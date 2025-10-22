A VPN (or virtual private network) is an app that sends your internet traffic through a secure server. They’re useful for a couple of reasons. Some people use them to log in to work systems from home, while others install one themselves to keep their connection private and make it look like they’re browsing from another country.

The best VPNs basically hide what you’re doing online. Anyone trying to snoop, whether that be your internet provider or advertisers, will only see that you’re using a VPN, not where you go afterwards. They can also come in handy for accessing UK-based sites and services while you’re travelling abroad.

There’s an array of VPNs out there, all promising different levels of privacy, speed and price. I’ve been testing a bunch of them on a Windows laptop to find out which one’s the best for PC users. My top pick is NordVPN. It runs best on Windows and has multiple privacy features compared to its rivals. If you’re looking for a free VPN, then Proton VPN is my favourite – there’s no data cap and no ads. Keep scrolling for my top Windows VPN picks for 2025.

How I tested

A selection of the best VPNs for Windows in action ( Ian Evenden/The Independent )

I installed each of these VPN apps on a Windows 11 PC, updated to the latest version at the time of writing, and with all security patches installed, but no other security software active. Then, I ran internet speed tests and downloaded large files from the cloud to see how well each service performed, as well as investigating how they worked with streaming services and whether the VPN providers were keeping logs of my activity. My colleague has also written a detailed guide on how we test VPNs at The Independent, which breaks down our methodology further.

The best VPNs for Windows in 2025 are: