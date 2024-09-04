Jump to content
29 best new books to read, from Coco Mellors to David Nicholls

Discover debut novelists and immersive page-turners from acclaimed authors

Daisy Lester
Wednesday 04 September 2024 09:24 EDT
You won’t want to put down these tomes
You won’t want to put down these tomes (iStock/The Independent)
Our Top Picks

With summer coming to a close and autumn on our doorstep, you might be after a page-turner (or two) to get you through the colder months ahead.

The in-between season offers ample chance to dive into a new book. From easy-breezy reads ideal for the commute to immersive historical epics to novels that transport you to warmer climes, the criteria for a good book is simple: you won’t want to put it down.

Luckily, the releases (so far) for 2024 leave you spoiled for choice. From history novels to Booker Prize-winning thrillers and laugh-out-loud tomes, the mix is as eclectic as ever.

This year’s reading pile sees plenty of acclaimed debuts from the likes of Madeleine Grey, Roxy Dunn and Holly Gramazio, as well as eagerly anticipated titles from acclaimed authors such as Taffy Brodesser-Akner, Coco Mellors, David Nichols, Kiley Reid and Andrew O’Hagan. Plus, the paperback releases of 2023 are equally worth diving into (and not just to save book shelf or hand luggage space) – think Yellowface, In Memoriam and The Bee Sting.

The varied authorship is reflected in the diverse themes addressed, ranging from an Irish family in turmoil and love in the trenches of the First World War to grieving sisters, slavery in the Caribbean, and dating across the political spectrum.

How we tested

Some of our favourite new releases
Some of our favourite new releases (Daisy Lester)

We’ve read dozens of new releases over the past year, including both hardbacks and paperbacks. This list includes the best original page-turners with superb quality prose and the most captivating stories that stayed with us after we’d reached the end. From books for history lovers to romance novels, witty romantic comedies and acclaimed prize-winners, there’s something for every type of reader.

The best new books to read in 2024 are:

  • Best overall – ‘The Husbands’ by Holly Gramazio, published by Chatto & Windus: £13.45, Amazon.co.uk
  • Best family sagaThe Bee Sting by Paul Murray, published by Hamish Hamilton: £8.49, Amazon.co.uk
  • Best literary thriller Yellowface by Rebecca F Kuang, published by The Borough Press: £4.99, Amazon.co.uk
  • Best romance novel You are Here by David Nicholls, published by Sceptre: £10, Amazon.co.uk
  • Best time-travel romance The Ministry of Time by Kaliane Bradley, published by Sceptre: £14.09, Amazon.co.uk

‘The Husbands’ by Holly Gramazio, published by Chatto & Windus

the husband.png
  • Best: Overall
  • Genre: Romantic comedy
  • Release date: 4 April 2024
  1.  £13 from Amazon.co.uk
Prices may vary
‘Long Island Compromise’ by Taffy Brodesser-Akner, published by Wildfire

long island compromise.png
  • Best: Satire
  • Genre: Family saga
  • Release date: 9 July 2024
  1.  £16 from Amazon.co.uk
Prices may vary
Caledonian Road by Andrew O’Hagan, published by Faber & Faber

caledonian road.png
  • Best: State of the nation novel
  • Genre: Social satire
  • Release date: 4 April 2024
  1.  £15 from Amazon.co.uk
Prices may vary
‘The Bee Sting’ by Paul Murray, published by Hamish Hamilton

bee sting .jpg
  • Best: Family saga
  • Genre: Comedy drama
  • Release date: 2 May 2024 (paperback)
  1.  £8 from Amazon.co.uk
Prices may vary
‘Good Material’ by Dolly Alderton, published by Fig Tree

good material .jpg
  • Best: Comedy novel
  • Genre: Comedy
  • Release date: 1 August 2024 (paperback)
  1.  £7 from Amazon.co.uk
Prices may vary
‘Yellowface’ by Rebecca F Kuang, published by The Borough Press

yellowface .jpg
  • Best: Literary thriller
  • Genre: Thriller
  • Release date: 9 May 2024 (paperback)
  1.  £4 from Amazon.co.uk
Prices may vary
‘Green Dot’ by Madeleine Grey, published by W&N

green dot.jpg
  • Best: Affair novel
  • Genre: Romance
  • Release date: 1 February 2024
  1.  £15 from Amazon.co.uk
Prices may vary
‘Come and Get It’ by Kiley Reid, published by Bloomsbury publishing

kiley reid .jpg
  • Best: Society satire
  • Genre : Comedy drama
  • Release date: 30 January 2024
  1.  £8 from Amazon.co.uk
Prices may vary
‘In Memoriam’ by Alice Winn, published by Viking

in memoriam .jpg
  • Best: War novel
  • Genre: Historical fiction
  • Release date: 24 February 2024 (paperback)
  1.  £5 from Amazon.co.uk
Prices may vary
‘The Fraud’ by Zadie Smith, published by Hamish Hamilton

the fraud .jpg
  • Best: Novel about real people
  • Genre: Historical
  • Release date : 7 September 2023 (hardback), 6 June 2024 (paperback)
  1.  £14 from Amazon.co.uk
Prices may vary
‘The List’ by Yomi Adegoke, published by Fourth Estate

the list .jpg
  • Best: Buzzy summer book
  • Genre: Relationships, social media
  • Release date: 25 April 2024 (paperback)
  1.  £5 from Amazon.co.uk
Prices may vary
‘Big Swiss’ by Jen Beagin

big swiss .jpg
  • Best: Sex comedy
  • Genre: Dark comedy
  • Release date: 7 December 2023 (paperback)
  1.  £8 from Waterstones.com
Prices may vary
‘Everything’s Fine’ by Cecilia Rabess, published by Simon & Schuster

everythings fine .jpg
  • Best: Subversive romance novel
  • Genre: Romance
  • Release date: 8 June 2023 (hardback), 6 June 2024 (paperback)
  1.  £11 from Amazon.co.uk
Prices may vary
'The Ministry of Time’ by Kaliane Bradley, published by Sceptre

ministry of time.png
  • Best: Time-travel romance
  • Genre: Time travel
  • Release date: 16 May 2024
  1.  £14 from Amazon.co.uk
Prices may vary
‘The Fetishist’ by Katherine Min, published by Fleet

the fetishist.png
  • Best: Revenge fantasy
  • Genre: Darkly comic/romance
  • Release date: 29 February 2024
  1.  £12 from Amazon.co.uk
Prices may vary
‘Crook Manifesto’ by Colson Whitehead, published by Fleet

colson whitehead .jpg
  • Best: Best crime novel
  • Genre: Crime, historical
  • Release date: 18 July 2023 (hardback), 18 July 2024 (paperback)
  1.  £13 from Amazon.co.uk
Prices may vary
‘You are Here’ by David Nicholls, published by Sceptre

you are here.png
  • Best: Romance novel
  • Genre: Romantic comedy
  • Release date: 23 April 2024
  1.  £10 from Amazon.co.uk
Prices may vary
‘Ordinary Human Failings’ by Megan Nolan, published by Vintage

ordinary human failings.jpg
  • Best: Best family drama
  • Genre: Crime
  • Release date: 4 April 2024 (paperback)
  1.  £8 from Amazon.co.uk
Prices may vary
‘The Happy Couple’ by Naoise Dolan, published by Orion Publishing

happy couple .jpg
  • Best: Anti-romance novel
  • Genre: Comedy/satire
  • Release date: 25 April 2024 (paperback)
  1.  £8 from Amazon.co.uk
Prices may vary
‘Blue Sisters’ by Coco Mellor, published by Fourth Estate

blue sisters.png
  • Best: Novel about siblings
  • Release date: 23 May 2024
  • Genre: Family drama
  1.  £14 from Amazon.co.uk
Prices may vary
‘Penance’ by Eliza Clark, published by Faber & Faber

penance .jpg
  • Best: Fictional non-fiction book
  • Genre: Crime
  • Release date: 2 May 2024 (paperback)
  1.  £8 from Amazon.co.uk
Prices may vary
‘As Young at This’ by Roxy Dunn, published by Fig Tree

as young as this.png
  • Best: Relatable novel
  • Release date: 4 April 2024
  • Genre: Relationships novel
  1.  £13 from Amazon.co.uk
Prices may vary
‘The Only One Left’ by Riley Sager, published by Hodder & Stoughton

The Only One Left by Riley Sager best new books 2023
  • Best: Gothic thriller
  • Genre: Crime, mystery
  • Release date: 28 December 2024 (paperback)
  1.  £7 from Amazon.co.uk
Prices may vary
‘Sandwich’ by Catherine Newman, published by Doubleday

sandwich best books 2024
  • Best: Holiday novel
  • Release date: 6 June 2024
  • Genre: Family comedy
  1.  £13 from Amazon.co.uk
Prices may vary
‘My Husband’ by Maud Ventura, published by Hutchinson Heinemann

My Husband by Maud Ventura best new books 2023
  • Best: Domestic thriller
  • Genre: Domestic noir, thriller
  • Release date: 2 May 2024 (paperback)
  1.  £8 from Amazon.co.uk
Prices may vary
‘Kala’ by Colin Walsh, published by Atlantic Books

Kala by Colin Walsh
  • Best: Coming of age thriller
  • Genre: Drama, crime
  • Release date: 6 July 2023 (hardback), 4 July 2024 (paperback)
  1.  £13 from Amazon.co.uk
Prices may vary
‘The Guest’ by Emma Cline, published by Vintage Publishing

emma cline .jpg
  • Best: Stylish novel
  • Genre: Thriller
  • Release date: 20 May 2024 (paperback)
  1.  £9 from Amazon.co.uk
Prices may vary
‘Piglet’ by Lottie Hazell, published by Doubleday

piglet.png
  • Best: Food-themed book
  • Genre: Satire
  • Release date: 25 January 2024
  1.  £13 from Amazon.co.uk
Prices may vary
‘The Lagos Wife’ by Vanessa Walters, published by Hutchinson Heinemann

the lagos wife.png
  • Best: Thriller
  • Release date : 29 February 2024
  • Genre: Thriller
  1.  £9 from Amazon.co.uk
Prices may vary
The verdict: Best novels to read 2024

An easy-breezy tome that’s hiliarious, relatable (the dating, not the magic attic bit) and engrossing, The Husbands by Holly Gramazio is a joy to read. For something a little heavier, Andrew O’Hagan’s Caledonian Road is storytelling at its best. Vast in scope, the social satire is a biting tragicomedy about British society, class, politics and money. Moving, witty and funny, Paul Murray’s The Bee Sting will similarly keep you gripped until the very last page.

Zeitgeist-y and engrossing, Rebecca K Kuang’s Yellowface is the perfect literary thriller for diving into this spring while Dolly Alderton’s Good Material is funny and wise. For a historical tome that will linger long in your mind, pick up In Memoriam by Alice Winn.

Discover more great authors and books you’ll love in our fiction review section

