The best laptops 2025, tried and tested by our tech critics

Your questions about the best laptops, answered

What is the best laptop?

The latest MacBook air is my favourite laptop right now. For a fair price, I found that this laptop has a great screen, it’s lightweight, and it easily handles the most common laptop tasks. If you want the very best Apple laptop, however, I also love the MacBook pro.

Windows users should turn to the Microsoft Surface for a competent laptop that quietly handles basically anything you can throw at it. If money is a little tight, the Acer Chromebook plus 514 is an excellent basic choice.

Which is the best processor for a laptop?

The range of CPUs on offer can seem bewildering, but don’t sweat it. Unless you really know what you’re doing, you don’t need to worry too much about the differences between the two main brands: AMD and Intel. They both make roughly similar versions of one another’s CPUs.

The very latest laptops have started using Snapdragon CPUs built by Qualcomm. While on the face of things, there’s no obvious difference – you get the same Windows experience – under the hood, Snapdragon chips are designed differently from Intel and AMD chips. Think of it as an electric car versus a petrol one.

Most software isn’t designed to run on Snapdragon yet, so when Windows encounters an incompatible app, it will seamlessly “emulate” an Intel/AMD setup to keep things working. This happens in the background but means your laptop has to work a lot harder, which impacts performance.

Some apps – especially video games and niche software – can’t be emulated. While things are improving quickly, Snapdragon laptops will still occasionally fail to run some software.

What’s the difference between AMD and Intel?

Intel’s most popular range is called the Core series. These include the affordable Core i3, the mid-range Core i5, the high-end Core i7, and the specialist Core i9. The bigger the number, the faster the processor. For most users, the Core i3 is more than enough power. For gaming and processor-intensive tasks, such as rendering large files and video editing, the Core i5 or Core i7 can be a useful upgrade.

Mirroring this, AMD has the Ryzen range. These include the Ryzen 3, Ryzen 5, Ryzen 7, and Ryzen 9 processors. They’ll offer similar levels of performance to their Intel counterparts. While the underlying hardware is different, you’ll notice no difference in how your laptop actually functions.

Apple MacBooks are another kettle of fish entirely. Until recently, Apple used Intel processors, but it upgraded its entire range to its proprietary M1, M2, M3, and now M4 CPUs. These are, at least, a little easier to think about: M3 is faster than M2, M4 faster than M3 and so on.

What does generation mean in processors?

As newer processors are always improving, these four simple tiers don’t change in number. They’ll always refer to the most and least powerful processors each CPU brand manufactures. What changes are the digits following the CPU name, with the first two digits usually referring to the CPU’s generation.

New generations of processors arrive each year. They’re faster, obviously enough, but they’re also designed to be more energy efficient or support new features such as artificial intelligence and raytracing.

What is Celeron?

There are other Intel CPUs on the market, such as the Celeron series. Celeron is designed to be super affordable and low-end, for users who really don’t need much processing power. You’ll find them in budget laptops.

How much RAM does a laptop need?

Most users can get away with 8GB of RAM (or memory), though 16GB has lately become the standard. RAM is the storage your laptop is constantly using to juggle data, so it’s essentially a measure of how many things your device can do at once before it starts to slow down. This gives you enough memory to load Windows smoothly and run a few demanding apps.

As software becomes more complex, it starts to demand more memory – 16GB should future-proof your laptop against this for a few years to come.

MacBooks have less RAM on paper because they work a little differently. The M4 chip is handling a lot of the data-juggling itself, so the device needs less dedicated RAM, which means your 16GB goes a little further than it does on a Windows laptop.

What is the difference between a Chromebook and a laptop?

Most laptops use Microsoft’s Windows operating system, while MacBooks use Apple’s macOS operating system.

Chromebooks are different. They run on Chrome OS, an operating system designed by Google. Anyone can license this operating system, so you’ll see Chromebooks manufactured by a wide range of brands (called OEMs) and available in various styles.

Google’s operating system doesn’t run traditional desktop programs. Instead, it behaves more like the Chrome web browser, using online apps such as Google Docs and some Android apps.

This sounds limiting – and, for most users, it is – but there are upsides. Because most of the processing is happening over the internet, Chromebooks don’t need to be so powerful. This means they generally have a longer battery life, are much cheaper, far more secure and boot up faster than regular laptops.

Want something even more portable? Here’s our guide to the best tablets