Best iPad 2024: Which tablet is right for you?

Released in 2022, the 10th-generation iPad is the decade-old continuation of the original iPad, released all the way back in 2010. Upgraded with small tweaks frequently, the latest iteration is the most drastic change yet, upgrading its design to match the other iPads with flat edges, and adds 5G connectivity for the first time.

Apple also removed the touch ID button from the front of the tablet for the first time, meaning you get more screen real estate without noticeably increasing the size of the device. That’s a nice large 10.9in display, compared to the previous 9th-generation iPad, which features a 10.2in display.

It also runs on the Apple A14 Bionic chip – good and capable, though not quite as good as the M-series of chips. “The new design, faster processor, better and bigger display are easily worth the price, making it a real rival to the iPad Air, which costs a wodge more,” our tech critic said in his review. “The only real downside is the inelegant way the Apple pencil connects to the iPad, via a cable. That aside, this is the best tablet under £500 from any manufacturer, in my opinion.”

Who should buy it?

Most people don’t need all the fancy bells and whistles of an iPad Air or iPad Pro, making the entry-level iPad the best for most people. There’s a nice 10.9in screen that’s perfect for watching a spot of Netflix or YouTube in bed or browsing the web and doing some shopping on the sofa. It’s got a long 10-hour battery life, so you won’t have to reach for the charger throughout the day, and is good enough to handle all the games you want to play.

If you don’t really need the use of a laptop these days, don’t mind the lack of anti-glare, and don’t mind its average specs, you can do pretty much everything you need to do on an entry-level iPad. While it might not be a good productivity workhorse for more intensive tasks, it’s a great tablet for general use and still works with accessories such as the Apple Pencil and Magic Keyboard.