for late-night reading, without straining the eyes. The rechargeable battery means no annoying trailing cables, either, and its compact size doesn’t compromise performance. Stylish in its simplicity, the lamp provides a fuss-free, portable lighting solution for bookworms.
The rechargeable B-bulb lamp is a versatile, contemporary pick for those who love reading indoors and outdoors. With its sleek, minimalist design, it offers portability and practicality in one. The warm, soft glow is perfect for creating a cosy reading environment, while the rechargeable battery adds convenience – there’s no need to hunt for outlets or deal with messy cables here. Simply press it on and get stuck into your latest paperback binge. Lightweight and durable, it’s ideal for moving from your reading nook to the garden for some al fresco reading, when the weather allows.
A chic, sophisticated option for readers who appreciate style and functionality, the Nancy has a sleek metal design, with a slim base and adjustable head, making it both elegant and practical for focused reading. The lamp’s adjustable arm enables you to direct light exactly where you need it, making it ideal for late-night reading sessions. Its compact size ensures it won’t dominate your bedside table or reading nook shelf, while its soft, warm glow provides just the right amount of illumination, without being overly harsh. Stylish yet simple, this is a versatile and affordable little reading light.
This contemporary lamp brings a pop of colour and practicality to your reading setup. Its vibrant yellow hue adds a playful touch to any space, while the cordless design offers flexibility, enabling it to be moved effortlessly from room to room. Compact and lightweight, it’s ideal for creating a cosy reading spot, anywhere you want. The soft, warm LED light is gentle on the eyes, making it perfect for extended reading sessions. Rechargeable and fuss-free, this lamp combines style, convenience and functionality, making it a brilliant choice for readers who want something both bold and practical.
The Lutris Monte Carlo cordless lamp is our top pick, thanks to its sleek design and portability. It’s perfect for moving around the house, giving off a soft, dimmable glow that’s easy on the eyes, while Atkin and Thyme’s Alice desk lamp brings effortless style, with its brass finish and adjustable arm for focused lighting. For a budget option, the BHS velvet table lamp delivers a cosy, warm light that’s ideal for reading, without breaking the bank.
