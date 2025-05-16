The best streaming services to consider in light of Sky’s outage

1Netflix
- How to watch: Compatible TVs, PC, Mac, Android, iOS, Windows Phone, iPad, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, Apple TV, PlayStation 3/4/5, Xbox One/360/Series X/S, compatible set-top boxes and blu-ray players, Sky TV, Sky Glass and Sky Stream
- Price per month: From £5.99 (basic tier with ads)
- Price per year: From £71.88
- How many devices can stream at one time: One (basic tier with ads), two (standard tier), four (premium tier)
- Downloads possible: Yes
- 4K available: Yes (premium tier)
- Free trial: No
- Standout shows: You, Adolescence, The Four Seasons, Bridgerton, Squid Game, The Crown, Stranger Things, The Witcher, You, Inventing Anna, Sex Education
The king of streaming services is still the best all-round solution to watching TV shows and movies on demand. New releases on the platform include Adolescence, an unsettling film about the impact of incel culture, and Untold: The Liver King, a documentary looking at the downfall of the fitness ‘ancestral lifestyle’ influencer. While it’s one of the more expensive streaming options on our list (Netflix premium is £18.99 per month), the company recently launched an ad-based tier, which is fairly inexpensive, at £5.99 a month. Still, a near-psychic recommendation algorithm, unbeatable exclusive shows and a constantly refreshing library of new and classic content ensure you’re never short of something to watch.
With the platform’s push into original programming, Netflix is also now the only place to watch some critically acclaimed TV shows, including animated comedy BoJack Horseman, Eighties horror hit Stranger Things, and high-concept comedy-drama Russian Doll. You have to sift to find the real gold, however – a recent spate of Netflix Original turkeys might make you hesitate before hitting that subscribe button.