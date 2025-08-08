Best free VPN 2025, tried and tested by a tech expert

I get the appeal of free VPNs. Why pay for something if you don’t have to? But when it comes to virtual private network services, history has taught me that free almost never means free. I’ve seen so-called free VPNs log your activity and inject ads into your browser sessions. Worse, some will sell your browsing data to advertisers, which kind of defeats the whole point of using a VPN in the first place.

That’s why I’ve been very, very picky when it comes to selecting and reviewing the best free VPNs. While you can find hundreds of free VPNs littered throughout the internet, hardly any of them pass muster. In the past, some have been caught hijacking browser traffic and redirecting users to partner websites, while others haven’t published a transparency report or audit in years. A few of the top free VPNs on the charts right now don't even say who owns them. They don’t have a developer website, never mind a privacy policy.

The best VPNs usually cost money. Not just because servers are expensive to run, but because they don’t rely on ads or trackers to fund their business model. While I always recommend opting for a VPN you pay for (because it should offer better privacy), after testing tens of free services, I’ve found just three that I’ve tried, tested and actually trust. That said, they all come with trade-offs, whether that’s slower speeds, data caps or a lack of features you’d get with a full paid-for subscription.

The best paid-for VPNs in 2025

Before I get into how I picked the best free VPNs, it’s worth flagging the top paid options too. These cost money, but you’re getting faster speeds, more features and better reliability, all for just a few quid a month. If you’re after the best overall VPN experience, these are the ones I’d go for.

NordVPN: From £2.69 per month, Nordvpn.com

If you want a VPN that does everything well, NordVPN is my pick of the bunch – it took the top spot in my review of the best VPNs. It’s fast, secure and has some really neat features. Things such as Double VPN, which routes your traffic through two servers instead of one for an extra layer of privacy, and Onion over VPN, which adds the anonymity of the Tor network, without needing a separate browser, are two standouts. I also really like Meshnet, which lets you create secure, encrypted connections between your own devices to help you securely access your files or share a private network when you’re away from home.

It’s also incredibly fast. NordLynx, the provider’s custom protocol built on WireGuard, gave me near-identical speeds to my regular connection, even when testing long-distance servers. I could stream UK content without buffering, and there are more than 7,100 servers across 118 countries to choose from. It’s kind of everything I need and want from a VPN.

Read the full NordVPN review now

Surfshark VPN: From £1.49 per month, Surfshark.com

This is a really good VPN if you want a service with loads of features, but don’t want to pay extortionate prices. It’s owned by the same parent company as NordVPN but operates independently. The interface is nice and tidy, speeds are fast, and it’s got loads of features for which you’d expect to pay more. You get unlimited device connections on a single plan, plus split tunnelling, MultiHop and an effective kill switch. It also recently added split tunnelling to iOS, fixing one of my main gripes with the service.

My speeds only dropped by about 5 per cent on UK servers and 11 per cent on international ones. I also really like the camouflage mode, which enabled me to hide my VPN usage from my ISP, while the broader Surfshark One suite includes lots of add-ons, such as antivirus and breach alerts.

Read the full Surfshark VPN review now

The easiest VPN I’ve ever used, this is the best option for beginners. The interface is the same across every device, with a big “on” button and a short server list that’s easy to follow. Speeds are really fast, too. The new Lightway Turbo protocol meant no slow-loading pages or buffering while streaming. There aren’t as many features as NordVPN, but it’s just so simple to use.

In early 2025, it also added post-quantum encryption to its protocol, future-proofing security in a way few others have. There’s also a built-in password manager, ad blocker and an ‘identity defender’ tool that helps you remove your personal data from broker sites – these features are reflected in the price, however.

Read the full ExpressVPN review now

Proton VPN: £3.59 per month, Protonvpn.com

While Proton is my pick for the best free VPN, I think its paid-for tier is also worth the money. If you care about your privacy, Proton is the one to go for. It’s open-source, independently audited and based in Switzerland. On the paid plan, you get access to full-speed servers in more than 100 countries, streaming service support, secure core multi-hop routing, and advanced features such as split tunnelling, port forwarding and custom connection profiles.

It also includes services such as Proton Mail, Drive and Proton Pass, so it’s more than just a VPN subscription. But the best part is it’s much more transparent in terms of pricing than NordVPN and Surfshark. Unlike its competitors, Proton doesn’t increase the price astronomically when your plan renews, so while it might be more expensive at the start, it more than makes up for it when it comes to renewal.

Read the full ProtonVPN review now

How I tested the best free VPNs

Before even downloading a single VPN, it was important that I looked closely at each provider’s website, privacy policy, no-logs claims and any independent audits or transparency reports. If a VPN didn’t clearly state what it did (or didn’t) collect, or hadn’t been independently audited, it was immediately a red flag, meaning it was struck off my shortlist. I also checked whether the service had ever been caught injecting ads, tracking users or been involved in any data scandals. Anything shady in its past made for a hard no.

I then tested each free VPN on an iPhone, MacBook, PC and Android phone, focusing on the following:

Ease of use: Whether the apps were clear and easy to navigate was a consideration.

Whether the apps were clear and easy to navigate was a consideration. Speed: I ran multiple speed tests using Speedtest.net, both with and without a VPN active, to see how much of a hit my connection took.

I ran multiple speed tests using Speedtest.net, both with and without a VPN active, to see how much of a hit my connection took. Reliability: A stable connection is still a must, even for free VPNs, so I looked for services that automatically reconnect if the connection drops.

A stable connection is still a must, even for free VPNs, so I looked for services that automatically reconnect if the connection drops. Extra features: I considered whether ad blocking, split tunnelling or kill switches were available, and whether they were restricted behind a paywall.

Why you can trust us

Alex Lee is The Independent’s senior tech critic and has been reporting on internet security, privacy and digital rights since 2017, investigating everything from surveillance capitalism to online scams, as well as reviewing the best VPNs and more. He’s personally used VPNs for everything from streaming UK shows while travelling abroad to keeping his online activity private, so he understands which features actually matter. His recommendations are based on hands-on testing, detailed research and comparisons of key essentials such as speed, security and pricing. Having also written extensively about cybersecurity, he knows all the complicated tech to look out for beyond superficial user interfaces.

The best free VPNs for 2025 are: