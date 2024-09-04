29 best new books to read, from Coco Mellors to David Nicholls

With summer coming to a close and autumn on our doorstep, you might be after a page-turner (or two) to get you through the colder months ahead.

The in-between season offers ample chance to dive into a new book. From easy-breezy reads ideal for the commute to immersive historical epics to novels that transport you to warmer climes, the criteria for a good book is simple: you won’t want to put it down.

Luckily, the releases (so far) for 2024 leave you spoiled for choice. From history novels to Booker Prize-winning thrillers and laugh-out-loud tomes, the mix is as eclectic as ever.

This year’s reading pile sees plenty of acclaimed debuts from the likes of Madeleine Grey, Roxy Dunn and Holly Gramazio, as well as eagerly anticipated titles from acclaimed authors such as Taffy Brodesser-Akner, Coco Mellors, David Nichols, Kiley Reid and Andrew O’Hagan. Plus, the paperback releases of 2023 are equally worth diving into (and not just to save book shelf or hand luggage space) – think Yellowface, In Memoriam and The Bee Sting.

The varied authorship is reflected in the diverse themes addressed, ranging from an Irish family in turmoil and love in the trenches of the First World War to grieving sisters, slavery in the Caribbean, and dating across the political spectrum.

How we tested

open image in gallery Some of our favourite new releases ( Daisy Lester )

We’ve read dozens of new releases over the past year, including both hardbacks and paperbacks. This list includes the best original page-turners with superb quality prose and the most captivating stories that stayed with us after we’d reached the end. From books for history lovers to romance novels, witty romantic comedies and acclaimed prize-winners, there’s something for every type of reader.

The best new books to read in 2024 are: