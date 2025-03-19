Trying to choose one of the best VPNs to use alongside your Amazon Fire TV stick can feel a little overwhelming, as there are lots of options available. However, we’re here to help. We've thoroughly tested some of the most popular Fire TV stick VPN apps currently on the market to make your decision a little easier.

VPNs stop others from seeing what you're doing online and where you’re located. These virtual private networks work by masking key information such as your IP address and encrypting your connection, making it appear as though you're practically anywhere else in the world. In essence, a VPN creates a secure tunnel between your device and a remote server.

We've selected five of the most popular Fire TV stick VPN services in 2025 and tested their real-world performance using a UK home wifi connection.

The tests were carried out using an Amazon Fire TV stick 4K max over a high-speed full-fibre home broadband connection (via wifi) on a weekday evening – a reasonable reflection of how the majority of users are likely to use Fire TV sticks.

How we tested

For a fair speed comparison, we established baseline speeds for both wifi and Ethernet connections, using Speedtest.net, without turning on any of the VPN services. These baseline tests were then followed by testing with each VPN connected, so speed differences for each VPN could then be worked out as a percentage of their respective baseline results. Three main metrics were measured:

Download speeds: the rate at which data can be pulled from the internet to your device – crucial for streaming, downloading files, and general browsing.

the rate at which data can be pulled from the internet to your device – crucial for streaming, downloading files, and general browsing. Upload speeds: how quickly you can send data from your device to the internet – important for video calls, cloud backups, and sharing large files.

how quickly you can send data from your device to the internet – important for video calls, cloud backups, and sharing large files. Ping (latency): the time it takes for your device to communicate with a server, measured in milliseconds (ms) – crucial for gaming and real-time applications.

open image in gallery We evaluated both local and long-distance performance during testing ( Esat Dedazade/The Independent )

All tests were conducted using each app's default settings, as most users want a simple interface. For some extra context, Netflix recommends a minimum of 15 Mbps for 4K content, and 5 Mbps for HD content — a useful benchmark for assessing whether a VPN’s impact on speeds will affect video streaming.

For each service, we also tested connections to both UK and US servers to evaluate both local and long-distance performance. Every Fire TV stick VPN app we tested managed to successfully connect to every streaming service, including Netflix, Disney+, Amazon Prime, BBC iPlayer, ITVX, and more.

Why you can trust us

Esat Dedazade is a freelance writer, journalist, and content creator with more than 14 years of experience covering tech news and reviews. For The Independent, Esat has conducted considerable research into VPN services, including the ones that are best for Android users as well as for Amazon Fire TV sticks. He's used VPNs to keep his online activity private from intrusive trackers, and also uses the services for work, so he can access county-specific webpages for product information and pricing. The recommendations below are based on his real-world testing, as well as the comparison of each service's features.

The best VPNs for Amazon Fire TV sticks in 2025 are: