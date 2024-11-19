Best romance books you won’t forget, from fantasy to historical novels

There’s something so comforting about picking up a romance book. Generally, you know to expect some kind of happy ever after, but because of the growing number of subgenres, there’s something for everyone. So, whether you’re already a fan of all things romance or have wanted to start reading more, you’ll be pleased to hear that I’ve rounded up the very best romance books of recent years.

From romantic comedies that have us chuckling along to bodice rippers with particularly steamy scenes, to plenty of romance tropes (I’m talking enemies to lovers, second chance, fake dating and many more), I’m broken it down into the most popular subgenres these days, to appeal to as many readers as possible.

While this list is by no means exhaustive – there are literally thousands of incredible romances to choose from – I have my finger on the pulse when it comes to the beating hearts of all things romance and read at least one romance book a week, if not more. So, I’ve done the research and a whole lot of reading to take all the hassle out of picking up your next great romance book.

Even though a few of my picks might be part of a larger series, all of them can be read alone. But I have a feeling you’ll find yourself wanting to carry on or go back to see what else happens. And when it comes to quite a few of these authors, I could happily have recommended my entire back catalogue of books, but I’ve done my best to highlight the absolute must-reads that you won’t want to miss out on.

How I tested

open image in gallery I wanted to find romantic narratives that would leave a lasting impression ( Ellis Cochrane )

Obviously, there is a vast array of romance books to choose from. I not only picked up some of the most popular reads from the genre but also flipped through hundreds of books to seek out the ones with the best storytelling, romantic moments and characters, focusing on the ones that kept them engaged the whole way through.

I also assessed how well they dealt with specific tropes and how the story flowed as a whole. And most importantly, I looked for romance books that stayed with them for some time after they closed the book on the very last page.

The best romance books for 2024 are: