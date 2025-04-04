Two teenage stowaways found dead in JetBlue landing gear finally identified

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Two teenagers whose bodies were found in the landing gear of a JetBlue aircraft earlier this year have finally been identified.

Jeik Aniluz Lusi, 18, and Elvis Borques Castillo, 16, were discovered during a routine post-flight maintenance inspection at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport on January 6, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators used DNA technology to confirm their identities, police told CBS News Miami.

On the day of the discovery, the plane had flown from Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic, to New York’s John F Kennedy Airport. Afterward, it flew between Jamaica, New York, and Salt Lake City, Utah before concluding its journey in South Florida.

Officials considered the men’s ability to hide in the landing gear a major security breach, according to the outlet. The Independent has contacted JetBlue for comment.

Out of 128 cases of stowaways tracked by the Federal Aviation Administration between 1947 and 2020, over 75 percent of those attempts ended in death due to extreme dangers of the wheel well, including hypothermia, oxygen deprivation and the risk of being crushed by landing by landing gear mechanisms, Mary Schiavo, former inspector general of the Department of Transportation, told the outlet.

Even survivors can suffer long-term physical damage from the noise, lack of oxygen and freezing temperatures, Schiavo said. Survival is rare for stowaways, and death is most likely caused by hypothermia and asphyxiation. Hiding in an airplane’s undercarriage is one of the most dangerous places for stowaways.

“The fact that this keeps happening is a serious aviation security violation,” Schiavo told the outlet.

Similar cases include a body that was found in December 2024 following a flight from Chicago to Maui. In 2021, authorities in Miami also found a man hiding in a wheel well, but he survived.