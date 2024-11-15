Ebook readers are miracles of technology. You can hold literally thousands of novels, textbooks, biographies and even graphic novels and cookbooks in one thin, lightweight device that you can chuck into your carry-on or keep by your bedside.

Better displays with higher resolution have made such devices better than ever in recent years. E-ink is a gloriously simple technology, which is easy on the eyes (often, there’s no reflective glass like a tablet, and never a backlit screen with light pointing directly at you) and has battery life measured in weeks or months rather than hours.

Ereaders aren’t perfect – there’s still nothing to match the tactile superiority of paper. When you’re holding a book, you know how far along you are, even just from the way the two halves weigh in your hands. You can’t do that with the electronic equivalent (a percentage count at the bottom of the screen is nowhere near as good).

But with an ereader, you can search for keywords (who was that character who vanished for chapters and is suddenly back on the scene?) or make use of the built-in front light to read easily in the bedroom without disturbing your significant other. On some models, that light is adjustable both in brightness and even colour, allowing a more restful, warmer shade to delight you in the evening, say.

Talking of colour, almost all ereaders have monochrome e-ink, but there have been recent moves in a couple of cases to colour e-ink. It’s quite subdued and subtle but makes travel guides and comics more fun. Meanwhile, some ereaders are compatible with a stylus, so you can scribble notes in notebooks or into the book you’re reading, too.

How we tested

open image in gallery We considered download speed and battery life during testing ( David Phelan )

We looked at how easy it was to set up the ereader, and how long it took to download a book. We also considered how efficient the screen was – did it flash intrusively between page turns or glide smoothly through a chapter? We also tested the software, to see if it made it easy to find the books you want in a growing library. The display’s resolution and whether the light or colour made the ereader easier on the eye were considered, and we checked how long the battery lasted between charges.

Why you can trust us

David Phelan is a technology critic with years of experience testing and reviewing everything from smartphones and laptops to tablet and ereaders. At IndyBest we only recommend products that we’ve tested extensively and under real-world conditions, ensuring that our reviews are accurate, honest and unbiased.

The best ereaders for 2024 are: