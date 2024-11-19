10 best karaoke machines to unleash your inner pop star

Are you ready to take your singing career (read: belting in the car) to the next level? Then you may want to invest in a karaoke machine. Guaranteed to amp up the fun-factor of any night-in our family get together, they’re also a brilliant way to keep kids entertained, or just to flex your inner Beyoncé.

First and foremost, sound quality is key. This will vary depending on price points but the speaker and microphone on budget models should still deliver decent volume and clarity. Children may not be too preoccupied with how crystal clear their vocals are when shout-singing “It’s Raining Tacos” down the mic, but for adults, we’d recommend opting for better sound quality, if you can.

It’s important to think about how many microphones are included, too. One will be enough, if you’re taking turns or going solo, but for duets – or to prevent any arguments over who gets to sing first – you’ll want to choose a machine with two microphones (or at least the option to buy extras). If dancing around while singing is non-negotiable, you’ll want to opt for a wireless mic, too.

Song choice is crucial. Most of the karaoke machines in our review have a Bluetooth connection, so you can link with your own music or stream karaoke versions of songs on YouTube (complete with lyrics). Others have a USB port, while some come pre-loaded with songs.

Today, the best karaoke machines can do a lot more than just play music. Many of the options that we tested feature cool extras such as disco lights, a record function, voice-changing effects, a built-in applause button and even interactive games. If you’re buying a karaoke machine for children, keep in mind how easy it is to operate independently, how lightweight it is and how easy it is to carry around.

How we tested

open image in gallery A selection of the best karaoke machines we tested for this review ( Sarah Dawson )

We put a wide range of karaoke machines to the test, with the help of our musical seven- and four-year-old helpers. We looked at setup, overall quality, any extras, how kid-friendly they were, and value for money. After approximately 130 renditions of “Let it Go”, these are the karaoke machines we’re classing as chart toppers.

The best karaoke machines for 2024 are: