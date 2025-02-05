Best iPhone VPNs 2025, tested by experts

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in
We’ve found the top VPNs for your Apple iOS device, whether streaming or keeping your browsing secure
Most of us get by just fine without thinking too much about our online privacy. If you’re browsing on your iPhone at home, sticking to trusted apps, and not hopping on public wifi every day, a virtual private a virtual private network (VPN) might not seem essential. And honestly, for many people, it’s not. But even in everyday internet use, there are a few scenarios where using a VPN on your iPhone can make life easier.
Apple’s iPhones are known for their strong security, and iCloud+’s Private Relay adds an extra layer of privacy by hiding your IP address and encrypting Safari traffic. This means your internet service provider (ISP) can’t track your browsing habits within Safari, and websites can’t easily profile you based on your IP. But Private Relay only works within Safari and doesn’t extend its protection to other apps, so you’re out of luck if you’re using Google Chrome on your iPhone or accessing streaming platforms.
That’s where a VPN comes in. Unlike Private Relay, a VPN encrypts all your internet traffic, no matter what app or browser you’re using, giving you a more comprehensive layer of privacy. It also lets you stay connected to your favourite streaming apps when travelling abroad, ensuring everything works just as it does back home.
A VPN for your iPhone is also useful for cutting down on ad tracking, keeping your browsing history private on shared networks and even improving gaming performance on your phone by connecting you to faster servers. While they’re not essential for everyone, it’s a nice tool that could boost your digital security.
We’ve reviewed a bunch of VPNs and picked out the best ones that work seamlessly on the iPhone. Whether it’s staying secure while browsing, keeping your online activity private or streaming your favourite shows while travelling abroad, these VPNs have got you covered – even if your commute is just to the kitchen.
We tested a range of VPNs on our iPhone 15 Pro Max to see how well they performed on iOS. Speed and reliability were key factors, along with how well they could access content while travelling abroad or help stay connected to services from back home. We also checked for a strict no-logging policy to ensure your data stays private.
Beyond the basics, we explored extra features like multi-hop support for added privacy, split tunnelling to let you control which apps use the VPN and kill switch functionality to protect your data if the connection drops. We made sure these worked seamlessly on the iPhone and weren’t just shoddy ports of the desktop application.
We also assessed overall value, comparing subscription costs and free trial options to see which VPNs delivered the best experience for iPhone users. After putting them through their paces, these are the ones we’d recommend.
Alex Lee is The Independent’s senior tech critic who has written about VPNs and cybersecurity for a number of years. Having tested numerous VPNs on iPhones, he knows what works well in real-world situations, from privacy features to app usability. He also stays up to date with the latest developments in VPN technology and iOS to help you make the right choice.
ExpressVPN is our favourite VPN for use on an iPhone. It has the cleanest user interface out of all the services we’ve tried, letting us quickly connect to the most recently used server or select the “smart location” server – the nearest server to us for the fastest speeds. The home screen also provides a list of recommended servers, along with easy access to switching between Lightway UDP, Lightway TCP and IKEv2 protocols.
But it’s also kitted out with some really neat features. Not only was it fast during our tests, but the ExpressVPN app has a Network Protection feature (a kill switch), which blocks all internet traffic if the VPN connection drops. The app features a built-in, fully customisable threat manager that blocks trackers and malicious websites, along with ad blocking and parental controls. ExpressVPN Keys, its secure password manager, is also integrated directly into the app, letting us store unlimited passwords, notes and credit card details across devices.
Nicely, its RAM-based servers are wiped whenever the servers are powered off, and the app includes helpful tools to check whether your IP address, DNS or WebRTC are exposed, alongside a secure password generator. These features may not be essential, but they’re handy extras.
In terms of streaming, we tested ExpressVPN by connecting to the default United Kingdom server on our iPhone, and it performed flawlessly. It allowed us to stay connected to streaming services when using UK servers, giving us confidence that they would work seamlessly while travelling abroad. During our tests, we had no issues accessing libraries of popular streaming services like BBC iPlayer, Netflix and ITVX, with reliable speeds and no buffering throughout.
The main drawback is the cost. ExpressVPN is one of the more expensive VPNs. But, we love its simple interface, fast servers and excellent streaming performance. It’s a great all-rounder for the iPhone, with a kill switch, a threat manager, built-in live chat support in the app and a nifty password manager.
Acquired by Nord Security in 2021, Surfshark is a great value VPN that is filled with features that aren’t available on other VPN apps. While it’s admittedly a bit cluttered, more advanced users will enjoy having a wide range of options at their fingertips.
On the main home screen, you can quickly connect to your nearest server, see whether your real location and online activity are being hidden and encrypted, as well as search for specific country servers. There’s a dedicated location tab if you want more detailed server options, such as access to the fastest server, the nearest country, a static IP address (if you don’t want your server to change while browsing), and a list of MultiHop servers, which tunnel your traffic through two different servers for extra security. Surfshark gives you an actual list of MultiHop server pairs to pick from, unlike NordVPN’s Double VPN feature, which automatically selects one for you.
If you’re a Surfshark One subscriber, you’ll also be able to access the Surfshark Search engine directly inside the iPhone app, giving you access to organic search results unaffected by your GPS location. There’s also Surfshark Alert, which monitors your email addresses and personal information for leaks – though this is something included for free with NordVPN and ExpressVPN subscriptions. We also like that you have the alternative ID feature baked into the app.
The worst thing about the Surfshark app is its very annoying and very intrusive notifications. If you ever pass by a public wifi hotspot hosted by providers such as O2 or Virgin Media, you’ll be pinged and asked to connect to the VPN every single time. You also get bugged by promotional notifications, asking you to renew your subscription, so we just ended up turning off notifications altogether.
You’ve got access to WireGuard, IKEv2, OpenVPN (UTP) and OpenVPN (TCP) protocols, a clean web feature for blocking malicious ads and websites, but more excitingly, you’ve also got access to a kill switch, rotating IP addresses, which helps to stop you from being tracked online, and – best of all – a split tunnelling feature. Called Bypasser, it lets you exclude certain websites from the VPN tunnel – good for online banking.
In terms of streaming, Surfshark gave us access to UK Netflix, Disney+, as well as BBC iPlayer and ITVX during our tests. There was some slight buffering towards the start of each stream, but once it got going, it played through right until the end without stopping. Considering how cheap Surfshark is in comparison to the competition, it’s a really good service.
NordVPN is a fantastic choice for iPhone users who like to get hands-on with their VPN settings. The interface is a little messy compared to other apps, with a map-based layout front and centre and a variety of security options and server types accessible from the home screen, but it’s very feature-packed, You can quickly connect to the nearest, fastest server or favourite specific ones for easy access. The app also offers speciality servers, including Double VPN (routing your traffic through two servers for extra encryption), P2P sharing, and Onion Over VPN, which routes traffic through the Tor network for enhanced privacy. There’s also a detailed country list with a search bar, and you can even re-skin the app with a dark or light theme.
The standout feature is Meshnet, which allows you to create a secure, private network linking up to 60 devices, including 10 of your own and 50 external ones. This is great for securely sharing files, gaming or routing traffic through another device's IP address, essentially turning your friends' devices into VPN servers. Another neat feature is the ability to pause your VPN connection for five minutes, 30 minutes or an hour, automatically reconnecting after the timer ends. NordVPN also tracks your usage with weekly statistics and gamified elements like daily streaks and longest connection times.
You can switch between multiple protocols, including NordLynx (its WireGuard-based protocol), IKEv2 and OpenVPN (UDP/TCP). Its Threat Protection feature blocks malicious ads and websites, while the Dark Web Monitor alerts you if your email credentials are leaked in a data breach. An automatic kill switch is also built into the iOS app, ensuring your data remains protected if the VPN connection drops, though there’s no option to toggle this feature on or off.
In terms of streaming, NordVPN works perfectly. We tested it by connecting to both UK and US servers, and it performed brilliantly, letting us stay connected to services like Netflix, Disney+, BBC iPlayer and ITVX. There were no buffering issues or slow speeds during our tests. There’s no in-app chat, though you can raise issues in the app and get a response via email.
While it might feel a bit overwhelming for beginners, it’s a pretty secure and flexible option for advanced users who want a super customisable VPN for their iPhones.
If you’re after a free VPN for your iPhone, Windscribe is our top pick. Based out of Canada, Windscribe offers users a generous 10GB of free data per month, if you sign up with a confirmed email address. Impressively, you can also sign up without providing an email – a rare feature among VPN providers, especially free ones – though you’ll be capped at 2GB of data per month, which is still substantial. While some free VPNs offer higher data allowances, finding one that lets you stream while travelling abroad is nearly impossible.
The Windscribe iPhone app is a little bit complicated and messy, with lots of text and buttons. The home screen features a prominent “connect” button for quick access to the nearest or selected server, and there are server locations specifically for streaming. A list of server locations is easily accessible, though it’s a bit tricky to tell which ones are free in the 10 available countries.
From the home screen, you can customise your experience by selecting from multiple protocols, including WireGuard, OpenVPN, IKEv2, Stealth and WStunnel, so you can balance your own needs in terms of speed and security.
We really like Windscribe’s R.O.B.E.R.T. tool, a domain and IP blocking system that blocks ads, trackers and malware at the DNS level. This tool is customisable, giving you control over your browsing safety while improving speed. All features, including ad-blocking, are available to free users – none of it is locked behind a paywall.
During testing, Windscribe’s free plan performed OK. Speeds are admittedly not the best, with streams taking a while to load. It was also a bit sluggish browsing the web on Safari, but the fact that we were unable to access local streaming services was a real highlight – BBC iPlayer, ITVX and Channel 4 were all accessible, and that’s not something you see from a free VPN.
But is it safe? Windscribe has come a long way since the 2021 Ukraine server incident, where two unencrypted servers were seized by authorities. Since then, the company has completely overhauled its infrastructure to ensure something like that doesn’t happen again. It’s switched to RAM-only servers, meaning no data is ever stored permanently, and adopted perfect forward secrecy, so even if someone got their hands on a private key, they couldn’t decrypt past sessions. On top of that, keys are rotated regularly to keep things extra secure.
Windscribe has also had its systems independently audited. Its desktop apps were audited by Leviathan Security Group in 2021, its mobile apps in 2022, and its entire new infrastructure by PacketLabs in 2024. Each time, the issues that were found were promptly resolved.
While 10GB of data is sufficient for moderate use, it may not stretch far for those who frequently stream or download large files. But if you use it occasionally, Windscribe is a great option, and its flexibility to work without requiring personal information is a big win for privacy-conscious users. If you like Windscribe’s independence, not being owned by Kape or Nord Securities, you might enjoy the pro plan, which gives you unlimited access – no data limits and all of its suite of on-location servers.
If you’re looking to get a VPN for your iPhone, our top recommendation is ExpressVPN. It’s blazingly fast, worked with every single streaming service we tried and has a beautiful user interface that’s easy to navigate and simple to use. It’s packed full of features, even on the iPhone app.
If you want something a bit more comprehensive or customisable, then we’d opt for NordVPN or Surfshark – both excellent VPN options. For a free VPN, you can’t go wrong with Windscribe and the free 10GB of data per month, a service that works with most streaming services.
