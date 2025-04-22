6 best kids’ bunk beds that are fun and functional

Putting the fun into functional, a bunk bed is a great addition to a kid’s room, whether it’s used for siblings that share or the occasional sleepover.

Of course, there’s always a hierarchy, which is why some of the best contemporary pieces pre-empt the fight to the top, with nifty design features such as extra shelving, or even desk space in the bottom section.

As much as kids love a bunk bed, parents will also appreciate its space-saving qualities: this might be a lofty furniture piece but it offers a relatively compact footprint. If you’re really tight on space, look for designs with an integrated ladder – one that doesn’t jut out. Think about where you want to position the ladder, too. We’re often given the choice of left or right configurations.

Most modern bunk beds are crafted from solid wood, making them reliably sturdy. Beware the metal kind: we found some of the cheaper metal products do start to creak over time. Arriving flat-packed, you can expect a fair bit of self-assembly with this hefty product – particularly those that go big on storage, so, be prepared to roll up your sleeves.

Of course, safety is paramount when it comes to bunk beds, so, look for those that have been tested to the British Standard for children’s furniture. Manufacturers will also advise on age restrictions and, importantly, mattress depth for the top bunk. Be sure to follow the guidelines here.

How we tested

We tested a range of contemporary bunk beds, looking for the best creative designs as well as functionality, durability and affordability. Keep reading to find out which designs came out on top.

Why you can trust Indybest reviews

Ali Howard is a London-based writer and interiors editor with extensive experience covering home and lifestyle topics. A regular contributor to IndyBest since 2019, she has reviewed a broad spectrum of products, from essential furniture pieces to outdoor living staples. Ali has a particular interest in spotlighting independent designers and promoting sustainable choices in interiors. Her work often explores the intersection of design, functionality, and craftsmanship, making her a trusted voice in the world of home and garden journalism.

The best kids’ bunk beds for 2025 are: