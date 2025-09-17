How to install iOS 26 – and is your iPhone compatible?

Apple is officially ending software support for some of its most popular older iPhones. iOS 26, the new operating system launching alongside the iPhone 17 and iPhone Air, requires the power of the A13 Bionic chip or newer, meaning this year it’s the end of the line for the iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max and iPhone XR.

Your phone should automatically prompt you to update to iOS 26 while charging, but to see if the new version is waiting for you, head to Settings > General > Software Update to manually begin the installation.

If you’re still rocking one of those older iPhones, don’t panic just yet – your phone isn’t about to turn into a paperweight. The iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max and iPhone XR will continue to work, but they won’t receive any new features. Apple will continue to provide critical security updates for a year or two, but those ageing iPhones have officially reached end-of-life. Given they launched in 2018, they’ve had a good innings.

So what’s new in iOS 26? Which iPhones are getting the full-fat AI experience? And will your device make the cut? Here’s the full list of iOS 26-compatible iPhones.

What’s new in iOS 26?

Launched on 15 September, iOS 26 introduces Apple’s new ‘Liquid Glass’ aesthetic, a drastic design overhaul that’s all about translucency and glass-like elements. The shiny new interface is shared with the Mac, iPad and iPhone to create a universal look and feel across Apple products.

Alongside the fresh new aesthetic, many of the most commonly used apps get an update. The new camera app uses a new minimalist interface that hides most of the least-used controls and settings. The photos app is more intuitive and makes it easier to find and share pictures. You can now create polls and add dynamic backgrounds to chats in the messages app. Even the phone app gets an update, adding call screening and the ability to have your phone wait on hold for you.

Which iPhones can download iOS 26?

If your iPhone has an A13 Bionic chip or newer, it will be able to run iOS 26. Here’s the full list of iPhones compatible with iOS 26.

iPhone 17 series

iPhone Air

iPhone 16 series (including iPhone 16e)

iPhone 15 series

iPhone 14 series

iPhone 13 series (including iPhone 13 mini)

iPhone 12 series (including iPhone 12 mini)

iPhone 11 series

iPhone SE (2nd generation and later)

With the A13 Bionic chip now set as the baseline, the following iPhones will not receive the iOS 26 update and will remain on iOS 18.

iPhone XS

iPhone XS Max

iPhone XR

Which iPhones get Apple Intelligence?

Just because your iPhone can run iOS 26, it doesn’t mean you’ll get access to the fancy new AI-powered features of Apple Intelligence. These include generative writing tools, new photo editing capabilities and a much smarter Siri.

Apple Intelligence relies on the processing power of the Neural Engine found in Apple’s A17 Pro chip and newer. This means that AI features are reserved for the very latest and most powerful iPhones.

iPhone 17 series

iPhone Air

iPhone 16 series

iPhone 15 Pro

iPhone 15 Pro Max

