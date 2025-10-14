How we test VPNs at The Independent

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Few digital services that demand more trust than virtual private networks (VPNs). When you use a VPN, you put everything you do online through its servers. Every website you visit, every app you open, and every message you send goes through their encrypted tunnel, effectively handing the provider the keys to your online activity.

Used properly, though, the best VPNs can be invaluable. They encrypt your traffic so your internet provider (or anyone sharing your network) is unable to see what you’re doing, and they hide your IP address to make it harder for advertisers and data brokers to track you. They also help you stay connected to the same streaming services you use at home while travelling abroad. If picked correctly, a VPN is still one of the most effective tools for maintaining privacy online.

That’s why we hold VPNs to a higher standard than most tech products. A bad pair of headphones might just sound tinny. A bad VPN, on the other hand, can be dangerous. In September 2025, cybersecurity firm Cleafy revealed that malware masquerading as a free VPN app was able to gain control of users’ devices and access their bank accounts. It’s just one of hundreds of similar cases identified by Kaspersky in 2024.

And that’s not all. Others might log the sites you visit and when, creating a trail that can be traced back to you, even if the VPN claims to be anonymous. Some inject ads and trackers into websites, slowing pages down, exposing you to phishing sites or letting data harvesters follow you across the web. Others sell your data to brokers who build vast profiles about you and sell them on.

That’s why every VPN tested by The Independent’s team of tech and security journalists goes through a rigorous review process. We don’t just take a company’s promises at face value. As well as looking at usability, performance, speed and features, we also take a detailed look at any no-log claims and privacy audits before giving them the green light. A VPN has to be secure, transparent and trustworthy. With decades of experience reviewing everything from VPNs to antivirus software, here’s exactly how we test VPNs, and what it takes for a service to earn our recommendation.

How we test VPNs at The Independent

Every VPN we review goes through hands-on testing in actual real-world use, across multiple devices and platforms. Each VPN is installed, tested and used in our daily lives over several weeks, and we continually revisit VPNs every month to review new features and conduct further speed tests.

Devices and setup

To make sure we’re getting a full picture of how each VPN performs, we test every service across a range of platforms, including the best VPNs for Fire TV Stick, iPhone, Android, Mac, Windows PC and more. We use VPNs on laptops, desktop computers, tablets, phones, TVs and routers. Basically, any device where the VPN has a dedicated app.

Beyond devices, we also look at how easy each VPN is to install and set up. The easier it is to start connecting, the better, especially if it’s designed in an easy-to-understand, accessible way.

Security and privacy

Our tests begin with security and privacy. The first thing we assess is whether the VPN provider can be trusted. We check if it has a no-logs policy and whether that policy is backed by recent independent audits. We also examine who owns the company, where it’s based, and whether there have been any court cases or data breaches in its history. Having the strongest encryption means little if your VPN secretly stores data.

From there, we test its security features, ensuring that AES-256 encryption is in place and that there’s a kill switch which can reliably block traffic if the VPN drops. If it supports split tunnelling, we check to see if we could successfully route certain apps or sites outside the encrypted connection.

We also test other security tools such as multi-hop routing (which sends your traffic through two servers for extra protection), ad and tracker blocking, Tor compatibility and RAM-only servers that automatically wipe data on reboot to prevent logs from being stored.

Speed and stability

Next, we look at speed and stability. Using the VPN’s WireGuard and OpenVPN protocols, we run multiple download and upload tests through servers in the UK, the U.S. and further afield, record average speeds and look to see whether those speeds are reflected when browsing the web, streaming shows and gaming.

But we also make sure those speeds stay the same at all times of the day, testing at peak and off-peak hours. We also revisit each VPN every month to test whether those speeds have improved, stayed the same or regressed.

Ease of use

VPNs are intimidating enough, so providers should make them as easy to use as possible for any user. We look at how intuitive the apps are to navigate and use, how long they take to connect and disconnect, and whether the interface is well laid out. Is it easy to switch servers? Do advanced features confuse regular users, or are they easily accessible in a settings menu for those who are a bit more techie? And do they badger you to upgrade if you’re using a free VPN or are on a cheaper tier?

open image in gallery NordVPN’s map interface ( Alex Lee/The Independent )

We look at accessibility for new users. Are settings clearly explained? Are features like multi-hop or dedicated IPs easy to find? Virtual private networks shouldn’t overcomplicate things.

Streaming and content access

You want to be able to stream your favourite shows while travelling abroad, so we connect to servers in the UK, US and beyond to test whether the VPN can access localised streaming services such as BBC iPlayer, HBO, Channel 4, ITVX, Disney+, Hulu, Netflix and Sky Go.

We also look at the playback quality and buffering times. There’s no point in being able to access your favourite streaming services if it keeps pausing every 30 seconds to load.

Pricing

Finally, we consider how each VPN provider prices their service and whether they’re transparent about renewal hikes, refund policies and the cancellation process. We’ve seen users locked into lengthy battles trying to cancel their subscription after picking a two-year plan, only to see it increase to an exorbitant rate after it ends.

Value for money is important. Some VPNs bundle extras, such as a password manager, data breach alerts or email aliases in the higher-priced tiers.

Ongoing testing

But we don’t stop there. Once our initial testing has finished, we revisit each VPN every month to see how performance has shifted, whether new features have been rolled out, and whether pricing has changed.

We also keep an eye on the VPN industry as a whole to check if there have been any new ownership changes, more recent independent audits or changes to no-logs policies. It’s important to know, for example, that some of the biggest VPN providers have been acquired and consolidated in recent years. Nord Securities owns both NordVPN and Surfshark, for example, while Kape Technologies owns ExpressVPN, CyberGhost and Private Internet Access.

