Every kid wants a remote control (RC) car at some point. Whether it’s a birthday request or a feature on their Christmas wish-list, the humble RC car has been delighting children – and adults – for years.

Irrespective of age, driving a remote control motor is an awful lot of fun. No other toy encourages risk in quite the same way, after all. The faster you can get that car to skid across the kitchen floor, the better – even if it means taking out the cat, your brother’s ankles, and a few dining chairs along the way.

As such, those for kids are usually designed to be more robust than adult models, with controls sized specifically for little hands. Maximum speeds generally increase along with the age recommendation on the box, so it’s worth checking you’re buying a suitable model to ensure they can have at least some control over it.

Playing with an age-appropriate remote control car can increase spatial awareness, hand-eye coordination and fine-motor skills, so there are lots of developmental benefits, too. And an all-weather auto is the perfect excuse to get outdoors and speed through mud tracks and puddles, so be sure to check whether or not it’s waterproof.

If your recipient is a budding petrolhead, look for a scale model of their favourite motor. A 1:15 scale model, for example, is fifteen times smaller than the real thing. Whatever type of remote control car you’re considering, we’ve picked out some of our favourites for kids. These range from toddler-friendly options to build-your-own kits for older children and teens, but don’t be surprised if they’re just as popular with the adults.

How we tested

Our testers – all kids – put a range of remote control cars through their paces. They looked for ones that were easy to control, robust enough to withstand plenty of bumps, and fast enough to thrill. Our budding racing drivers awarded bonus points to those with extra features such as all-weather wheels and waterproof structures, as well as to cars that offered an additional element of play – like building or assembling the vehicle, or lights and sounds.

Our adult testers, meanwhile, factored in marginally more practical points. That includes price, value for money, and battery or charging options.

The best remote control cars for 2022 are: