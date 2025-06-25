Best VPNs for Mac 2025, tested by a tech expert

If you’re logging on to a wifi network in a coffee shop or hotel, that network may not be secure. In extreme cases, it’s possible that a nefarious party could have set up a network to steal personal data. This could be passwords, credit card details or even just the email you’re sending.

With a VPN (virtual private network) in place, however, neither those operating the network nor those trying to hack into it can intercept your data, keeping private messages secure.

Additionally, when you’re travelling and find yourself in a country where certain websites are blocked, a VPN can make it possible to access them (just be sure to check local laws and restrictions around using VPNs).

A VPN also disguises just where in the world you are, so if you are trying to access data only available to, say, US residents, an American VPN gives the impression you’re there and not Tottenham or Timbuktu. This could be something as simple as accessing the dollar prices on products in an online store, rather than being redirected to the European sites.

If you’re a Mac user wondering which VPN service would be best for you, I’ve put a range to the test to bring you my honest review.

How I tested

I tested a range of VPNs on my Macbook Air ( David Phelan/The Independent )

After installing the VPNs on a MacBook Air, I checked out how simple or cumbersome it was to sign in to the service, and how easy it was to log in once setup was complete. I checked the VPN speed, looked into how much information the system saved, and whether there were services that couldn’t be accessed even with the VPN in use, or whether Mac built-in services were defeated by the VPN.

Why you can trust IndyBest reviews

David Phelan is a technology critic with years of experience testing and reviewing everything from smartphones and laptops to tablets, ereaders and more. David has particular experience in covering Apple products, so he is well-placed to assess which VPNs work best on Macs and iOS. At IndyBest, we only recommend products and services we’ve tested extensively under real-world conditions, to ensure our reviews are accurate, honest and unbiased.

The best VPN services for Macs 2025 are: