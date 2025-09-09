The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. Why trust us?
The Apple AirPods Pro 3 have launched – here’s how to pre-order them
The tech giant’s all-new wireless earbuds have fancy new health tracking features
The iPhone 17 might be taking centre stage at Apple Park, but it isn’t the only new device being unveiled. Alongside the Apple Watch Ultra 3, Series 11 and Apple Watch SE 3, Apple also revealed the long-awaited AirPods Pro 3, the first major upgrade to its premium wireless earbuds in three years.
As well as improving noise isolation and active noise-cancellation, Apple has also added a bunch of health features borrowed from the Beats Powerbeats Pro 2. Like the Beats, the AirPods Pro 3 earbuds can track heart rate during workouts via new optical sensors, allowing the earbuds to measure blood flow and sync with fitness apps.
They also feature a slimmer charging case that resembles the AirPods 4 released last year, and a slightly tweaked design for a more comfortable fit, as well as longer battery life. As previously announced at WWDC, you’ll be able to use live translate on the earbuds. Available to pre-order now, here’s how much the AirPods Pro 3 cost in the UK and how to get them.
Apple AirPods Pro 3: £249.99, Apple.com
The AirPods Pro 3 are Apple’s all-new wireless earbuds. Bass, active noise-cancellation and transparency mode have all been improved, and they now come in a smaller, more compact case. They boast eight hours of battery life, which is two hours longer than the previous-generation, as well as five eartip sizes instead of just four.
The big new upgrades are the fitness features. The AirPods Pro 3 can track your heart rate and connect to fitness apps. They’re also more workout-friendly than ever before, featuring an IP67 sweat and water resistance. Another exciting new addition arriving with Apple’s iOS 26 update is real-time translation. This feature enables seamless multilingual conversations by using your iPhone to translate one language while your AirPods play the other, allowing both participants to hear and speak in their preferred language.
Apple’s AirPods Pro 3 cost £249, and officially launch next week but you can pre-order them now.
Looking for more details on the latest Apple launches? The all-new iPhone 17 is coming