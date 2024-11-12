10 best Marian Keyes books to add to your reading pile

Whether you’ve been looking to pick up a Marian Keyes book but weren’t sure which one or ones to start with, or maybe you’ve read her latest book and now want to explore more of her back catalogue, we’ve got you covered.

While there are 16 fiction books by the beloved Irish author – and three non-fiction – to choose from, we’ve picked out our definitive top 10, with each exemplifying her relatability, brilliance and wit. Let’s just say, we’d be surprised if we haven’t converted you into a Marian Keyes fan by the end of this round-up.

Even though many of the books are interconnected – with an entire series dedicated to a particular family, for example – you can certainly read each novel as a standalone story. But, of course, you will get a lot more out of them if you read them in order or as intended.

As they do touch upon happier, as well as heavier issues, such as addiction, loss, eating disorders and self-harm, it is worth bearing this in mind as you decide whether or not that topic is something which might be triggering for you to read. However, each issue is handled sensitively and with a lot of grace, which is why Marian Keyes’ books are some of the most beloved.

How we tested the Marian Keyes books

open image in gallery We wanted to experience emotive, interesting and impactful narratives ( Ellis Cochrane )

There are 19 Marian Keyes books in total to choose from, spanning fiction and non-fiction. For the purposes of this review, we focused on the most emotive, interesting and impactful stories, which resulted in them selecting ten of her fiction books.

In our quest to find the very best Marian Keyes books, we also took into consideration which ones kept us engaged the whole way through, as well as assessing how well they dealt with specific tropes and storylines, plus how the story flowed as a whole.

Ultimately, we were on the lookout for the books that stayed with us for weeks, months or even years after we had read the very last line.

The best Marian Keyes books are: