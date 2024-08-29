Jump to content
Best iPad 2024: Which tablet is right for you?

From the iPad Pro to the iPad Air, we break down which of Apple’s tablets is best for your needs and budget

Alex Lee
Tech writer
Thursday 29 August 2024 07:31 EDT
(The Independent)
Our Top Picks

When Steve Jobs stepped onto the stage nearly 15 years ago to unveil the iPad to the world, the device was met with, not praise, but mockery. “That’s nothing more than a big iPhone,” people cried, “With a stupid name.”  

Who’s laughing now? In the intervening years, Apple has all but popularised the iPad as a synonym for tablet – an in-between device that sits neatly between a smartphone and full-size laptop. Since then, the tech giant has launched ten different entry-level iPads, six iPad Mini tablets, six iPad Air tablets and seven different iPad Pros in a range of sizes.

With a staggering 37 different iPad models released since 2010 and four distinct iPad options to choose from, it’s no wonder people find it tough to keep them all straight. So, which one suits your needs? Considering factors like budget, features, specs, and intended use, keep reading as we deepdive into the world of iPads to help you find the right model for you.

The best iPads in 2024 are:

  • Best for most people Apple iPad, 10th-generation: £329, Amazon.co.uk
  • Best for entertainment Apple iPad Air, 6th-generation: £579, Amazon.co.uk
  • Best for power users Apple iPad Pro M4: £998.98, Amazon.co.uk
  • Best for travel  Apple iPad Mini, 6th-generation: £469.99, Amazon.co.uk

Apple iPad, 10th-generation

Apple iPad 10th-generation
  • Best: For most people
  • Rear camera: 12MP wide
  • Front camera: 12MP ultrawide
  • Processor: Apple A14 Bionic
  • Display: 10.9in
  • Storage: 64GB/256GB
  • Battery: Up to 10 hours
  • Dimensions: 248.6mm x 179.5mm x 7mm
  • Weight : 477g
  • Why we love it
    • Large display
    • Handles most apps with ease
    • Great for watching content
    • Good value
  • Take note
    • Not very powerful
    • No anti-glare reflection coating
    • Not so good if you need storage
  1.  £329 from Amazon.co.uk
Apple iPad Air, 6th-generation

Apple iPad air 2024 13 inch
  • Best: For entertainment
  • Rear camera: 12 MP wide
  • Front camera : 12MP ultrawide
  • Processor: Apple M2
  • Display: 11in/13in
  • Storage: 128GB/256GB/512GB/1TB
  • Battery: Up to 10 hours
  • Dimensions: 11in: 247.6mm x 178.5mm x 6.1mm; 13in: 280.6mm x 214.9mm x 6.1mm
  • Weight: 11in: 462g; 13in: 617g
  • Why we love it
    • Superb performance
    • Large displays, great for content
    • More affordable than an iPad Pro
  1.  £579 from Amazon.co.uk
Apple iPad Pro M4

iPad Pro M4, best iPad
  • Best: For power users
  • Rear camera: 12MP wide
  • Front camera: 12MP ultrawide
  • Processor: Apple M4
  • Display: 11in/13in
  • Storage: 128GB/256GB/512GB/1TB/2TB
  • Battery: Up to 10 hours
  • Dimensions: 11in: 249.7mm x 177.5mm x 5.3mm; 13in: 281.6mm x 215.5mm x 5.1mm
  • Weight: 11in: 444g; 13in: 579g
  • Why we love it
    • More powerful than a MacBook Pro
    • Works well with accessories
    • Future-proof
    • Great for creatives
  • Take note
    • Eye-wateringly expensive
  1.  £998 from Amazon.co.uk
Apple iPad Mini, 6th-generation

Ipad-mini-indybest
  • Best: For travel
  • Rear camera: 12MP wide
  • Front camera: 12MP ultrawide
  • Processor: Apple A15 Bionic
  • Display: 8.3in
  • Storage: 64GB/256GB
  • Battery : Up to 10 hours
  • Dimensions : 195.4mm x 134.8mm x 6.3mm
  • Weight: 293g
  • Why we love it
    • Powerful for a small iPad
    • Ultra-portable
    • Doesn’t crimp on specs
    • Incredibly lightweight
  • Take note
    • Pricey for a smaller device
    • Niche use case
  1.  £469 from Amazon.co.uk
The verdict: The best Apple iPads

If you’re looking for a tablet that will just be good enough for Netflix, YouTube, a few games here and there, a spot of reading and general internet shopping and web browsing, the entry-level iPad 10th-generation is the one for you. But it’s not the most powerful. Want something a step up that’ll still be great for entertainment and has more horsepower on the inside for editing videos, the iPad Air is the one to buy.

Want the best of the best? The iPad that will last you well into the future? That’s the iPad Pro M4. And for those who are always on the move and just want a travel tablet that won’t take up too much space, you need the iPad Mini.

Looking for other options? Check out our round-up of the best tablets from Smasung, Amazon and more

