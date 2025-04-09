From prestige dramas on Apple TV+ to blockbuster movies on Netflix and Disney+, there's never been more to watch – or more places to watch it. The best streaming devices turn any old TV into a smart one, upgrading your viewing experience by unlocking the most popular streaming services and Android apps.

Your TV probably already has streaming apps built in, but standard smart TV interfaces are nearly always slow and hard to navigate. They often come without key apps, leaving you stuck buffering or unable to watch the latest must-see series. Older TVs might lack smart capabilities altogether, resigning you to the archaic world of scheduled programming.

For a simple and affordable upgrade, you just need a dedicated streaming device. These pocket-sized gadgets – usually an HDMI stick that plugs discreetly into the back of your television – act as a shiny new interface. They offer faster performance, access to Android streaming apps and services, a user-friendly remote and handy voice controls.

From the budget-friendly Roku express and the versatile Nvidia Shield TV to the slick Google TV streamer and the premium Apple TV 4K, there's a streaming device to suit every need and budget. So, which one is right for you? We've tested the best streaming sticks and boxes to help you choose.

How we tested

We used each of these streaming devices to watch a selection of our favourite shows and movies on Netflix, Now, Prime Video, Disney+, BBC iPlayer, Channel 4 and more. Unsurprisingly, “watching TV” isn’t a particularly challenging test for any of these devices, so we paid close attention to other factors such as the ease of menu navigation, missing apps, the quality and features of the remote, whether the storage was expandable, compatibility with phones, and bonus features like smart home integration and upscaling.

We tested each streaming device out to help you make the best decision ( Steve Hogarty )

We also reviewed each device’s capabilities when it came to more specialist use cases, such as running one of the best VPNs, streaming media over our local home network, and playing PC games remotely with the Steam Link app.

Why you can trust IndyBest reviews

Steve Hogarty is a technology journalist with more than a decade’s experience testing, reviewing and reporting on the latest gadgets. For this review, Steve’s tests were designed to measure each streaming device’s performance in a range of situations and use cases to help you work out which model is right for you.

The best streaming devices for 2025 are: