6 best kids’ bunk beds that are fun and functional

Save space while still giving kids a place to play and dream
Putting the fun into functional, a bunk bed is a great addition to a kid’s room, whether it’s used for siblings that share or the occasional sleepover.
Of course, there’s always a hierarchy, which is why some of the best contemporary pieces pre-empt the fight to the top, with nifty design features such as extra shelving, or even desk space in the bottom section.
As much as kids love a bunk bed, parents will also appreciate its space-saving qualities: this might be a lofty furniture piece but it offers a relatively compact footprint. If you’re really tight on space, look for designs with an integrated ladder – one that doesn’t jut out. Think about where you want to position the ladder, too. We’re often given the choice of left or right configurations.
Most modern bunk beds are crafted from solid wood, making them reliably sturdy. Beware the metal kind: we found some of the cheaper metal products do start to creak over time. Arriving flat-packed, you can expect a fair bit of self-assembly with this hefty product – particularly those that go big on storage, so, be prepared to roll up your sleeves.
Of course, safety is paramount when it comes to bunk beds, so, look for those that have been tested to the British Standard for children’s furniture. Manufacturers will also advise on age restrictions and, importantly, mattress depth for the top bunk. Be sure to follow the guidelines here.
We tested a range of contemporary bunk beds, looking for the best creative designs as well as functionality, durability and affordability. Keep reading to find out which designs came out on top.
Ali Howard is a London-based writer and interiors editor with extensive experience covering home and lifestyle topics. A regular contributor to IndyBest since 2019, she has reviewed a broad spectrum of products, from essential furniture pieces to outdoor living staples. Ali has a particular interest in spotlighting independent designers and promoting sustainable choices in interiors. Her work often explores the intersection of design, functionality, and craftsmanship, making her a trusted voice in the world of home and garden journalism.
What we loved most about our Happy Beds bunk was its thoughtful design – where so many storage beds can be bulky, cumbersome pieces, this one stays nice and open at the front. Even the top bunk feels light and airy, thanks to its inconspicuous white metal safety rail, which is great if kids don’t like the feeling of being penned in.
The domino boasts generous and even storage with both top and bottom sleeping spaces given the same three compartments to fill up with books, toys and reading lamps. In an arresting oak finish, and with clean-lined but wide integrated steps, this one’s warm and homely, contemporary in style, and a bundle of fun. The glow-in-the-dark stair strips are an inspired design feature, too.
Noa & Nani’s offering is characteristically Scandi chic with its contrast in bright white paint and pale pine. We loved the way the natural wood accents stand out from the rest of the frame, awarding this one an element of cool, which older kids will love.
Crafted from solid pine, the una bed frame boasts a slimline and economic design – the integrated steps start from the lower bunk, not the ground, which is a small detail but one that gives the illusion of extra floor space. In fact, this one’s a great buy if you’re looking for a modern bunk bed that doesn’t overwhelm a smaller space.
This bed is currently out of stock but enter your email address on the website to be among the first notified when it’s back in.
With its additional pull-out trundle bed, this three-in-one furniture piece is positively made for sleepovers. Available in pure white or dove grey, the bunk bed is crafted from a very solid beech wood, making it reliably sturdy without any wobbles. This versatile bunk bed can also be split easily into two full-size singles.
The trundle can be used for handy under-bed storage or with a sleepover-ready mattress in permanent use. This one offers a timeless look with its tall, slatted headboards and footrests. A top-quality classic.
Novelty bunk beds are always popular but, coming in all shapes and sizes, they can overwhelm a smaller space. Thankfully, this camper van design is cool, bright and breezy – and perfect for vehicle-obsessed little ones. Made from a lacquered MDF, it feels reliably sturdy, too. We loved the playful attention to detail, as the bunk bed comes with a moveable steering wheel and a surf board ladder. Surf’s up!
The first thing that strikes you about this wooden bunk bed is its height – but, more importantly, the space between the lower and upper bunk. Designs of this ilk are great for growing kids, while mums and dads love them for sitting up comfortably at story time, without suffering a crick in the neck.
This one’s made from a solid Scandinavian pine and offers warmth and hominess, with its natural wood grain on show, knots and all. Fuss-free and timeless in design, the bunk bed is available in four sizes, from small single up to double. Sharing teens will love to spread out in style.
Smart, clean and contemporary, this is one solid and sturdy-looking bunk bed. Made from a high-quality MDF, it’s suitably solid and sturdy in feel, too. Unusually, the steps are placed in the centre of the frame, which allows for extra security (and a feeling of snugness) at the head and the foot of the top bunk.
While it’s chunky in design, we loved its subtle curves and the way the ladder is a cohesive part of the design. The central steps also prove a handy feature if you have a little one that’s prone to rolling out of bed.
We loved the Happy Beds domino bunk bed for multiple reasons: its stylish contemporary design, its generous storage compartments, and its relative affordability. It’s bulky, yes, but, with clever design, it manages to stay airy and open at the front. It got our top marks for safety, too, with its metal handles and glow-in-the-dark stair strips, which guide little ones safely back to bed at night.
