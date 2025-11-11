9 best beanbags for comfort, tested by an interiors editor

Beanbags have grown up – and so have we. No longer the preserve of teenager hangouts or playrooms, this once-casual seating option has made a stylish leap into our living spaces. With the best beanbags gaining new-found status as living-room staples, designers have really stepped up their game.

Think plush velvets, tactile corduroys, and even long-pile wool, for the ultimate in cosy lounging. These beanbags aren’t the kind you shove in the corner when guests arrive – they’re statement pieces in their own right, blending comfort with contemporary style.

Falling somewhere between soft furnishing and bona fide furniture, beanbags hit the sweet spot for relaxed evenings at home, especially for movie marathons. What better way to unwind than sinking your body into a squishy seat with your favourite film?

But the beanbag revolution doesn’t stop indoors. Luxury options have found their way outside, transforming patios and gardens into laid-back retreats. With weatherproof fabrics and clever designs, these beanbags are giving traditional garden furniture a run for its money.

Of course, not all beanbags are created equal, and they can be a bit, well, bulky. So, think about your space before you commit, as oversized designs can seriously dominate a room. If you’re planning to pop one in a kid’s bedroom or cosy reading corner, look for removable, washable covers, to keep it looking fresh.

To find out which beanbags are really worth the hype, I put a wide range of styles to the test over several weeks. Keep reading to find my pick of the best.

The best beanbags for 2025 are:

Best overall – Loungepug classic beanbag chair: £59.90, Bigberthaoriginal.com

– Loungepug classic beanbag chair: £59.90, Bigberthaoriginal.com Best budget buy – Dunelm daro spi cube pouffe: £49, Dunelm.com

– Dunelm daro spi cube pouffe: £49, Dunelm.com Best for TV rooms – Hashtag Home icon chessani velvet giant beanbag armchair: £132.99 Wayfair.co.uk

– Hashtag Home icon chessani velvet giant beanbag armchair: £132.99 Wayfair.co.uk Best faux fur beanbag– Rucomfy serenity zen faux fur chair beanbag: £124.99, Rucomfybeanbags.co.uk

How I tested

We considered comfort, style, durability and value for money during testing ( Ali Howard )

I tested each beanbag over the course of several weeks, considering comfort, style, durability and value for money. Keep reading to find out how each fared, and to see my full testing criteria.