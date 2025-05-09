Planning your itinerary, dreaming of the change of scenery, prepping your travel essentials – the excitement that comes with counting down to a holiday abroad is unmatched. Of course, you’ll feel even more smug if you managed to bag a brilliant bargain on your flights and hotel.

Here, we're diving into the best ways to save some cash when booking your travel plans with TravelUp.

The travel company offers more than 300,000 hotels worldwide and flights with airlines including British Airways, Virgin Atlantic, Qatar Airways and Singapore Airlines. We’ve got the latest TraveUp deals and discount codes, plus more ways to spend less on travel, including exclusive newsletter offers and travel options for students. Here’s what you need to know.

Daily discount codes and deals

TravelUp updates its deals and discount codes daily. If you’re planning your travel for this year, you can get up to 40 per cent off your 2025 holiday.

Eager to jet off to Dubai this year? While it’s a relatively small saving, you can save £15 on your flights with our discount code above. There’s also a code that’ll get you £15 off flights and hotel bookings with Emirates.

How to save without a TravelUp promo code

If you’re a student, Backpacker by Travel Up Student includes worldwide travel options such as island hopping, bus trips, sailing and more. These come with the company's “pricebeat guarantee”. This means that if you find a better price elsewhere, Travel Up promises to beat it if it meets its criteria. Plus, it will give you £100 off your next trip as a student.

To find out about the latest offers and competitions with TravelUp, you can sign up for the company’s newsletter. It’s also worth signing up for the TravelUp Hey! App, where you can compare and save exclusive deals, as well as get help with staying organised while you travel. Think of it as your free PA that provides you with automatic check-in, flight updates, your departure gate number and where to find your luggage when you land, so you can browse duty-free with peace of mind.

As we’re sure you already know, it’s often better to book in advance. In fact, experts confirm there’s more to be gained from booking well in advance than using last-minute deals. The Independent asked the experts when to look out for sales prices and when to book to get the best deals, whether you’re planning a short-haul or long-haul flights or a ski holiday, so we’d recommend checking out the best times to book your trip here.

Popular destinations

While prices will vary depending on when you book, we’ve seen return flights from London to Japan starting from around £500. Those headed to Dubai could find a return flight starting from £360. Or, if the Big Apple awaits, return flights to New York City start from around £340. Is Australia on your bucket list? You could fly from London to Sydney for £879 in December, once summer there begins.

As for Europe, we've seen return flights from London to Zurich from £113, and from Manchester to Barcelona from £141.

