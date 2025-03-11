Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. Why trust us?

The new MacBook Air is faster and more affordable than ever – here’s my honest review

Apple’s new machine features an M4 processor, improved camera and a new colourway

David Phelan
Tuesday 11 March 2025 09:00 EDT
I’ve been testing the new MacBook Air since just after it was announced
I’ve been testing the new MacBook Air since just after it was announced (iStock/ The Independent )

Apple’s latest update is to the MacBook Air – the company’s thin but powerful laptop. On sale from Wednesday 12 March, the new model comes in two screen sizes – 13in (from £999) and 15in (from £1,199) – and sees the processor boosted to the Apple M4 chip, which was previously only found in the MacBook Pro.

There’s also a new colour (a subtle but eye-catching sky blue), an improved camera and, perhaps best of all, Apple has just cut the price by £100.

Other aspects of the new MacBook Air remain the same as its predecessor, such as the same design, display and battery life. However, since the MacBook Air was already a good-looking and effective machine, these are no bad things.

Even so, should you consider upgrading to the new MacBook Air? I got my hands on the latest machine before its launch, so, keep scrolling for my full review and verdict.

Related

How we tested

(David Phelan)

I’ve been testing the new MacBook Air since just after it was announced. From the moment I unboxed it, I’ve been checking how easy it is to set up and how straightforward it is to transfer data from an older machine. I’ve tried out the new webcam and used a variety of apps and programs to monitor how much faster this MacBook Air is, compared with its predecessor.

It's a battery-powered product, so, of course, I’ve noted just how long it lasts between charges – and whether you need to take your charger with you.

Why you can trust us

David Phelan is a technology critic with years of experience when it comes to testing and reviewing everything from smartphones and laptops to tablets and ereaders. At IndyBest, we only recommend products we’ve tested extensively and under real-world conditions, to ensure our reviews are accurate, honest and unbiased.

1
MacBook Air M4 (2025)

Apple MacBook Air testing shots indybest
  • Processor: Apple M4
  • Display: LED-backlit, 2,560 x 1,664 native resolution (13.6in), 2,880 x 1,864 native resolution (15.3in), 500 nits brightness
  • RAM: 16, 24, 32GB
  • Storage: 256/512GB/1TB/2TB
  • Dimensions: 30.41cm x 21.5cm x 1.13cm (13in), 34.04cm x 23.76cm x 1.15cm (15in)
  • Weight: 1.24kg (13in), 1.51kg (15in)
  • Colour: Midnight, starlight, silver and sky blue
  • Why we love it
    • Snappy design and new colour
    • Outstanding performance
    • Knockout battery life
    • Keen price cut
  • Take note
    • No touchscreen

Design

There’s little to report on the way this new machine looks compared with the last MacBook Air, but this is fine because it already had the most attractive laptop design you could find, Apple or otherwise, in my opinion.

The only big cosmetic change is the colour. Previously, you could choose between starlight, silver, midnight and space grey, the latter two of which were hard to tell apart in some lighting conditions. So, goodbye, space grey, and a big welcome to sky blue, which brings a brilliantly different colour to the range. Like the others, it appears different according to the lighting. Sometimes almost silver, it suddenly shines with a light blue intensity when the ambient light changes. It’s perhaps the most attractive new colour Apple has introduced in several years, managing to be both businesslike and whimsical at the same time. Expect Apple’s usual attention to detail, too – the braided power cable is colour-matched to the laptop.

The webcam that sits at the top of the screen has been improved to what Apple calls Centre Stage, meaning the 12MP camera uses clever software to ensure that, if you are on a video conferencing call, you stay front-and-centre, even when you move around. Centre Stage has another useful feature called Desk View, which can show others in the call what’s on your desk.

MacBook Air testing shots indybest
(David Phelan)

The display size is one of the few differences between the two new MacBook Air models – weight and price being two of the others, as even the battery life is the same in both the 13in and 15in versions.

Personally, I really prefer the 15in MacBook Air – its bigger screen makes a real difference, while the weight is only around a quarter of a kilo more. One other tiny thing: with the 15in model, the supplied power adapter has two USB-C ports, so you can charge another device at the same time as the laptop.

In other ways, the new laptop is just like the one it replaces: the same flat-lid, super-slim profile; Apple’s ultra-comfortable Magic Keyboard with just the right amount of travel in the keys and useful fingerprint sensor in the power button; and the trademark MagSafe connector, which links the power cable to the laptop by magnets. If someone trips on the cable, it simply detaches, instead of sending the laptop flying.

It's worth noting the MacBook Air, like all Mac laptops, does not have a touchscreen, which is something many Windows laptops offer. Also, the Air display doesn’t have the super-fast refresh rate of the MacBook Pro but the Air’s display looks so great, I didn’t find this an issue.

The big internal change is the move from the M2 or M3 processors found in previous MacBooks Air models to the latest-generation of Apple silicon: the M4.

MacBook Air testing shots indybest
(Apple)

Performance

The addition of the M4 chip is key here. Until now, the M4 was only available in the much pricier MacBook Pro. While it’s true the previous MacBook Air with the M3 processor was fast, this new machine is quicker, making everything run a bit smoother.

As well as speed, the power of the M4 processor also means more-demanding apps such as video editing will keep working at pace for longer. There are improvements in graphical performance – everything looks its best. Tests of the M4 have also shown improvements in the neural engine, designed to accelerate machine learning tasks and play their part in AI features – something that will become increasingly important as Apple Intelligence develops in the coming months and years.

Even if the power of the M4 processor could seem like overkill for now, extra headroom now makes for longevity of use in the future.

Battery life

Battery life has been one of the consistently satisfying features of the MacBook Air over recent years. I now rarely bother to carry a charging plug with me, unless I’m travelling long-distance, and even then it’s only to recharge at the far end.

MacBook Air testing shots indybest
(David Phelan)

The MacBook Air battery lasts a long time, and while it doesn’t match the battery life of the bigger (and more expensive) MacBook Pro, the Air is a lot lighter and thinner, which adds extra value if you’re likely to be lugging it about to and from the office or on your travels.

Price

One of the key things to note about this new release is a significant price drop, compared with the previous model. Apple’s MacBook Air range previously comprised an older Air with the M2 processor revealed a couple of years ago, with an RRP starting from £999. The models with the more advanced M3 chip were priced from £1,099 for the 13in model, and £1,299 for the 15in.

Apple has now brought its M4 chip to every model in the MacBook Air series, but matched the price of the entry-level laptop, so £999 now buys you a laptop with a much more powerful chip. Meanwhile, the 15in Air is now £100 more affordable than it’s ever been, at £1,199.

If the pricing had stayed the same as before, it would have been a great deal. With this price cut, it makes for a more tempting buy.

  1.  £999 from Amazon.co.uk
Prices may vary
Back to top

Verdict: The MacBook Air M4

There are reasons why the MacBook Air is so well-liked (Apple even calls it the world’s most popular laptop). The machine has been created to be preposterously slim, sharply designed and appealingly light, with battery life that goes on and on. Those attributes still apply in the latest model but now it has a much more powerful processor, to ensure it runs even faster than before. The lower price, especially in the sumptuously sized 15in model, is the icing on the cake.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in