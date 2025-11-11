The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. Why trust us?
9 best beanbags for comfort, tested by an interiors editor
Add some versatile slouchy seating to living rooms, kids’ bedrooms and cosy snugs
- 1Loungepug classic beanbag chairRead review£602Dunelm daro spi cube pouffeRead review£49
- 3Extreme Lounging mighty-B faux leather beanbag chairRead review£1594Hashtag Home icon chessani velvet giant beanbag armchairRead review£133
- 5Rucomfy serenity zen faux fur chair beanbagRead review£1256Natuzzi Italia scacco ottomanRead review£930
- 7Kaikoo fabric beanbag accent chairRead review£1008Loaf lollins triangle beanbagRead review£195
Beanbags have grown up – and so have we. No longer the preserve of teenager hangouts or playrooms, this once-casual seating option has made a stylish leap into our living spaces. With the best beanbags gaining new-found status as living-room staples, designers have really stepped up their game.
Think plush velvets, tactile corduroys, and even long-pile wool, for the ultimate in cosy lounging. These beanbags aren’t the kind you shove in the corner when guests arrive – they’re statement pieces in their own right, blending comfort with contemporary style.
Falling somewhere between soft furnishing and bona fide furniture, beanbags hit the sweet spot for relaxed evenings at home, especially for movie marathons. What better way to unwind than sinking your body into a squishy seat with your favourite film?
But the beanbag revolution doesn’t stop indoors. Luxury options have found their way outside, transforming patios and gardens into laid-back retreats. With weatherproof fabrics and clever designs, these beanbags are giving traditional garden furniture a run for its money.
Of course, not all beanbags are created equal, and they can be a bit, well, bulky. So, think about your space before you commit, as oversized designs can seriously dominate a room. If you’re planning to pop one in a kid’s bedroom or cosy reading corner, look for removable, washable covers, to keep it looking fresh.
To find out which beanbags are really worth the hype, I put a wide range of styles to the test over several weeks. Keep reading to find my pick of the best.
The best beanbags for 2025 are:
- Best overall – Loungepug classic beanbag chair: £59.90, Bigberthaoriginal.com
- Best budget buy – Dunelm daro spi cube pouffe: £49, Dunelm.com
- Best for TV rooms – Hashtag Home icon chessani velvet giant beanbag armchair: £132.99 Wayfair.co.uk
- Best faux fur beanbag– Rucomfy serenity zen faux fur chair beanbag: £124.99, Rucomfybeanbags.co.uk
How I tested
I tested each beanbag over the course of several weeks, considering comfort, style, durability and value for money. Keep reading to find out how each fared, and to see my full testing criteria.
1Loungepug classic beanbag chair
- Best: Beanbag overall
- Dimensions: 75cm x 75cm (footstool 45cm x 35cm x 20cm)
- Material: Plush cord
- Colourways: 11, including Aegean blue, blush pink and ivory
- Why we love it
- Lightweight
- Stain resistant
- Two-year guarantee
This classic design offers serious retro appeal with its jumbo corduroy cover. It’s roomy enough for adults to stretch out in but still lightweight, so you can easily carry it from room to room. The fabric is soft but proves highly durable, making it a winner for family homes.
I loved how it moulds to your shape – this is a beanbag you can really sink into – but offers enough support for lengthy movie marathons. It’s also generous in size, making it ideal for stretching out solo or even sharing with a furry friend. I loved how the filling contours to your body without feeling overly squishy. If you want to get really cosy, there’s even the option to add a matching footstool for an extra £25 (Bigberthaoriginal.com).
2Dunelm daro spi cube pouffe
- Best: Budget beanbag
- Dimensions: 43cm x 43cm x 43cm
- Material: Durable upholstery fabric
- Colourways: Dark grey and light grey
- Why we love it
- Compact
- Versatile
- Removable inner for easy cleaning
- Take note
- Limited colours
Don’t let its compact size fool you – this cube pouffe, filled with polystyrene beads, is a hard-working piece of furniture. Its neat, geometric shape means it can be used as a footstool, an extra seat for guests, or even a casual side table if you place a stylish tray on top.
I love the dark grey upholstery fabric, which feels durable yet soft to the touch, and the understated colour blends effortlessly into any decor scheme. While it’s not as indulgently cushy as some on this list, it’s perfect for anyone who values versatility in a smaller home or wants an affordable way to add extra seating. A solid and practical addition.
3Extreme Lounging mighty-B faux leather beanbag chair
- Best: High-backed beanbag
- Dimensions: 94cm x 99cm x 80cm
- Material: Faux leather
- Colourways: Slate, tan, chestnut and latte
- Why we love it
- Offers a grown-up vibe
- Structured shape
- Take note
- It’s low-sitting, so not suitable if you struggle to get out of a chair
With its structured shape and premium faux leather finish, Extreme Lounging’s mighty-B beanbag would make a stylish addition to any contemporary living space. It has a more upright design than traditional beanbags, and I found that this means it has extra support for your back, without sacrificing comfort.
I found the material to be wipe-clean friendly – a lifesaver in busy households – and the neutral and nature-inspired colour options are versatile, suiting both minimalist and industrial interiors. This one’s large enough for an adult to sit in comfortably but compact enough to fit neatly into smaller spaces. The combination of style, functionality and durability makes it an excellent all-rounder for everyday lounging.
4Hashtag Home icon chessani velvet giant beanbag armchair
- Best: Beanbag TV rooms
- Dimensions: 80cm x 100cm x 88cm
- Material: Velvet
- Colourways: Charcoal grey, dusky pink, midnight blue, mineral blue, ochre yellow, olive green, teal green and terracotta
- Why we love it
- Structured design
- Plush feel
- One-year warranty
- Take note
- Armchair-like design not as versatile as a conventional beanbag
Plush and inviting, this oversized beanbag armchair feels like a little slice of luxury. The velvet cover adds a rich, tactile element to your space, with its deep, jewel-toned hues marking it as a statement piece that doesn’t overwhelm a space. It’s generously proportioned, offering plenty of room to curl up with a book or sprawl out during a Netflix binge. The filling strikes a good balance between soft and supportive, though its bulkier size means it’s less portable than some. Still, if you’re after indulgent comfort without a designer price tag, this beanbag ticks all the right boxes.
5Rucomfy serenity zen faux fur chair beanbag
- Best: Faux fur beanbag
- Dimensions: 70cm x 85cm x 90cm
- Material: Ribbed faux fur
- Colourways: Chocolate, ivory
- Why we love it
- Good support
- Compact
- Gives more structure than a conventional beanbag
Ideal for a winter’s night by the fire, this faux fur zen chair offers a cosy hug in furniture form. The soft, shaggy fabric feels indulgent to the touch and offers a cocooning effect that’s perfect for hibernating during colder days. Despite its cosy exterior, the beanbag provides decent support, thanks to its structured design, and the neutral colour palette blends easily with most interiors.
While it’s not the most portable, due to its size, it’s a go-to choice for anyone who prioritises comfort over versatility. Bonus points for how pet-friendly it is – although, the dog may refuse to get off it.
6Natuzzi Italia scacco ottoman
- Best: Luxury beanbag
- Dimensions: 95cm x 67cm x 67cm
- Material: A choice of premium leathers and upholstery fabrics
- Colourways: Huge range of fabric and leather options
- Why we love it
- Premium make and materials
- Oversized
- Huge choice of made-to-order fabrics
- Take note
- For additional seating, it’s expensive
Yes, it’s very pricey, but think of this as the beanbag equivalent of a luxury handbag. Natuzzi’s ottoman is perfectly structured and crafted from premium materials that ooze sophistication, making it a standout piece in any high-end interior. I loved its versatility – and its unapologetically oversized design that demands some space.
While it comes with a hefty price tag, the quality is evident in every stitch and finish, and it’s available in a huge range of fabric and leather options. It’s less of a casual beanbag and more of a timeless investment piece, ideal for those who want their furniture to make a statement, without sacrificing practicality.
7Kaikoo fabric beanbag accent chair
- Best: Togo armchair alternative beanbag
- Dimensions: 78cm x 95cm x 74cm
- Material: Durable upholstery fabric
- Colourways: Charcoal
- Why we love it
- Stylish
- Super comfy
- Forgiving dark fabric
- Take note
- Some may prefer a more upright seat
Designed for serious lounging, the Kaikoo fabric beanbag accent chair is a great pick if you’re after comfort without compromising on style. Its laidback shape and soft fabric make it ideal for lounging, whether you’re curling up with a good book or bingeing your favourite series. The charcoal shade keeps it versatile, slotting into just about any room scheme, and it’s big enough to feel like a proper chair, but not so bulky it takes over your space. While the fixed cover might mean a bit more care is needed, it’s a small trade-off for a seat that feels this cosy.
8Loaf lollins triangle beanbag
- Best: Linen beanbag
- Dimensions: 100cm x 95cm x 105cm
- Material: Linen
- Colourways: Charcoal, grey, light blue, ochre and rusted rose
- Why we love it
- Cover crafted from 100 per cent pure linen
- Supportive triangular shaping
- Complementary colours for mixing and matching
For those who like their furniture with a bit of personality, Loaf’s triangle beanbag is a winner. The Lollins’s elongated geometric shape adds a playful touch, while the natural linen cover is soft and sturdy, making it both stylish and practical. We loved the way it holds its shape better than traditional beanbags, offering structured support for longer lounging, plus, its size makes it perfect for compact spaces. Whether you use it as a quirky chair alternative or as a statement piece in a cosy corner, this versatile beanbag is sure to spark conversation – and plenty of relaxation.
Your questions about beanbags answered
What’s the best beanbag?
For an all-rounder that suits both form and function, Loungepug’s cord beanbag is a standout, offering retro charm and modern comfort – and the footrest is a brilliantly indulgent addition. If you’re splashing out, the Natuzzi ottoman is pure luxury, while Rucomfy’s faux fur chair beanbag is unbeatable for snuggly vibes.
How I tested
I tested each beanbag in my home and assessed them on the factors below:
- Comfort: I spent several weeks lounging, reading, and watching TV on each beanbag to see how comfortable they were for long periods.
- Style: I looked at how each design fit into different rooms and whether it added to the space aesthetically.
- Durability: I noted how well the beanbags held their shape and how the fabric stood up to daily use — including the odd pet nap or kid jump.
- Value for money: I compared the overall quality, comfort, and longevity of each beanbag against its price, to see which offered the best investment
Why you can trust IndyBest reviews
Ali Howard is an interiors editor and writer who has been reviewing all things homeware and furniture for IndyBest since 2019. She’s covered everything from the best sofa beds to the best reading lights. With every product she tests, she takes into account style, design and functionality, and she only highlights pieces that she believes are worth spending your cash on.
Want more recommendations? Check out our guide to the best pillows