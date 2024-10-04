Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Since the debut of the original iPad in 2010, Apple’s devices have absolutely dominated the tablet market, proving themselves as capable streaming, gaming, browsing and video editing devices, with the newest iPads even doubling up as a laptop.

Despite the high price, Apple’s iPads have managed to become one of the most popular tablets in the world. While the tech giant rarely takes part in sales, savvy shoppers can often pick up the iPad with a discount at third-party retailers, including Amazon, Currys and Very.

Apple released a new iPad Air and new iPad Pro earlier this year, and a new entry-level iPad in 2022, meaning that discounts on the previous models are now starting to drop. We’ve found discounts on current-generation iPads as well as the 2022 and 2021 models. If you’re a student or teacher, Apple’s education pricing could save you a substantial amount of money, and you may just get a free pair of AirPods thrown in, too.

We’ve searched high and low for the cheapest prices for Apple’s leading devices – from the iPad Air to the iPad Pro. These are the discounts to snap up now.

The best iPad deals for October 2024 in the UK are:

Apple iPad, 10th generation, 2022: Was £349, now £319.99, Amazon.co.uk

Was £349, now £319.99, Amazon.co.uk Apple iPad, 9th generation, 2021: Was £369, now £279, Very.co.uk

Was £369, now £279, Very.co.uk Apple 2022 10.9in iPad Air: Was £649, now £429, Currys.co.uk

Was £649, now £429, Currys.co.uk Apple iPad Pro, 2022, 11in, 128GB: Was £1,014, now £949, Very.co.uk

Apple iPad, 10th generation, 2022: Was £349, now £319.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Apple )

Screen size: 10.9in

10.9in Dimensions: 248.6mm x 179.5mm x 7mm

248.6mm x 179.5mm x 7mm Operating system: iPadOS

iPadOS Resolution: 2,360 x 1,640px

2,360 x 1,640px Storage: 64GB

64GB Rear camera: 12MP

12MP Front camera: 12MP ultra-wide

12MP ultra-wide Weight: 477g

With a discount of £30, the 2022 iPad is currently cheapest at Amazon. “The new design, faster processor, better and bigger display are easily worth the price, and the new iPad is a real rival to the iPad Air, which usually costs £170 more,” our writer said in their review. “This is the best tablet under £500 from any manufacturer, in my opinion,” they added.

Apple iPad, 9th generation, 2021: Was £369, now £279, Very.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Apple )

Screen size: 10.2in

10.2in Dimensions: 250.6mm x 174.1mm x 7.5mm

250.6mm x 174.1mm x 7.5mm Operating system: iPadOS

iPadOS Resolution: 1,620 x 2,160px

1,620 x 2,160px Storage: 64GB

64GB Rear camera: 8MP

8MP Front camera: 12MP

12MP Weight: 487g

The cheapest iPad you’ll find is the 10.2in model, which launched in 2021 and is still sold by Apple. The ninth-generation iPad is still a fast and powerful tablet with a great screen and full-sounding stereo speakers. It works with the Apple pencil and the smart keyboard, too, unlocking extra functionality for anyone who wants to stay productive while on the move. Very’s discounted it by a huge £90.

Apple 2022 10.9in iPad Air: Was £649, now £429, Currys.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Apple )

Screen size: 10.9in

10.9in Dimensions: 247.6mm x 178.5mm x 6.1mm

247.6mm x 178.5mm x 6.1mm Operating system: iPadOS

iPadOS Resolution: 2,360 x 1,640px

2,360 x 1,640px Storage: 64GB

64GB Rear camera: 12MP

12MP Front camera: 12MP

12MP Weight: 458g

The fifth-generation iPad Air is currently reduced by a huge £220 at Currys. Launched in 2022, this model offers up to nine hours of battery life, touch ID for easier authentication – which is built into the button on the top of the device – a 12MP wide rear camera and 12MP ultra-wide front camera. When it comes to storage, there’s 64GB to work with, while everything is fuelled by Apple’s powerful M1 chip.

Apple iPad Pro, 2022, 11in, 128GB: Was £1,014, now £949, Very.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Apple )

Screen size: 11n

11n Dimensions: 8mm x 300mm x 175mm

8mm x 300mm x 175mm Operating system: iPadOS

iPadOS Resolution: 2,420 x 1,668px

2,420 x 1,668px Storage: 128GB

128GB Rear camera: 12MP (wide), 10MP (ultra wide)

12MP (wide), 10MP (ultra wide) Front camera: 12MP (ultra wide)

12MP (ultra wide) Weight: 466g

The fourth-generation iPad Pro launched in 2022. It comes in two sizes but it’s the 11in model that’s currently discounted by a healthy £65. “The large iPad Pro is especially brilliant (literally, thanks to the mini LED backlighting that brightens everything) and has a super-fast processor that handles everything you throw at it with ease,” our writer said in their review. “Not everybody needs all this power, though the speedy performance benefits everything the tablet does. If you really want the best tablet around, it’s the iPad Pro.”

Apple iPad deals FAQs

How we find the best iPad deals

We’re constantly tracking the price of Apple’s range of iPads across all the major retailers, watching to see when the price falls and comparing the current price against competitor sites. We begin tracking the price the second Apple puts an iPad on sale and are always looking for the cheapest prices. We only look at deals from reputable websites, so you can trust that Apple’s AirPods are genuine.

What are the pros of an iPad vs other, potentially cheaper tablets?

There’s a reason people opt for iPhones and iOS devices instead of Android ones – they’re just easier to use, with a simple and intuitive interface. The iPadOS looks exactly the same as your iPhone, so you’ll be able to use it without any learning curve. The best part is that it works with all your other Apple devices, so you’ll be able to open websites on your iPad and then continue working on that tab on your Mac or your iPhone. It’s just all connected. You get access to the thousands of apps on the App Store, streaming services and all the productivity tools to get you working on the go.

What are the pros of an iPad vs other, potentially cheaper, tablets?

While Apple’s iPad rules the roost, there are other tablets from Samsung and Amazon that are much cheaper. But what are the benefits of opting for an iPad instead? The biggest benefit is that you’ll be inside Apple’s eocystem, meaning that all your devices will work together – your iPhone and MacBook. The interface is also much simpler to use than an Android tablet – if you’ve got an iPhone, an iPad will basically look like a giant iPhone.

You also get access to Apple’s huge App Store library. Overall, it’s just a simpler, more accessible tablet, with large, stunning displays, plus FaceTime and iMessage support.

Is a refurbished iPad a good deal?

If you’re on a tighter budget, it’s definitely worth considering buying a refurbished iPad from Apple directly or from a third-party reseller, such as Amazon or MusicMagpie. There are often significant discounts, compared with unboxed iPads, and they look and work like new.

All refurbished products on Apple’s website are given a new battery and outer shell, contain all the same manuals and accessories and come in a new white box, plus you get a one-year warranty – the same as if you had bought a brand-new iPad.

“Certified refurbished” or “renewed” iPads from Amazon go through a rigorous refurbishing process. They’re inspected for damage, fully tested to ensure all of the functions are working, and missing or broken parts are replaced, the item is fully cleaned, and only then will it be sold – at a discount. If your iPad breaks within a year, Amazon will either replace it or give you a refund.

MusicMagpie says every iPad or tablet sold on its website store goes through an extensive in-house refurbishment process, performing more than 90 tests before they’re resold. You’re covered for 12 months if you find a technical defect, and if you’re not happy, you’ve got a 14-day money-back guarantee.

It’s also worth familiarising yourself with MusicMagpie’s grading policy. All of its iPads should be in full working order, but some could have signs of wear. There are three refurbishment grades. “Pristine” products will be in excellent condition cosmetically, “very good” devices will have some small signs of use, and “good” devices will have moderate signs of wear and tear.

