Whether at the office or working from home, many of us spend hours a day hunched over a laptop. That’s a recipe for neck aches, shoulder strain and general discomfort. The best laptop stands solve this problem. These essential accessories elevate your screen to a more ergonomic height, saving you from the dreaded tech-neck.

The benefits don't stop at better posture. Raising your laptop brings it closer to eye level, reducing eye strain, avoiding office light reflections and making it easier to align with an external monitor for a seamless dual-screen setup. It positions your webcam for a more professional and flattering angle during video calls, so no more awkward chin shots. Lifting your laptop off the desk also improves airflow underneath, helping to prevent overheating and boosting performance during demanding tasks like video editing, coding, or compiling.

Laptop stands come in all shapes and sizes, from minimalist metal frames and adjustable plastic models to elegant wooden designs and portable, foldable options perfect for slipping into a bag. Many are designed to be used alongside a separate keyboard and mouse for the most comfortable typing experience.

Whatever your setup or budget, investing in one of the best laptop stands is a small change that can make a huge difference to your daily comfort and productivity. We've tested a range of options to help you find the perfect fit for your workspace.

How we tested

We tested the best laptop stands by using them every day in both our home offices and at our desks in the office. We looked for stands that were quick and easy to set up, offered a stable platform for our laptops while typing, and could comfortably support a range of laptop sizes and weights, without any flexing or wobbling.

We tested laptop stands on desktops, at the office and in bed ( The Independent )

We tested each stand with a range of laptops, from lightweight ultrabooks to chunky two-kilo beasts like the Razer Blade 15. We paid attention to laptop stands that were height adjustable, and considered how easy each stand was to fold down and carry around, using each model for our daily commute.

We also considered how each laptop stand looks on our desks when we weren’t using them, as some of the more functional designs can be pretty hideous.

The best laptops stands for 2025 are: