Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Apple has released new software for the iPhone and all of its other products.

The company’s latest updates – iOS 26 for the iPhone, as well as new operating systems for the Mac, iPad, TV and Watch – are now available to download. For the first time, they all have the same version number, since Apple has shifted to naming them after the year following their release.

The new update bring a host of new changes. But chief among them is the new “Liquid Glass” update, which is reflected across the whole system.

That is a new look that changes everything from the app icons on the Home Screen to the way notifications appear. Some apps have also undergone major changes to reflect the new look.

Overall, the look is intended to to reflect Apple’s ideal of its devices as a slab of glass for showing users’ content. In practice, that means that notifications, labels and menus have a virtual glass effect that means they are see through and are made to get out of the users’ way.

But through the beta programme over the summer, in which users are able to try out early versions of the software, that redesign has proven controversial. Some have objected to the new look on aesthetic ground, while some developers have argued that the operating system is not fully ready and has caused issues for their apps.

As well as the redesign, the new update brings a host of new features. A new phone app includes the ability to have the phone answer potential scam calls itself, for instance, and the update aims to offer more intelligence features such as automatic translation and recommendations of places to visit.

The new update is available on all of Apple’s platforms now. It can be downloaded by heading to the Settings app and clicking to the software update option.