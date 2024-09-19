The TV remains the central entertainment of the home (though you’d be mad to not have a radio, right?), so, it’s important to find the right one. Home picture quality has never been better, with 4K, also known as ultra high definition (UHD) now standard on most large screen sizes. UHD means the picture is remarkably detailed, with 3,840 x 2,160px of resolution. That 3,840px figure, by the way, rounds up to 4,000, hence the 4K title.

You can still find regular HD TVs, mostly confined to smaller screen sizes (32in or smaller). You can choose Full HD (1,920 x 1,080px) or HD ready (1,366 x 768px) models but it’s when you look at 4K that you can really see the detail in all its glory. Although there’s a small number of 8K TVs on the market, their prices are so high that 4K is the Goldilocks resolution.

Resolution is only part of the story, though. Do you want OLED, with immaculate contrast levels, or LED, which is noticeably cheaper? The latest LED type is Mini LED, which is pioneered by Samsung as QLED Neo. You need to keep an eye out for HDR (high dynamic range), which allows you to see detail in bright skies and dark shadows at the same time. Oh, and there are different platforms for HDR. The more compatibility you have, the more HDR content you can see.

With all that in mind, keep scrolling for our pick of the best 4K TVs that will enhance your home cinema setup.

How we tested

Testing began with how easy it was to set up and connect the TV, noting how simply it recognised connection to a Sky box or Amazon Fire stick, for instance. Did it need a lot of tweaking to the picture or sound settings or was it straightforward? We looked into how easy it is to use, and, above all, we used it to see how good the picture quality was, how easily you could hear dialogue in an action movie, and how effective the TV was at any surround-sound effects. We checked out extra features and looked at how easy it was to add or remove apps, too.

The best 4K TVs for 2024 are: