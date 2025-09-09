Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The iPhone 17 might be taking centre stage at Apple Park, but it isn’t the only new device being unveiled. Alongside the Apple Watch Ultra 3, Series 11 and Apple Watch SE 3, Apple also revealed the long-awaited AirPods Pro 3, the first major upgrade to its premium wireless earbuds in three years.

As well as improving noise isolation and active noise-cancellation, Apple has also added a bunch of health features borrowed from the Beats Powerbeats Pro 2. Like the Beats, the AirPods Pro 3 earbuds can track heart rate during workouts via new optical sensors, allowing the earbuds to measure blood flow and sync with fitness apps.

They also feature a slimmer charging case that resembles the AirPods 4 released last year, and a slightly tweaked design for a more comfortable fit, as well as longer battery life. As previously announced at WWDC, you’ll be able to use live translate on the earbuds. Available to pre-order now, here’s how much the AirPods Pro 3 cost in the UK and how to get them.

Apple AirPods Pro 3: £249.99, Apple.com

open image in gallery Bass, active noise-cancellation and transparency mode have all been improved ( Apple )

The AirPods Pro 3 are Apple’s all-new wireless earbuds. Bass, active noise-cancellation and transparency mode have all been improved, and they now come in a smaller, more compact case. They boast eight hours of battery life, which is two hours longer than the previous-generation, as well as five eartip sizes instead of just four.

The big new upgrades are the fitness features. The AirPods Pro 3 can track your heart rate and connect to fitness apps. They’re also more workout-friendly than ever before, featuring an IP67 sweat and water resistance. Another exciting new addition arriving with Apple’s iOS 26 update is real-time translation. This feature enables seamless multilingual conversations by using your iPhone to translate one language while your AirPods play the other, allowing both participants to hear and speak in their preferred language.

Apple’s AirPods Pro 3 cost £249, and officially launch next week but you can pre-order them now.

