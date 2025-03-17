The best VPN services for Windows in 2025, expert tried and tested

A VPN (virtual private network) is an app that routes your internet traffic through a specific server.

This can be handy for two reasons: you can use one to access secure office systems when you’re working from home – something that will usually be provided by your company’s IT department – or you can install one yourself to encrypt and mask your internet usage, and appear to be browsing from another country.

The benefits of this are that it blocks out anyone who might be snooping on your connection, as they can only see you access the VPN, and not where you go after that, and it can be used to circumvent geo-blocks and access services more easily from abroad.

There are a lot of VPNs out there, offering different levels of service and security at different price points. As Windows is the world’s most popular computer operating system, we’ve been busy testing a range of VPN options, to bring you the best ones for PCs. Keep scrolling for our full review and verdict.

How we tested

open image in gallery A selection of the best VPNs for Windows in action ( The Independent/Ian Evenden )

We installed each of these VPN apps on a Windows 11 PC, updated to the latest version at the time of writing, and with all security patches installed, but no other security software active. Then, we used internet speed tests and downloaded large files from the cloud, to see how well each service performed, as well as investigating how they worked with streaming services and whether the VPN providers were keeping logs of our activity.

Why you can trust us

Ian Evenden is a writer and editor specialising in gaming, computing, science and technology publications. Ian has been contributing to IndyBest since 2021, applying his key eye for detail and high standards to tech reviews such as the best Chromebooks, keyboards and anti-virus security equipment.

The best VPNs for Windows in 2025 are: