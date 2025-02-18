Best book subscription boxes for a monthly literary treat

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in
Whether you’re an avid reader looking to broaden your book collection in 2025 or are looking to bestow a bookworm with a gift that keeps on giving, the best book subscription boxes need to be on your radar. Delivering a box of literary treats right to your door each month, these subscription services offer an inventive way to discover new tomes and find fresh voices.
Whether it’s a crime caper, a historical drama or a romantic comedy, the books delivered can be accompanied by anything from a bottle of wine, a mocktail can or a pack of coffee and tea, with some book subscription brands even throwing pampering essentials into the mix.
Just like a subscription to your favourite recipe box or beauty brand, you can choose the regularity of your deliveries. Most brands also let you decide the genre but the exact title is left as a surprise. Other companies keep it more general by categorising titles into bestsellers or classics.
With so many exciting debuts, hotly anticipated follow-ups and viral TikTok titles, it can be tricky to know where to begin when selecting your next read but the best book subscription boxes remove the guesswork, by offering tomes chosen by insider literary experts.
From the Edinburgh-based bookshop Rare Birds, which picks out the best of new fiction each month, to Words With Wine, which aims to pair a bottle of vino with a captivating read, the clubs are run by self-confessed bookworms. Some aim to champion under-the-radar authors such as the feminist Good Book Club, which chooses new books by women, queer men and non-binary writers, while others (including Bookishly) add a unique touch by designing bespoke dust jackets for classic books. Keep scrolling to find out more.
From offerings for fans of crime novels and historical fiction to children’s titles for young bookworms and romance novels to enjoy with a glass of wine, we’ve rounded up the best book subscription clubs in the UK. Considering what each offers in their boxes, as well as the variety available, we assessed the delivery service, packaging and quality inside. Of course, we also read each book in the monthly box, to see if it was worth the subscription. Here’s our verdict...
If you’re looking to get a little one into reading or want to keep a young bookworm’s shelf topped up, look no further than Wee Bookworms. The family-run book subscription site has every age group covered, from newborn and baby offerings to those for toddlers, tweens and teens. The service was a true standout, with each book meticulously selected by a child development expert – all you need to do is input some information about the child’s interests, from a fascination with space and dragons to magic or animals. In the first month’s subscription, young readers are treated to a bookmark, Wee Bookworms certificate, a surprise gift (ours included clay sticks and a bracelet) and a personalised message to add that special, bespoke touch. Delivered monthly, the box is packaged beautifully with fun wrapping to excite little ones. At £14.99 a month, it’s excellent value and offers an easy way for busy parents to discover a range of titles.
Whether it’s a black comedy about 13 Mexican women, a historical novel about the first baby to be born alive through a C-section in 19th-century Sweden or a story of young female boxers in Nevada, Good Book Club opens up an entire world of feminist literature that you might never have otherwise read. For its monthly picks, the club only chooses books less than three months old, so, you can be pretty sure they won’t double up with anything already on your shelf. Plus, all the titles hail from independent publishers, so, you’re helping to champion the industry. Books arrive each month in a small envelope (no wasteful packaging here, thank you). You’ll also receive a print-out letter from the founders, with insight on the book and author (or translator in many cases). The monthly titles explore important topics from marginalised authors, getting their names out to a wider audience while broadening the recipients’ reading scope. It’s a win-win. We tore through The Box of X by Sarah Rose Etter – a unique blend of horror, fantasy and magical realism, it explores what it means to be a woman in the world.
A firm favourite among fans of fantasy, Illumicrate has a loyal following. As well as its monthly Illumicrate box, there’s also a romance subscription (’afterlight’) and horror (’evernight’) option, but the company’s fantasy box is so popular there’s a waiting list to subscribe to it.
With recently released exclusive-edition hardback books, you can receive the book on its own or with related merchandise, inspired by a fantasy novel. In our box, we received an eclectic mix consisting of a tea strainer, two mini bud vases, a “heart’s desire” trivet, a blanket and Samantha Sotto Yambao’s Water Moon. The blanket we received was inspired by Water Moon, which we found to be a refreshing, contemporary romantic fantasy novel. Set in Tokyo, it touches on self-determination, grief and rewriting destiny. The fantasy bundle is perfect for fans of the genre who want to delve deeper into it.
Combining a monthly literary treat with pampering essentials, Happily Ever After’s subscription is a real crowd-pleaser. You can choose a genre or opt for a surprise, while there are also children’s and young adult offerings. For £19.99, it offers stellar value for money. For vino-lovers who enjoy a captivating read, meanwhile, Words With Wine is a no-brainer, while Bookishly is perfect for fans of classic tomes (the exclusive covers add a bespoke touch). For young bookworms, you can’t beat Wee Bookworms, thanks to its titles being carefully chosen by a child development expert.
