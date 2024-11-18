9 best reading lamps for cosying up with a good book

Whether you’re curling up with a book before bed or working late into the night, the best reading lights will offer the perfect balance of practicality and design, creating a cosy, well-lit atmosphere.

Quality is key – they should provide focused, adjustable light that reduces eye strain. Look for lamps with dimmable features or multiple brightness settings so you can tailor the light to your needs, and avoid harsh glare. LED bulbs are also popular – they are energy-efficient and produce a bright, clear light that mimics natural daylight. For those who like to read before bed, opt for a lamp with warm, soft lighting to help create a relaxing ambience, while being easy on the eyes.

The next thing to consider is adjustability. A real game changer is a reading lamp that can be tilted, twisted or bent to direct the light exactly where you need it. Gooseneck designs, swing arms and fully adjustable stands offer versatility, especially if you use the lamp for different purposes, such as reading, working or crafting.

Of course, style matters, too. A reading lamp doesn’t have to be purely functional – it can also enhance your interiors. For a sleek, modern look, opt for minimalist designs in metallic finishes such as brass or matte black. For something a little more vintage-inspired, there are plenty of lamps with curved silhouettes or antique-style detailing that bring character to a space.

With all that in mind, read on, as we shine a light on our favourite designs.

How we tested

open image in gallery Numerous lamps were put to the test in our reviewer’s own home ( Ali Howard/The Independent )

We tested a good range of reading lamps across a diverse selection of styles and price points, looking for lighting quality, great functionality, and nifty design. We considered size, too, as well as portability – those that we were able to pick up and move around the house with ease gave us the flexibility to sit down with a good book practically anywhere. We also considered whether the lamps gave us good directional lighting, and, if not, the size and quality of the static pool of light.

The best reading lamps for 2024 are: