Now in its fourth wave, the feminist movement has achieved a great deal over the past 100 years, and we have its literary canon to thank for a lot of it.

From Virginia Woolf and Doris Lessing’s seminal writing in the 20th century to Margaret Attwood, Caitlin Moran and Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie’s contemporary musings on womanhood, feminist books address everything from financial independence and motherhood to intersectionality and gender politics.

And while some books champion the progress made and offer a snapshot of a moment in history, others continue to draw awareness to just how far the movement still has to go.

Whether you’re looking to widen your own understanding of what feminism means, broaden someone else’s horizons or enlighten a slightly antiquated loved on, we’ve got you covered with our reading list.

How we tested

open image in gallery Some of the best feminist books ( Daisy Lester )

To mark International Women’s Day 2025, we’ve rounded up books that not only reflect what it means to be a woman today but also help demonstrate how far the feminist movement has come, as well as classic 20th-century works that proved revolutionary at the time. There’s an exhaustive selection of feminist tomes out there to educate, galvanize and inspire – here’s a selection of some of the best.

The best feminist books for 2025 are: