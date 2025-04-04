Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Two teenage stowaways found dead in JetBlue landing gear finally identified

Both the men were identified months after the incident

Michelle Del Rey
in Washington, D.C.
Friday 04 April 2025 13:53 EDT
Comments
Officials in Miami found a stowaway body in an airplane carriage in January
Officials in Miami found a stowaway body in an airplane carriage in January (Getty Images)

Two teenagers whose bodies were found in the landing gear of a JetBlue aircraft earlier this year have finally been identified.

Jeik Aniluz Lusi, 18, and Elvis Borques Castillo, 16, were discovered during a routine post-flight maintenance inspection at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport on January 6, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators used DNA technology to confirm their identities, police told CBS News Miami.

On the day of the discovery, the plane had flown from Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic, to New York’s John F Kennedy Airport. Afterward, it flew between Jamaica, New York, and Salt Lake City, Utah before concluding its journey in South Florida.

Officials considered the men’s ability to hide in the landing gear a major security breach, according to the outlet. The Independent has contacted JetBlue for comment.

Out of 128 cases of stowaways tracked by the Federal Aviation Administration between 1947 and 2020, over 75 percent of those attempts ended in death due to extreme dangers of the wheel well, including hypothermia, oxygen deprivation and the risk of being crushed by landing by landing gear mechanisms, Mary Schiavo, former inspector general of the Department of Transportation, told the outlet.

Even survivors can suffer long-term physical damage from the noise, lack of oxygen and freezing temperatures, Schiavo said. Survival is rare for stowaways, and death is most likely caused by hypothermia and asphyxiation. Hiding in an airplane’s undercarriage is one of the most dangerous places for stowaways.

“The fact that this keeps happening is a serious aviation security violation,” Schiavo told the outlet.

Similar cases include a body that was found in December 2024 following a flight from Chicago to Maui. In 2021, authorities in Miami also found a man hiding in a wheel well, but he survived.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in