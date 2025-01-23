A VPN (virtual private network) hides your IP address, encrypts your connection and makes it look as though you’re browsing from anywhere in the world. If you want to avoid nosey internet activity trackers or just watch shows while abroad, a VPN service will have your back.

While VPNs are now used by almost everyone, including remote workers and everyday users trying to keep their data secure, not all VPNs are made equal. While the idea of a free VPN is nice, paid ones usually offer better protection, privacy, support and speed, and services tend to throw in free trials so you can test the waters before diving in.

Still, it’s hard to choose between the onslaught of services. There are new providers launching every year; big players like NordVPN and Surfshark are teaming up; and companies like Kape Technologies are gobbling up the competition. It’s a lot to keep track of.

Thankfully, we’ve been reviewing VPNs for years here at The Independent, and have done the homework to help you cut through the noise. Whether you want privacy or security, we’ve got the best picks for every device.

How we tested

We put these VPNs to the test across a range of devices, including an iPhone 15 Pro Max, an Android Nothing Phone (2a), a MacBook Pro laptop and a Windows laptop. Our main goal was to see how they performed in real-world scenarios.

We measured each VPN’s speed – how quickly they connected and streamed content compared to their competitors – along with the level of security each one provided and whether any logs of our browsing data were kept. We also dug into the features each VPN offered, such as split tunnelling support, which allows you to choose which apps or websites use the VPN and which don’t, multi-hop, where your connection is routed through multiple servers for extra privacy, and the inclusion of a kill switch, a feature that cuts your internet connection if the VPN drops, ensuring your data isn’t accidentally exposed.

We were particularly interested in how well these VPNs held up under pressure, such as in locations where there was spotty wifi or public hotspots with heavy internet usage. This wasn’t just about speed; we wanted to understand how they balanced performance with privacy. Our testing also looked at ease of use across different devices and the kind of user experience each VPN provided.

Why you can trust us

With more than eight years of experience testing and writing about tech and cybersecurity – including VPNs – Alex Lee knows what makes a service worth your time and money. He’s personally used VPNs for everything from streaming UK shows while travelling abroad to keeping his online activity private, so he understands which features actually matter. His recommendations are based on hands-on testing, detailed research and comparisons of key essentials such as speed, security and pricing. Having also written extensively about cybersecurity, he knows what to look out for and is here to help you find the best VPN for your needs.

The best VPN services in 2025 are: