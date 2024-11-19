Best romance books you won’t forget, from fantasy to historical novels

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in
There’s something so comforting about picking up a romance book. Generally, you know to expect some kind of happy ever after, but because of the growing number of subgenres, there’s something for everyone. So, whether you’re already a fan of all things romance or have wanted to start reading more, you’ll be pleased to hear that I’ve rounded up the very best romance books of recent years.
From romantic comedies that have us chuckling along to bodice rippers with particularly steamy scenes, to plenty of romance tropes (I’m talking enemies to lovers, second chance, fake dating and many more), I’m broken it down into the most popular subgenres these days, to appeal to as many readers as possible.
While this list is by no means exhaustive – there are literally thousands of incredible romances to choose from – I have my finger on the pulse when it comes to the beating hearts of all things romance and read at least one romance book a week, if not more. So, I’ve done the research and a whole lot of reading to take all the hassle out of picking up your next great romance book.
Even though a few of my picks might be part of a larger series, all of them can be read alone. But I have a feeling you’ll find yourself wanting to carry on or go back to see what else happens. And when it comes to quite a few of these authors, I could happily have recommended my entire back catalogue of books, but I’ve done my best to highlight the absolute must-reads that you won’t want to miss out on.
Obviously, there is a vast array of romance books to choose from. I not only picked up some of the most popular reads from the genre but also flipped through hundreds of books to seek out the ones with the best storytelling, romantic moments and characters, focusing on the ones that kept them engaged the whole way through.
I also assessed how well they dealt with specific tropes and how the story flowed as a whole. And most importantly, I looked for romance books that stayed with them for some time after they closed the book on the very last page.
If I could only recommend one romance author to any reader, it would be Emily Henry. In fact, I could easily have included any of her five existing romance books as the best overall pick. But Funny Story, her latest release, has to be my absolute favourite.
Like most of her stories, Funny Story flips the traditional romance script – that I know and love – on its head to give us a different perspective. I mean, we all probably know the story of someone realising that they were in love with their childhood best friend all along. But what happens when they are already engaged to someone else? Well, Funny Story follows Daphne as she navigates life after her fiancé Peter ended things to be with his best friend Petra. She’s had to move out of Peter’s home and is looking for a roommate. And who might be the only other person to understand her predicament, Petra’s ex, Miles who finds himself in the lurch and needs to take on a roommate when Petra leaves him.
Starting as a matter of convenience, it quickly escalates into something else. When the roommates find out that their exes are getting married they come up with the idea to pretend to be a couple at the wedding. What ensues is plenty of great banter, a brilliant take on the fake dating trope and a fun story which still has plenty of heart and emotion. The reader also gets to see Daphne open up to friendship and more after years of putting up a wall. And Miles might just be one of my favourite book-boyfriends of all time.
While this is the third book in a series of interconnected stories, you can definitely read Just For The Summer as a standalone book. Abby Jimenez deftly combines heavier topics and subject matter with fluffier romance, making her stories some of the very best contemporary picks.
In this one, when Justin and Emma realise that everyone they’ve ever dated has gone on to meet the love of their life after they break up, they come up with a plan to date each other before breaking up, hoping that their curse might cancel each other out. But what was supposed to be a quick fling, just for the summer, quickly becomes much more as they start to catch feelings. However, when Emma’s toxic mother shows up and Justin has to assume guardianship of his three younger siblings, things get much more complicated. As they work out how to deal with this, readers see both of them grow and you’ll be rooting for them to be together properly, despite the obstacles. Abby Jimenez just has such a way of dealing with tough subject matter, while seamlessly blending it with love, family and overall growth, more generally.
When I think of a romantic comedy, some of my favourite movies such as How To Lose A Guy In Ten Days and Bridget Jones spring to mind. And this book gives you the exact same feeling of that cinematic kind of rom-com within its pages. Essentially, Delphie finds herself in literal limbo after choking on a microwaveable burger. And it’s here that she meets who seems to be her dream man, only for him to be sent back to earth after it’s discovered he was only unconscious and not dead. But it just so happens that the person in charge of death’s waiting room that day is a hopeless romantic and offers Delphie a deal in which she can return to earth, and life if she can find this man and kiss him before her days are quite literally up.
And even when you read that short synopsis, you might think that it goes one way but what I loved about this is the fact that it doesn’t, which is why it is easily one of my favourite romances of all time. My stomach quite literally dropped as the end approached and every trope – from enemies to lovers and there only being one bed, to fake dating and taming a womaniser – is handled so perfectly. You’ll be smiling, laughing and kicking your feet as Delphie tries to not only save her life but find her soulmate, all while the clock ticks down.
Whether you’re into sports or not, the sports romance subgenre just keeps getting bigger and more impressive. From American football to tennis, golf and a whole lot of ice hockey, you don’t need to be sporty in the slightest to appreciate and enjoy these specific romances. And The Fake Out by Stephanie Archer is easily the best one that I’ve read. While this is the second in a series, with Behind The Net being the first, you can definitely skip ahead to this one without having missed much at all. Or, alternatively, you can read them in order, as intended. But it’s the second book in this series that made me a sports romance convert. And it might just be one of my all-time favourite examples of fake dating, as well.
When Hazel and Rory – who’ve known each other since high school – decide to pretend to date in order to get Hazel’s ex off her back, what ensues is a lot of fun, including some great banter between the two, some wonderfully steamy scenes and two incredibly likeable and relatable leads. What’s more, is that you’re equally invested in Hazel’s dream of opening her own studio and Rory’s hopes of being a good captain. It really has the perfect blend of sport and romance. And with all three books in the series following the Vancouver Storm hockey players, the third book has just been released and has quickly made its way to the top of my to-be-read list. If that wasn’t exciting enough, the entire series is available to read – technically – for free as part of a Kindle Unlimited membership.
You don’t need to be a young adult to enjoy YA and Better Than The Movies by Lynn Painter proves just that. However, in saying that, I truly wish this book had been around when I was a teen and navigating the world of first crushes and loves, prom and life not quite living up to the idealised teen experience that we often see in movies. And speaking of movies, if you were ever drawn to teen romances or rom-coms such as She’s All That or 10 Things I Hate About You, I have a feeling you’ll get a similar feeling as you make your way through this.
When Liz’s childhood crush Michael moves back to their hometown she dreams of getting reacquainted with him and ultimately being his prom date. But she’s not exactly on his radar, at least in a romantic sense. So she comes up with a plan that sees her and her neighbour Wes – who just happens to have become friends with Michael – engage in some fake dating to get his attention. In addition to this, there are also plenty of great movie and song references that give those teen romance vibes. And essentially, this is a delightful YA romance that I didn’t want to end. And if you feel the same, thankfully the author has just released a sequel, called Nothing Like The Movies, which follows them to college, which I can’t wait to get reading next.
If you’re wondering what the term new adult might mean, this often bridges the gap between YA and adult romance, with the characters typically being in college or of college age. This does mean that it will have some steamy or spicy scenes, making it unsuitable for younger readers. But Hannah Grace’s latest addition to her Maple Hills series perfectly encapsulates that time and some of the struggles young adults can go through at that age.
Despite being the third in the series (you might have heard of Icebreaker and Wildfire), you can certainly read this without having read the earlier two books. It follows Henry, who has just become the captain of the college’s hockey team but he’s struggling to stay focused after finding himself in a difficult class with his least favourite professor. Introverted people pleaser Halle constantly over-commits herself, so it’s not too surprising when she agrees to help Henry with his classwork. But he feels like he needs to do something in return. As Halle needs some inspiration for the romance novel that she’s writing, they decide to help one another out. And romance develops between the pair. But we also see them both grow throughout the course of the story. There’s some great neurodivergent representation too, in Henry, while eldest daughters everywhere will no doubt relate to Halle’s situation.
While there are a great number of LGBTQ+ romances, ranging from Red, White & Royal Blue to Delilah Green Doesn’t Care, Alice Winn’s In Memoriam is one of the most poignant. It’s set in 1914 as two young men – or boys, given their age – prepare to head off to war. Not only does it portray the harsh realities of life in the trenches during World War I but we watch them struggle to admit their feelings for one another, during a time when homosexuality was a criminal offence.
Inherently, it’s a coming-of-age tale and a tender love story set against the backdrop of war, with love being an underlying theme throughout. From the love for one another to their family, friends and comrades, to the love for one’s country. This is a profoundly touching and emotive story, which could also be read as a historical romance, given the time period. As you might expect, from a book taking place during wartime, it can be tough to read at times but it’s easy to see why this story has won a slew of awards such as the British Book Awards Debut of the Year and Waterstones Novel of the Year Award, as well as Waterstones Debut Fiction Prize.
Many of us will find ourselves looking for a fun and frivolous beach read romance to pick up on our way to the airport and that’s exactly what It Happened One Summer is. With a nod to Schitt’s Creek, when Piper, a Hollywood It Girl, finds herself cut off financially and tasked with running her late father’s dive bar in a seaside town, she bumps into gruff sea captain Brendan. And immediately he predicts that she won’t last two minutes away from the glamour of Beverly Hills. Of course, she’s keen to prove him wrong.
They’re polar opposites, with this being one of the best takes on the grumpy x sunshine trope and as the story progresses we see them start to fall for one another, without Piper having to tone down her fun and outgoing personality. It’s also probably the steamiest and spiciest, in terms of the sex scenes, so if this is something you’re on the lookout for, this is definitely one to pick up. Let’s just say, it’s great to read at any time of year but there’s nothing quite like grabbing this book as you head to the pool or beach.
It feels like both small-town and cowboy romances have never been more popular and the one name on everyone’s list is Elsie Silver. And for good reason. There’s her Chestnut Springs series of cowboy books, as well as the Gold Rush Ranch stories. But it’s her latest series, set in Rose Hill that would be my top recommendation. Her latest release, Wild Eyes, combines what readers loved about her previous small-town and cowboy romances but with a fun fish-out-of-water and celebrity twist.
Skylar is a chart-topping country singer looking to escape the limelight when she literally runs into small-town horse trainer and single dad Weston. Not only does it transport you to the small town of Rose Hill but it certainly has some escapist vibes too. So much so, I wouldn’t be surprised if you’re planning a trip to a rugged mountain town in the future. And Weston’s children, Emmy and Oliver, are the true highlights of this. If you’ve been meaning to pick up an Elsie Silver book for a while now and don’t know where to start, or you’re in the mood for a sweet but still rather steamy small-town romance, you’ll want to start with Wild Eyes. And no doubt, you’ll be ready to revisit her earlier books immediately afterwards.
If straight-up fantasy books can feel somewhat overwhelming or off-putting, you might want to try a romantasy (fantasy romance) first. And Stephanie Garber’s Once Upon A Broken Heart series is the ideal way to dip your toe into the subgenre. Even though it’s set in her Caraval universe, you don’t need to have that previous series to pick up these books, which is exactly what I did.
They revolve around protagonists Evangeline Fox and Jacks, the Prince of Hearts, with plenty of magic, curses and ultimately the search for a happily ever after and fairytale ending. But of course, the road to true love doesn’t go too smoothly and there is a price to be paid for wishes such as these, which is what makes this series so absorbing. If anything, the books actually get better as you make your way through the series, which is why I couldn’t simply include the first book in the series and not the others. And given that it starts with Evangeline making a rather dubious deal with the immortal Jacks, it will no doubt keep you on the edge of your seat and add something a bit more to the typical romance formula.
You definitely don’t need to be a sci-fi fan to enjoy Ashley Poston’s debut romance novel, The Dead Romantics. In fact, as someone who doesn’t naturally gravitate toward that genre, this is a ghost story like no other. Protagonist Florence is a ghostwriter for one of the biggest romance authors in the industry but after a bad breakup she no longer believes in love and her writing comes to a halt. Just when Florence thinks things can’t get any worse after her very handsome new editor doesn’t give her an extension on the deadline for her latest book, her father unexpectedly passes and she finds herself having to go home to deal with the aftermath.
But her family just so happens to own her hometown’s funeral parlour and she has been able to see the odd ghost from time to time, a la The Sixth Sense. She may not be able to see her beloved father but there is a very unexpected but altogether ghostly apparition waiting for her when she gets to the funeral home; her new editor, Benji. Throughout the course of the novel, Florence comes to terms with the grief of losing her father while she grows closer to Benji. But given that he is an actual ghost, they can’t touch one another, which makes for a very interesting take on a traditional romance. Let’s just say that if you’re anything like me, you’ll be hoping and praying that they’ll be able to find a way to be together by the end.
Is it any surprise that one of the Bridgerton books made it into my round-up? Probably not, if you’ve read any of the bestselling series. And it’s the second book that really won me over. Much like the second season of the hit Netflix show, the second book focuses on Anthony and Kate’s story and brilliantly features tropes such as enemies to lovers and a marriage of convenience, who soon fall for one another. But what works particularly well is the way that it transports you to the Regency era and the world in which the books are set.
Even though it can certainly be read as a standalone book, I have a feeling that it will no doubt spur you on to pick up more of the series and to read more historical romance going forward. Essentially, if you haven’t read this subgenre or aren’t sure how to dip your foot into it, the Bridgerton books are a great gateway to explore more historical romances and for that, it’s where I would guide readers first.
While it all depends on what you’re looking for from a romance book in terms of specific subgenres and tropes and while I’d recommend every book on this list, Funny Story by Emily Henry – and her books more generally – would always be the first recommendation.
If you’re looking for a true rom-com, The Love Of My Afterlife by Kirsty Greenwood is shaping up to be one of my favourite books of 2024 and one of the best romance books that you could pick up.
