Best book subscription boxes for a monthly literary treat

Whether you’re an avid reader looking to broaden your book collection in 2025 or are looking to bestow a bookworm with a gift that keeps on giving, the best book subscription boxes need to be on your radar. Delivering a box of literary treats right to your door each month, these subscription services offer an inventive way to discover new tomes and find fresh voices.

Whether it’s a crime caper, a historical drama or a romantic comedy, the books delivered can be accompanied by anything from a bottle of wine, a mocktail can or a pack of coffee and tea, with some book subscription brands even throwing pampering essentials into the mix.

Just like a subscription to your favourite recipe box or beauty brand, you can choose the regularity of your deliveries. Most brands also let you decide the genre but the exact title is left as a surprise. Other companies keep it more general by categorising titles into bestsellers or classics.

With so many exciting debuts, hotly anticipated follow-ups and viral TikTok titles, it can be tricky to know where to begin when selecting your next read but the best book subscription boxes remove the guesswork, by offering tomes chosen by insider literary experts.

From the Edinburgh-based bookshop Rare Birds, which picks out the best of new fiction each month, to Words With Wine, which aims to pair a bottle of vino with a captivating read, the clubs are run by self-confessed bookworms. Some aim to champion under-the-radar authors such as the feminist Good Book Club, which chooses new books by women, queer men and non-binary writers, while others (including Bookishly) add a unique touch by designing bespoke dust jackets for classic books. Keep scrolling to find out more.

How we tested

From offerings for fans of crime novels and historical fiction to children’s titles for young bookworms and romance novels to enjoy with a glass of wine, we’ve rounded up the best book subscription clubs in the UK. Considering what each offers in their boxes, as well as the variety available, we assessed the delivery service, packaging and quality inside. Of course, we also read each book in the monthly box, to see if it was worth the subscription. Here’s our verdict...

Why you can trust us

Daisy Lester is our senior shopping writer here at IndyBest. She specialises in fashion and beauty but also in all things books. She has her finger on the pulse when it comes to new releases from debut authors and acclaimed writers. Daisy loves books of every genre, from satire to mystery and crime, so, rest assured there will be a book for every taste in her round-ups. She knows what makes a gripping, moving or important story, whether it’s a romantic comedy or historical drama.

