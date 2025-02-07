Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in
Amazon’s bumped up the price of its pioneering ereader – here’s which one you should buy
Which Kindle is best? Amazon offers a range of options for readers – from the cheapest Kindle to the fanciest Kindle Paperwhite signature edition – but deciding which Kindle is right for you comes down to how often you plan on using yours.
No matter which Kindle you choose, you’ll get an ereader with sharp display and storage for thousands of books, With its e-ink display, the Kindle is as comfortable to read as any book or magazine, while still retaining all of the most useful features of reading on a tablet. The devices store tens of thousands of books (you can buy and download new ones almost instantly), they have battery life measured in weeks, and they let you do things such as highlight passages, adjust the font size and look up word definitions as you read.
Amazon’s range includes four Kindles at varying price points, each designed with different kinds of readers in mind. With the two cheapest Kindles, you can pay £10 less and have product advertisements appear on the lock screen. There are also kids’ versions, which are identical to the basic versions but come with an added children’s book subscription and a kid-friendly cover.
Remember, with any Kindle, it’s still possible to download ebooks from places besides Amazon’s own store, or even borrow them from your local library. While Kindle might have the market cornered, it’s not the only pony at the rodeo – check out our round-up of the best ereaders, if you’re a Bezos-averse bookworm.
Choosing the right Kindle depends on how much you want to spend, how often you’ll use it, how big your hands are, whether you usually read in bed, and if you’re about to fall into a swimming pool. Read on for a full run-down of the differences between each Kindle, how they measure up, and which you should buy.
We’ve been using all four Amazon Kindle devices since they launched. We took these ereaders on planes, trains and automobiles, and we’ve used them in broad, direct sunlight as well as in the middle of the night. We also tested the built-in Audible functionality, which lets you switch between reading and listening to a book, on the devices that have this feature.
Steve Hogarty is a technology journalist with more than a decade’s experience testing, reviewing and reporting on the latest gadgets. For this review, Steve’s tests were designed to measure each Kindle’s performance in a range of situations and locations, to help you work out which model is right for you.
The 12th-generation Kindle Paperwhite is the premium version of the basic Kindle (see below) and the best choice for most readers. The key differences are a bigger 7in screen, adjustable colour temperature, a faster operating system, smoother and more comfortable front-lighting, and waterproofing.
The boost to the screen size might look marginal on paper but, in practical terms, it makes a big difference on the Kindle Paperwhite. You can either read more comfortably with a larger font size or keep the regular font size and see more words on each page. That means fewer page turns and a better reading experience – especially as physical buttons no longer exist on Kindle.
The Kindle Paperwhite uses more LEDs around the display, compared with the basic Kindle, so illumination is brighter and smoother across the page. It can also adjust from a cold, blue daylight to a warmer amber colour for more comfortable reading in low light.
Otherwise, you get all the upgrades that arrived with the 2021 edition. USB-C charging means you’re more likely to have the right cable at hand when that weeks-strong battery finally dies, while waterproofing means you can confidently read while you soak in the bath.
The 11th-generation Kindle launched in late 2024 and, despite a price hike from £70 to £104.99, remains the cheapest ereader in the new range, and a great choice for most readers.
So, what do you get when you opt for the most affordable Kindle? Everything you need in a modern ereader with none of the frills: a decently sharp, 6in, 300dpi e-ink display; around six weeks of battery life; USB-C charging; front-lighting using LEDs; and around 12GB of useable storage. That’s more than enough for thousands of ebooks, but could be restrictive if you use your Kindle for audiobooks, too.
The 2024 Kindle is slightly brighter than the previous edition, but there’s still no colour temperature option on the basic model. That means the lighting remains a stark blue-white when reading in the dark, rather than the warm and fuzzy amber mode found on more expensive Kindles. You also don’t get any waterproofing, so be careful when reading by the pool. As a point of comparison, warm light and waterproofing appear on the superior Kobo Clara BW (£119.99, Amazon.co.uk), which costs only £15 more than the basic Kindle without ads.
This ereader is the same as the regular Kindle Paperwhite, but with a few key additions that make it a great choice for younger readers.
Firstly, this kids’ version comes with a colourful, child-friendly cover to help protect the device from bumps and scratches, as well as a two-year worry-free guarantee.
Secondly, this model comes with a six-month subscription to Amazon Kids+, which gives little ones access to thousands of age-appropriate books, Audible audiobooks, and educational apps. The subscription auto-renews, so, be sure to cancel it if you don’t want to continue paying.
The Kindle Paperwhite kids’ ereader is also ad-free, so your child won’t be bombarded with banners for air fryers and sponsored content while they’re trying to read. Parental controls also let you curate the reading libraries of up to four mini readers; view their progress; adjust age filters, and set a device bedtime. But, who’d want to discourage a bit of reading under the covers at night?
Since the brilliant (and expensive) Kindle Oasis has been discontinued, the decadent-sound signature edition of the Kindle Paperwhite is the best premium Kindle Amazon makes in 2025.
The £189.99 ereader is almost identical to the regular £159.99 Paperwhite, but with a few convenient additions – namely, wireless charging, double the storage and an auto-adjusting light that dims or brightens to suit your surroundings.
The price difference here will be tough for most readers to justify, particularly as the battery life on Kindles is extensive enough that wireless charging isn’t a huge convenience add. The 32GB of storage will benefit fans of audiobooks, if you’re one of the few people who prefer not to use their phone for audio. The auto-adjusting light is a neat addition, however, and means less faffing around with brightness settings when you move from the hotel bedroom to the sun lounger.
Whether that’s worth the extra £30 depends on how much of a bookwork you are but, for most people, the regular Kindle Paperwhite will do everything you need it to.
The Kindle Scribe is a spacious, 10.2in ereader you can take notes on, thanks to the included stylus. For its sheer size alone, it offers the best possible reading experience of any Kindle and, despite being larger, the Kindle Scribe retains its sharpness and legibility, with a premium-looking 300dpi display. The ability to be scribbled on means you can leave handwritten notes on ebooks, sketch and doodle, jot down lists and sign PDFs.
Updated for 2025, the new Kindle Scribe gets a massively improved note-taking experience. Previously, your notes on ebooks would be hidden behind highlighted text, which felt oddly digital and stilted, given the physicality of the form factor. Now, with Active Canvas, your notes appear in boxes alongside the text, which shifts around the page to make room for your scribbled thoughts.
You also get AI-powered handwriting recognition, which promises to turn even the worst of chicken scratches into regular, searchable text, as well as AI-generated summaries of your notes – though neither AI feature has rolled out in the UK yet. There’s a huge library of paper types to write on, too, from plain and ruled paper to day planners, to-do lists and gratitude diaries.
All of this wizardry comes at a price, however. The new Kindle Scribe has an RRP of £379.99 for the lowest 16GB storage option, fully £50 more expensive than the 2022 Kindle Scribe, which is functionally the same device. More damningly, it’s £50 more expensive than an entry-level iPad, which won’t offer you a paper-style reading and writing experience but will let you watch movies when that new novel isn’t grabbing you.
Kindle Unlimited is a Netflix-style alternative to purchasing new ebooks. By paying a monthly subscription of £9.49 (Amazon.co.uk), you gain access to a library of more than 1 million titles, including audiobooks, which you borrow rather than own.
That depends entirely on how much you read. If you’re a voracious reader and spend more than £9.49 each month on books, a subscription to Kindle Unlimited means you’ll save money, compared with buying each new ebook.
Just keep in mind that, while you can borrow up to 10 books at a time and as often as you like, the ebooks don’t belong to you. Just like streaming a movie on Netflix, you’re buying access to Amazon’s giant library of titles, rather than the titles themselves. Just like Netflix, when you stop paying, you lose access.
The Kindle Unlimited library doesn’t always contain every new title, either – especially the most popular new books from the biggest publishing houses. So, if you have mainstream tastes, you might not be getting your money’s worth.
The Kindle range is designed to suit different types of readers, but the best of the bunch is the Kindle Paperwhite. For most readers, the mid-range Kindle strikes the best balance between cost and features. The inclusion of a softer reading light that can be made warmer for more comfortable reading at night is worth the small step up in price. On top of that, you get a slightly larger display, slimmer bezels, sharper text and a noticeably faster processor.
