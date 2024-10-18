11 best soundbars for cinematic audio from your TV

Whether you’re setting up massive 80in TVs for a Marvel marathon or inviting your mates over to watch the football, it’s never been easier to get that silver-screen experience right from the comfort of your own settee. While the picture quality on the telly is getting better and better, audio quality is usually the first to take a hit. That’s where the best soundbars come in.

Those thin screens with marginal bezels leave little room for booming speakers, so, voices don’t always sound crisp and clear, and there’s often not much depth. With a soundbar, you get explosive sound that matches the intense shots seen on screen.

The best part? All that acoustic magic comes in an all-in-one audio box, available in a range of sizes – there are compact examples or beefier ones that stretch across the length of your TV, and everything in between.

You can get soundbars that connect via both ARC (Audio Return Channel) and eARC (Enhanced Audio Return Channel), as well as examples that come with external subwoofers. The latest technology is also making blockbuster audio more immersive than ever before, thanks to the integration of three-dimensional sound technology, courtesy of Dolby Atmos.

As well as giving your favourite TV shows and movies a deeper, richer sound, you can also connect your phone to the models in this article (via Bluetooth) and use the soundbar as a speaker to get the tunes pumping in your living room. Below, you’ll find our pick of the best soundbars for a range of budgets.

How we tested

We looked at a range of different soundbars – from high-end premium models to more budget-friendly options, testing them out extensively on our 65in LG nano86 television set, which has an eARC port.

open image in gallery A selection of the best soundbars we reviewed for this article ( Alex Lee/The Independent )

To get a full sense of the soundbar’s audio quality, we watched a range of Dolby Atmos and non-Atmos TV shows and films on Netflix and regular TV, including the Premier League, Altered Carbon, Six Underground and high-fidelity music streaming services.

We also looked at each model’s design, features and specs, looking at the quality of any extras – such as subwoofers and companion apps, as well as assessing each soundbar’s overall performance when it came to filling rooms with sound.

The best soundbars for 2024 are: