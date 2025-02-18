Save up to 12% on Qatar Airways flights with these discount codes

This icy February weather has got us dreaming of getaways – hopping on a plane and jetting off to somewhere warm, where we can laze around by the pool and take a dip in the sea. If, like us, you’ve got the itch to book your next holiday, you’re in luck, as The Independent’s team of deal hunters have been working hard to bring you the best Qatar Airways discounts.

Grab your swimsuit and stock up on SPF, it’s time to book the holiday you’ve always dreamed of. Whether you’ve always wanted to visit Abu Dhabi or have been considering a trip to Thailand after watching the latest episode of The White Lotus, Qatar Airways has you covered with flights to America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia and Africa.

Holidays to the likes of Cape Town, Dubai and New York don’t come cheap, which is why we’ve pulled together the very best Qatar Airways discounts below, ready to save you over 10 per cent on your next trip.

Right now, you can get up to 12 per cent off economy flights to select destinations when logging into your Privilege Club account and booking before 31 March. If you're not a member yet, you can sign up for free, and aside from this deal, you'll become eligible for a variety of benefits – such as additional baggage, upgrades, discounts and more, as you climb the membership levels with each booking. The promotion is valid on flights to a select number of destinations, such as Ho Chi Minh City, Mumbai, Manila and Colombo. You'll collect Avios with your Qatar Airways booking, and get a generous baggage allowance of 40kg. Once you've logged into your Privilege Club account, enter the promotional code "FLY2024" before making a flight search, and you’ll save up to 12 per cent.

open image in gallery ( Qatar Airways )

For those who are only now joining Privilege Club, we have an even better deal for you. When you register, use the code “PCEUR25”, and earn up to 4,000 bonus Avios following your first flight.

Your Qatar Airways Privilege Club membership will offer you a whole bunch of other perks, too. You'll gain exclusive access to VIP events, enjoy rewards when shopping with brand partners and, of course, be able to book flights at discounted prices. Currently, there are a variety of fantastic offers for members, including savings of up to 12 per cent on spring travel with the code “SPRINGPC”, and a brilliant deal of up to eight per cent off Australia flights with the code "EURAU25".

open image in gallery ( Qatar Airways )

Always wanted to travel in luxury? Enjoy 12 per cent off business class trips booked and made before 31 December 2025, with the code "PREMPC". Destinations include Sydney, Singapore, the Maldives, Beijing and Osaka, and you'll enjoy a whole new level of comfort on your flight. The type of business cabin and seat varies with each aircraft, so be mindful of this when booking. Select planes will be equipped with Qsuite – Qatar Airways’ business class suites that allow you to lie flat on a bed, sit up and work, or indulge with in-flight luxuries.

For those hoping to jet off sooner rather than later, Qatar Airways is offering up to 10 per cent off flights booked before 28 February, for travel dates until 28 March. You can travel to Bangkok, Melbourne, the Seychelles and a number of other destinations when booking using the code "ESCAPEPC".

Why you can trust us to find the best deals and discount codes

Here at The Independent, we dedicate ourselves to carefully sourcing the best deals, sales and discounts, so that you can shop smart. We track prices throughout the year, so we can spot a good deal from a dud. We have years of experience in working across annual sales events and only recommend deals from brands that we love.