Raising your screen by just a few inches can make working on your laptop less of a pain
Whether at the office or working from home, many of us spend hours a day hunched over a laptop. That’s a recipe for neck aches, shoulder strain and general discomfort. The best laptop stands solve this problem. These essential accessories elevate your screen to a more ergonomic height, saving you from the dreaded tech-neck.
The benefits don't stop at better posture. Raising your laptop brings it closer to eye level, reducing eye strain, avoiding office light reflections and making it easier to align with an external monitor for a seamless dual-screen setup. It positions your webcam for a more professional and flattering angle during video calls, so no more awkward chin shots. Lifting your laptop off the desk also improves airflow underneath, helping to prevent overheating and boosting performance during demanding tasks like video editing, coding, or compiling.
Laptop stands come in all shapes and sizes, from minimalist metal frames and adjustable plastic models to elegant wooden designs and portable, foldable options perfect for slipping into a bag. Many are designed to be used alongside a separate keyboard and mouse for the most comfortable typing experience.
Whatever your setup or budget, investing in one of the best laptop stands is a small change that can make a huge difference to your daily comfort and productivity. We've tested a range of options to help you find the perfect fit for your workspace.
We tested the best laptop stands by using them every day in both our home offices and at our desks in the office. We looked for stands that were quick and easy to set up, offered a stable platform for our laptops while typing, and could comfortably support a range of laptop sizes and weights, without any flexing or wobbling.
We tested each stand with a range of laptops, from lightweight ultrabooks to chunky two-kilo beasts like the Razer Blade 15. We paid attention to laptop stands that were height adjustable, and considered how easy each stand was to fold down and carry around, using each model for our daily commute.
We also considered how each laptop stand looks on our desks when we weren’t using them, as some of the more functional designs can be pretty hideous.
Twelve South makes premium, semi-official accessories for a range of Apple products. You’ll often see the brand’s laptop stands propping up MacBooks in Apple Stores, which is about as ringing an endorsement as you can get.
The Twelve South curve flex uses two pairs of hinges to raise your entire laptop off the desk, letting you raise the screen and angle the keyboard however you please. Those few bonus inches make a real difference when you’re spending an entire day working on your laptop, bringing your webcam to eye-level and positioning your screen at a more comfortable height compared to more basic folding laptop stands.
It’s continuously adjustable, requiring a bit of effort to manoeuvre it into shape, but those hinges are strong enough to keep a 16in MacBook Pro aloft without sagging. Being able to position your laptop in exactly the right spot helps with dual-screen desktop setups too. The entire thing folds flat when you need to move or store it.
You get a tool included to tighten up the hinges when they start to loosen, though our stand has shown no sign of slack during testing. There’s also a storage bag to stop it damaging anything in your bag during travel. Silicone padding covers every contact point, as well as protecting the laptop stand itself when it’s fully folded up.
Here’s your super-basic £20 option. This functional laptop stand doesn’t have a riser but is height adjustable by snapping it to one of five fixed angles. That raises your screen off the desk by about eight inches, depending on your device, creating enough elevation to keep you comfortable all day.
The material and finish are budget-grade flimsy, but that shouldn’t be an issue unless you plan on moving the laptop stand around a lot during the day.
A simple hooking mechanism holds the upper part in place. Once there’s the weight of a laptop pushing down on it, the setup becomes nice and sturdy. Foam padding in the bottom groove and along the top helps protect from scratches and slipping, and that whopping great hole ensures optimal airflow around your device. This does the job well, but what you see is what you get. There are better options out there, but not at this price.
The Logitech casa pop-up desk is a complete work-from-home setup comprising a wireless keyboard and trackpad, all stored neatly inside a bento-style box that unfolds to become its own laptop stand. When you’re finished working, you can pack the entire thing away and store it on a bookshelf, or chuck it in your bag to take to the office. It has a moleskine-style band to keep it closed, and a textile-effect cover and spine to blend seamlessly into your home decor.
The laptop stand element uses a very basic design, in which the cover folds into a tent shape, raising your screen by about eight inches. There are grippy pads at every contact point to prevent slipping and sliding, too, though we found that the lower grips were just barely big enough to support heavier laptops.
The casa is expensive, relative to other laptop stands in our list, but, for the money, you’re getting an excellent Logitech keyboard and a trackpad included, which are both essential accessories for use with any laptop stand.
This sleek-looking V-shaped laptop stand is designed around the MacBook, and uses a piston-style adjustable riser to elevate your display by up to six inches. So, what’s the big fuss about here? Well, this particular stand doesn’t use the usual lip to stop your laptop sliding off.
Instead, that V-shaped part has a seriously grippy non-slip surface, providing more than enough friction to hold your device in place. The result is your MacBook looks a tiny bit like it’s hovering above your clean, uncluttered desk. You can also grab your laptop from any direction, with no chance of catching the edge of the device on the stand.
Made from a single piece of curved aluminium, the Twelve South curve laptop stand is described by Apple’s own website as a “modern sculpture”.
That might be a smidge hyperbolic, but art theory aside, it’s a neat-looking, minimalist laptop stand that doesn’t fuss around with adjustable angles and risers. Unlike more-complicated folding laptop stands, it doesn’t resemble a strange kitchen accessory when a laptop isn’t sitting on it. If you’re house proud about your home office, this will fit right in, though, unsurprisingly, it’s way too awkwardly shaped for carrying around.
The modest 6in boost is ideal for a dual-monitor setup, and just about adequate for use with an external keyboard and mouse. If you want even more altitude, you should look elsewhere in this list.
The Z-shaped design of this laptop stand gives you a lot more height than a basic, angled option, and allows for greater flexibility when it comes to positioning your screen exactly the way you want it. That’s useful if you’re using your laptop side by side with your regular monitor, or if you want to get your display up to a height that will keep your neck muscles happier for longer.
The stand is made from lightweight aluminium, and collapses down to a size that’s easy to store away, though the lack of a carry bag means it could scratch anything with which it shares a backpack. There’s some wobbliness, too, particularly at full extension.
You should generally avoid using the laptop’s own keyboard while it’s perched on a stand – it’s an ergonomic nightmare, for one – but if you insisted on trying, you’d find this laptop stand a bit bouncy.
The compact shape of this fixed-height, aluminium laptop stand effectively makes it disappear from view when your laptop is placed on top of it.
Designed for the MacBook, it even has the same cable tidying hole found on the iMac’s stand – though it’s less useful here for the obvious reason that all your laptop’s ports are on the sides, not the back. Still, it looks the part, whether it’s holding up a Windows or an Apple device.
Working from bed obviously isn’t the ideal way to get things done, but there are plenty of non-hangover-related reasons why you might need to, such as injury or fatigue. Whatever your situation, a laptop tray makes using your laptop while reclined a lot more comfortable and safe.
This 2ft-wide stand from Argos has adjustable legs and a tilting surface, so you can angle your laptop properly. It can also be used on a desk, like a traditional laptop riser. There’s a flat section at one side for your stuff, which is too high to comfortably use a mouse on, but gives you a bit of extra space for your phone, your notes, or your snacks.
The leg adjusters are fiddly, and the simple MDF and metal construction won’t be winning any design awards, but the stand is functional enough and folds away neatly when you don’t need it.
Our choice of the best laptop stands is the Twelve South curve flex. It looks smart, the Z-shaped design lifts your laptop higher than others, and the build quality and durability is premium enough that Apple sells them in its own stores.
We also love the smartly designed Logitech casa pop-up desk, though at £179.99 it’s the most expensive laptop stand in our list. It comes with the excellent Logitech mini keyboard and trackpad included however, so it’s worth considering if you’re already on the lookout for a complete work-from-anywhere setup.
