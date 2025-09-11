I went hands-on with the iPhone 17 Pro Max – here are my first impressions

The Pro models released last September, iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max, both had titanium frames as part of their chic, top-shelf design.

So, perhaps it was a surprise that the iPhone 17 Pro and larger iPhone 17 Pro Max were – for the first time for any iPhone with “Pro” in the title – built on an aluminium chassis. That’s the metal Apple has used on its more affordable smartphones only.

My first look at the iPhone 17 Pro Max

But the company says it turned to aluminium because of its lightness. Apple says it has made up for the extra strength that titanium previously offered by redesigning the chassis inside. Instead of a metal frame sandwiched between two layers of glass, the new iPhones had an aluminium unibody that covered much of the back of the phone as well.

That metal frame created a potential problem: wireless charging won’t work if the charging pad is placed against metal instead of glass, so inside the frame is a cut-out sized to let the wireless current through. On top of that sits a glass-like panel, which complements the main colour of the phone. This gives it a strikingly different look from any iPhone of the last few years.

The cosmic orange colourway is a rare burst of colour for an Apple flagship (David Phelan/The Independent)

I think the new design is attractive, though not everyone will agree. The Ceramic Shield panel is subtly different from the anodised finish of the aluminium frame, which perhaps gives it a more rugged look than some will want. As a side note, the Apple logo has been moved further south than it’s ever been, centred on the ceramic panel.

The result is that despite the extra hardware, the new phones are only a few grams heavier than their predecessors.

Aside from the weight, the new iPhones felt similar to last year’s models: slim enough to be comfortable, though smaller hands may still find the iPhone 17 Pro Max with its 6.9-inch display (unchanged from last year) stretches their grip too much.

This year, the chassis reverts back to aluminium (David Phelan/The Independent)

There’s another reason Apple chose aluminium over titanium: the metal has great thermal conductivity. Apple says aluminium means that when the new processor, the A19 Pro, is working hard and for a long time, the phone won’t get too hot. To make sure of this, Apple has put a vapour chamber which dissipates heat quickly – something that will be especially welcome for gamers, for instance, who don’t want their hands to warm up too much when they’re engrossed in a game with intensive graphics. For everyone else, the new processor, which Apple says is the most powerful and efficient an iPhone has ever seen, should keep things running smoothly.

The glass on the phone it’s actually a material called Ceramic Shield, a toughened material Apple has used on several recent iPhone displays. The new covering is the newly announced sequel, Ceramic Shield 2, which is more resistant to scratches and has an anti-reflective property. This looks great – and made it easier to take photographs of the phone in the pristine and brightly lit conditions of Apple’s hands-on area. Overall, the display was as rich and detailed as ever.

The brighter screen and anti-glare Ceramic Shield 2 make for a great display (David Phelan/The Independent)

One innovation that’s common to all the new iPhones is an upgraded selfie camera, with 18-megapixel resolution. But that’s not what’s interesting: digital camera sensors are oblong, but this one is square. It means you can take landscape orientation shots while still holding the phone upright. The new sensor, working with the phone’s processor and software, is smart enough to know when there’s a group selfie coming up and zooms out automatically to accommodate everyone.

The new phones also have a new feature called Dual Capture, where front and rear cameras can shoot video simultaneously. You could use that, for instance, at a gig, to film the band onstage and your own reaction at the same time.

On the reverse of the phone, all three of the camera lenses now have 48-megapixel sensors, and the new telephoto camera offers a 4x zoom equivalent compared to the main, up from 3x on the last models. Actually, since Apple lets you shoot just the middle portion of the sensor, that’s equivalent to an 8x zoom at 12-megapixel resolution.

The cameras are an upgrade on last year’s iPhone 16 Pro (David Phelan/The Independent)

The other big design change is the camera panel, no longer a square with rounded corners in the top left of the phone’s back. Instead, it now stretches the width of the phone, enabling space for three cameras and other components, which makes space elsewhere for the phone’s battery.

That battery life is huge; Apple claims we’ll see the longest ever battery life in an iPhone, 37 hours, which is always a good thing. That said, the iPhone 16 Pro Max battery is pretty epic already. I need to fully test the battery over several days to check, but if it’s true, it’s a big step up.