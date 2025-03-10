Jump to content
New iPad Air review: A powerful, immersive, lightweight beauty

Here’s our tech critic’s honest first impression of the brand-new iPad Air

David Phelan
Monday 10 March 2025 09:00 EDT
We’ve been using the iPad Air since it was announced on 4 March
We’ve been using the iPad Air since it was announced on 4 March (iStock/ The Independent )

Apple has just released three new iPads, which go on sale from Wednesday 12 March. The trio consists of a new entry-level iPad and two new iPad Air models.

We got our hands on the latter, before the official release date, to bring you our tried-and-tested review.

As before, the thin iPad Air is available in two screen sizes: 11in (from £599) and 13in (from £799). While, at first glance, there’s not much new – at least visually – in the new iPad Airs, there are changes under the bonnet that can make a big difference to performance, thanks to the arrival of the Apple M3 processor.

Oh, and there’s a new accessory: an improved Magic Keyboard, with better design and increased functionality, which is great news for users who plan to turn to the iPad as a laptop substitute.

From accessories and AI to design, display and overall performance, keep scrolling for our full iPad Air review and verdict.

How we tested

(iPad)

We’ve been using the iPad Air since it was announced on 4 March. In that time, we’ve tested how fast the new processor is, how simple the device was to set up and how the growing range of Apple Intelligence features perform.

We’ve also looked at how good the display is for watching video, playing games and running advanced apps. As always, a key element was whether battery life is any good.

Why you can trust us

David Phelan is a technology critic with years of experience when it comes to testing and reviewing everything from smartphones and laptops to tablets and ereaders. At IndyBest, we only recommend products we’ve tested extensively and under real-world conditions, to ensure our reviews are accurate, honest and unbiased.

Apple iPad Air M3

Ipad Air review indybest
  • Display: 11in LED, 2,360 x 1,640px, 264ppi; 13in LED, 2,732 x 2,048px, 264ppi
  • CPU: Apple M3
  • Storage: 128GB / 256GB / 512GB / 1TB
  • Size: 247.6mm x 178.5mm x 6.1mm (11in); 280.6mm x 214.9mm x 6.1mm (13in)
  • Weight: 460g (11in); 616g (13in)
  • Rear camera: 12MP
  • Front camera: 12MP
  • Why we love it
    • Great design
    • Speedy performance
    • Apple Intelligence
  • Take note
    • No need to upgrade from iPad Air M2
    • No new colours

Design and display

New Apple products tend to come with tweaks to the design, compared with the previous version, even if it’s just an update to the colours. Not this time, though. Apple’s current colours have been proving popular, the company says, so, it’s stuck with blue, purple, starlight and space grey for the latest generation of iPads.

The display remains the same as before, too, with 11in and 13in versions. This is no bad thing, though, as Apple has consistently had gorgeous iPad Air displays – expertly optimised LCD screens with faithful colours and decent contrast. The 11in screen is big enough but the 13in adds an extra-immersive feel – and a little extra weight. Every other aspect of the two iPad Air size models, apart from the price, is identical.

Ipad Air testing shots indybest
(David Phelan )

Magic Keyboard and Apple Pencil

For some of the iPad’s many apps, the experience is improved with accessories, and this year’s iPad Air release is accompanied by an updated Magic Keyboard. Last year, the iPad Pro had a major redesign of its keyboard, with a metallic surface around the keys. It introduced a row of function keys, too.

The area around the keys here hasn’t changed but the new Magic Keyboard has introduced the useful function key row, for both iPad sizes. The keys are similar in comfort and responsiveness to those on a Mac, which is to say, very. They are backlit, too, like on a Mac laptop. There’s also a large trackpad, while the wrap-around design protects the iPad hidden within, and the magnetic attachment makes the keyboard easy to attach or remove in an instant.

The iPad Air, like every current iPad, is also compatible with two styluses, each of which is a version of what’s called the Apple Pencil. In this case, the two you can choose from are the Apple Pencil (USB-C) and the top-of-the-range Apple Pencil Pro. The latter offers superb precision and extra capabilities, enabling you to easily write in apps such as Notability, or scribble equations in Apple’s Notes app, for instant maths calculations.

iPad Air testing shots indybest
(David Phelan)

Apple Intelligence

The suite of Apple Intelligence AI features is growing, and they are compatible with this iPad. They also worked on the iPad Air with the M2 chip but here, combined with the M3 processor, there seems to be a greater responsiveness and immediacy – not that there was much hanging around before.

This means, when you’re asking the iPad to rewrite an email, for example, it happens almost instantly, so that missive you wrote in anger can be tempered into something more professional or even friendly (while you privately hang on to your righteous indignance). Meanwhile, long email chains can appear with brief summaries at the top, and Smart Reply helps you quickly draft a response to an email that includes questions.

Then there’s Genmoji, which creates original emoji from scratch, based on images or text input – if you have need for a picture of a dalmatian puppy in a top hat on skis (and who wouldn’t?), the iPad will immediately comply.

Apple Intelligence automatically builds access to ChatGPT into Siri and writing tools. The system always checks with you before accessing ChatGPT, so you know where you are, and you can ask 30 questions a day for free.

Note that every iPad apart from one is now compatible with Apple Intelligence. The exception is the just-updated regular iPad, an omission explained perhaps by that tablet’s much lower price.

Performance

The big news here is the move from the (already very fast) Apple M2 processor to the even speedier Apple M3 chip. Apple compares the speed boost to an earlier iPad, the one with the M1 chip, saying the new tablet has a main processor (CPU) that’s 35 per cent faster, and a graphics chip (GPU) that’s 40 per cent faster.

Whichever iPad you’ve used in the past, unless it’s the very latest iPad Pro, this will be faster. In practice, you may not notice that much difference, though, because Apple has consistently optimised performance on every iPad.

However, as more power-hungry apps arrive, and as Apple Intelligence grows, it’s worth having the headroom that will allow those more demanding features to continue to work at lightning speed.

iPad Air testing shots indybest
(David Phelan)

Battery life

Battery life is around 10 hours. I could be talking about almost any iPad, from any generation, as Apple has been consistent in delivering strong battery life since the first iPad arrived in 2010. This is almost always enough. The nature of iPad use is different from the iPhone, for instance, so, even if you’re using it as a thin, light laptop with the Magic Keyboard, it will serve you well throughout a longish day.

  1.  £599 from Amazon.co.uk
Prices may vary
Back to top

The verdict: Apple iPad Air M3

With no visible difference to the new iPad Air, and the significant change being the introduction of the M3 processor, you could argue this is a gentle upgrade. But here’s the thing: let’s remember that the previous upgrade, the iPad Air with M2 chip happened just 10 months ago, in May 2024. If you bought an iPad Air in the past few months, you might feel miffed if there was a big change now.

The new iPad Air is aimed at people with iPads more than a year old (regular, Air, mini or even the iPad Pro, which, this time a year ago, had the M2 processor inside), as it constitutes a big step forward from those older models.

With this new release, the only iPad with a faster chip is the iPad Pro, which landed in May 2024 and costs £400 more. The iPad Air with M2 chip launched on the same day, which means that, now, the new Air is even better value, compared with the Pro (though the Pro has a lot of other upgrades beyond the processor alone).

In other words, if you have the most recent iPad Air, there’s no pressing reason to buy this one – you have a fast and capable tablet already. For everyone else, whether you have an older iPad or have yet to invest in an Apple tablet, the new iPad Air with M3 processor is a powerful, immersive, lightweight beauty.

If you need the most effective tablet of all, splash out on the iPad Pro. If you have more casual use in mind and aren’t bothered about Apple Intelligence, the regular iPad is a lot cheaper. The iPad Air is the Goldilocks iPad – the perfect balance of power and value.

Pre-orders are live now. The Apple iPad Air costs from £599, and will be available from Wednesday 12 March.

