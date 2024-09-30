Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether you’re looking to refresh your autumn wardrobe, upgrade your headphones or finally replace that rickety living room armchair, there’s one online retailer that has it all – Very.

A one-stop shop for everything from air fryers to children’s toys, laptops, vacuum cleaners and garden furniture, Very takes all the stress out of shopping by stocking a wide range of popular and trusted brands in one handy place.

Whatever you’re in the market for, it’s worth noting that the retailer is also known for its competitive prices, meaning you can pick up the latest buys for a fraction of the normal cost. Plus, there are plenty of Very discount codes and offers that could see you save even more.

So, whether it’s a new mattress, TV, or fashion and beauty products you’re after, there’s a good chance you could save some serious cash by shopping at Very. To help you find the best savings, we’ve sourced the top Very discounts that aren’t to be missed, from 50 per cent off toy brands, to savings of up to 40 per cent on beauty electricals – here’s everything you need to know.

Very discount codes

Our top pick of the best Very discounts, you can save up to 50 per cent off premium fashion brands, including the likes of AllSaints, Levis, Mark Jacobs and Paul Smith. Plus, you can snap up sportswear deals with up to 70 per cent off adidas, Merrel and Nike.

And, if you’re gearing up for Christmas already, you can save up to 50 per cent on toy brands such as Disney, Hot Wheels and PLaydoh.

As for beauty deals, there’s up to 40 per cent off savings on beauty electricals. Right now, there’s a limited-time 20 per cent discount on Shark hair tools when the code ‘W74O3’ is applied at the checkout.

Best of the rest:

Top Very deals

If you’re looking to refresh your wardrobe with the change in season, Very has you covered. Right now, there’s a whole host of savings to be snapped up on women’s fashion and sportswear, with at least 20 per cent off its own brand collections, and from big names like AllSaints, Ralph Lauren, Barbour, Guess and Calvin Klein.

open image in gallery ( Very )

One of our top picks is these trainers from Hoff (was £150, now £120, Very.co.uk), which are guaranteed to brighten up your autumnal outfits and are reduced by £30. Meanwhile, we’ve spotted that a Ralph Lauren tote bag (was £159, now £119, Very.co.uk) has been reduced by £40.

Of the beauty and fragrance deals you can snap up at the minute, this Marc Jacobs dot eau de parfum is one of our top picks, as there’s 40 per cent off (was £99, now £55, Very.co.uk). But there’s more where that came from, with fragrance deals on the likes of DKNY, Jimmy Choo and Boss are also currently on sale.

open image in gallery ( Very )

As for the tech discounts worth having on your radar right now, for those in the market for a new tablet, this discount on the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE (was £648, now £568, Very.co.uk) has seen it slashed in price by a hefty £80. It features a 10.9in display and water-resistant protection, and it comes with a keyboard and trackpad, too.

Why choose Very?

“Very has an extensive catalogue of brands that covers pretty much every category you can think of, including home and garden, electricals, beauty, fashion, gaming, sports, toys and more. You name it, Very probably sells it,” says Sarah Jones, assistant eCommerce editor at The Independent.

*See the Very website for full terms and conditions for all offers featured on this page. Information verified and correct at time of last publication date